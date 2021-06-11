Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Fazed by Kanye’s Russian Model Bae

- Kim Kardashian has reportedly known about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship for a while now and is not touched by it

- Kanye and Irina went on a trip to France and that is where it all started, the two apparently clicked from the get-go

- A source close to Kim reported that Kim has known about Kanye and Irina for some time now and that she doesn’t really doesn't feel much about it one way or the other

Kim Kardashian West has apparently known about her ex-husband, Kanye West’s new relationship for some time now and claims it doesn't bother her.

Kanye is said to be dating Russian model Irina Shayk, just months after Kim filed for divorce. A source told E! News that Kanye and Irina had gone on a trip to France together and fell for one another instantly.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly known about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship and is reportedly not worried about it at all. Image: @kimkardashian.

Complex recently reported that a source close to Kim has come forward and stated that Kim knew of Kanye’s new relationship for some time and that it apparently isn't of any concern.

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating,” the source said. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love it when Kanye is around.”

Kim shows Kanye love

