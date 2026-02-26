Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with a major setback ahead of their mouthwatering Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates this weekend

The Glamour Boys need a win to keep the title hopes alive, while the Sea Robbers also need all three points the leve ont

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kaizer Chiefs have provided an injury update ahead of their Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

The match would be the first Soweto Derby of the season in the Betway Premiership and the two teams need a win as they are both contenders to win the league this campaign.

Importance of Kaizer Chiefs vs Pirates clash

The Glamour Boys head into the clash under mounting scrutiny for their coaching crew after suffering defeats in three of their previous four matches in all competitions.

That disappointing stretch resulted in elimination from both the Nedbank Cup after losing to Stellenbosch FC in the Round of 32 and the CAF Confederation Cup after a defeat in their last group game against Zamalek, while also denting their ambitions in the domestic league campaign in the last match against the Stellies.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pirates on the other hand lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and also crashed out of the Nedbank Cup after losing to Casric Stars in the Round of 16.

Amakhosi trail their Soweto counterparts and table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, making victory this weekend essential to keep their championship aspirations within reach.

Kaze provide injury update

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has provided the latest fitness report as his team prepares for the Soweto Derby this weekend.

Kaze confirmed that defender Inacio Miguel has resumed training but will undergo a late assessment to determine his availability. Sibongesini “Ox” Mthethwa is expected to be fit for selection, while summer signing Etiosa Ighodaro remains unavailable.

Miguel has been sidelined since sustaining an injury during the Nedbank Cup encounter against Stellenbosch FC. He has completed two light sessions with the squad and will be evaluated to see if he can feature.

“Ox” has taken part in five consecutive training sessions and could be considered, although he has not yet reached full match fitness. Ighodaro has not rejoined the group and is ruled out.

Meanwhile, Thabo Cele has recovered and is back in contention, but George Matlou remains sidelined.

Source: Briefly News