Discover Mamacita's Cape Town: Menu and latest prices in 2025
Discover Mamacita's Cape Town: Menu and latest prices in 2025

by  Rodah Mogeni 11 min read

Mamacita's in Cape Town is a vibrant spot that combines the flavours of Los Angeles street food with Mexican-inspired dishes. Located at 75 Harrington Street, District Six, Mamacita's Cape Town menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Mamacita's in Cape Town is the perfect place to enjoy tasty Mexican-inspired dishes in a fun and lively setting.
  • It offers a variety of flavourful options like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, all made with fresh ingredients.
  • They also host live music on weekends and themed events like salsa dancing.

Mamacitas Cape Town menu and prices

Mamacita's menu features a delicious selection of Mexican-inspired dishes, from flavourful tacos to hearty burritos, catering to all tastes and preferences. The restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Tripadvisor. One satisfied customer left a review in October 2024, which reads:

This is the perfect place for any occasion. Great food and drinks. Nice vibe, friendly waiters. I will definitely recommend it to my friends and family.

What kind of tasty meals can you look forward to at Mamacita's Cape Town? Here is the restaurant's menu and the latest prices in 2025.

For The Table menu

Mamacita's For The Table menu options.
Mamacita's For The Table menu options. @mamacita.bar.restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Mamacita’s For The Table menu features a variety of bold, flavourful dishes, such as Texas twinkies, taquitos and chicken wings.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Spicy Chipotle Street CornGrilled corn in cowboy butter, topped with lime crème fraîche, Cotija cheese, spices, cilantro, and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with fresh lime.R79
Pico de Gallo and ChipsPico de Gallo served with freshly made nacho chips in mama's spice.R99
Guac and ChipsFresh, chunky guacamole served with freshly made nacho chips in mama’s spice.R109
Texas TwinkiesGrilled jalapeños, pitted and stuffed with pulled beef. Wrapped in bacon and basted with Mama’s BBQ sauce. R119
Dynamite JalapeñosRoasted jalapeños filled with cream cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella. Rolled in phyllo pastry, fried, and topped with paprika aioli.R119
Chicken Wings8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch sauce or lime aioli for dipping. Flavours: Buffalo, Hellfire Hot, BBQ, Asian BBQ, Mango Habanero.R169
TaquitosRolled and fried tortillas filled with your choice of protein and cheese. Topped with smoky paprika aioli, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo. Shell: Flour or Corn. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom.R189
Queso SkilletBaked cheese with jalapeno, topped with Pico de Gallo and fresh jalapeno. Served with freshly made nacho chips in mama's spice.R199
Deep Fried PicklesPickle wedges, panko crumbed and deep fried, served with cool ranch dressing for dipping.R129
Jalapeño EmpanadasHalf-moon pastries filled with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and chilli. Fried to perfection and topped with smoky paprika aioli and fresh cilantro.R129
Spicy Chipotle Beef EmpanadasHalf-moon pastries filled with cheddar cheese, pulled beef, jalapeños, and chilli. Topped with spicy chipotle sauce, cilantro, and spring onion.R139
Dirty Sanchez FriesShoestring fries topped with your choice of protein, queso cheese, sour cream, lime aioli, and Pico de Gallo. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Pork, Pulled Beef, Chilli Con Carne.R139
Birria PrawnsPanko fried queen prawns, topped with lime aioli, pickled onion and jalapeño. Served with lime aioli.R129

Anytime Eats menu

Mamacita's Cape Town Anytime Eats menu option
Mamacita's Cape Town Anytime Eats menu options. Photo: @mamacitassa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mamacita’s Cape Town offers delicious Anytime Eats, perfect for any time of the day. It features tasty quesadillas, delicious nachos, juicy burgers, and flavourful burrito bowls, all made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Here is the menu with prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
QuesadillaGrilled tortilla filled with your choice of protein and refried beans. Topped with Pico de Gallo and lime aioli. Served with fresh guacamole.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Prawn, or Bean & Cheese.R179
Jalapeño Queso Burger2 smash patties smothered in queso jalapeño cheese and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.R169
Mamacitas BurgerTriple smash burger with cheese, fried onion, and guacamole. Served with hot cheese sauce and fries.Choice of beef or chicken.R189
EnchiladaSoft flour tortilla with your choice of protein, cheese, and enchilada sauce. Topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde, and sour cream. Served with spicy rice and salad.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom.R189
The CubanSliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, mayo, mustard, mozzarella, and cheddar on a grilled bun. Served with Birria dipping sauce and a fried pickle.R189
ChimichangaRolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, and cheese. Deep-fried and served on lettuce with Pico de Gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, and lime aioli.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom.R189
Seafood NachosLayered and fried with cheese and queso jalapeño.Topped with queen prawn, calamari, pineapple Pico de Gallo, chipotle sauce, pickled jalapeño, pickled onion, sour cream, guacamole, and diced cilantro.R309

Mamacita's Tacos menu

Mamacita's tacos menu option.
Mamacita's tacos menu option. Photo: @mamacita.bar.restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Mamacita's Tacos menu has delicious tacos made with fresh ingredients and tasty spices. You can choose from beef, chicken, or vegetarian options, all packed with flavour.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Mamas Chipotle Vegan Tacos3 soft flour tortillas with beer battered mushrooms, guacamole, pineapple Pico de Gallo, spicy chipotle sauce, pickled onion, jalapeños, and cilantro.R179
Chipotle Chicken Tacos3 soft flour tortillas with spiced cubed chicken, sour cream, spicy chipotle sauce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, Cotija cheese, and cilantro.R189
Spicy Pineapple Pork Tacos3 soft flour tortillas with sticky BBQ pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, spicy pineapple Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, and cilantro.R189
Pulled Beef Tacos3 soft flour tortillas with birria pulled beef, paprika aioli, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Cotija cheese, red onion, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.R189
Baja Fish Tacos3 beer-battered fish tacos with slaw, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and fresh cilantro.R189
Prawn & Lime Soft Tacos3 soft tacos with red cabbage, lime aioli, panko prawn, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, and grilled lime.R199
Spicy Asian Rib Tacos3 soft flour tortillas with Asian BBQ beef rib, Sriracha mayo, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, sesame seeds, and fresh green onion.R199
Pulled Beef Birria Tacos3 corn tortillas with pulled beef, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, Pico de Gallo aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.R189
Prawn Birria Tacos3 corn tortillas with panko prawn, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, pineapple Pico de Gallo, lime aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.R199
BBQ Pulled Pork Birria Taco3 corn tortillas with pulled BBQ pork, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, smoky paprika aioli, pineapple Pico de Gallo,sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.R189
Chicken Birria Tacos3 corn tortillas with chicken, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, Pico de Gallo aioli,sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.R189

Meat menu

Mamacita's Cape Town meat menu and prices
Mamacita's Cape Town meat menu options. Photo: @mamacita.bar.restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mamacita's meat ideas include juicy steaks, tender beef ribs, and sizzling fajitas. Customers should note that the sauce you choose will be sizzling in the skillet, and the fillet is served in the skillet with the sauce.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Famous Beef RibsChoose Honey BBQ or Asian BBQ. Slow cooked beef ribs in our sticky Honey BBQ or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with chips, warm BBQ sauce for dipping, and honey jalapeño cornbread (600g)R399
Steak FajitaSirloin sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, and onions. Served with a side of shredded cheese, sour cream, and 3 soft tortillas. Extra tortillas are R40 for 3. Great for sharingR239
Chipotle Chicken FajitaGrilled chicken sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, and onions. Topped with Spicy Chipotle sauce. Vegetarian option available. Served with cheese, sour cream, and 3 tortillas. Extra tortillas are R40. Great for sharing.R239
FilletGrilled 250g fillet in Cowboy Butter, served in a piping hot skillet with your choice of sauce (Queso Cheese, Cheese, BBQ, Birria Sauce). Served with chips or salad.R329

Burrito menu

Mamacita's Cape Town burrito menu options.
Mamacita's Cape Town burrito menu options. Photo: @mamacitassa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Burrito menu features tasty, stuffed burritos filled with fresh ingredients like spicy rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of meat or veggies. Each burrito is wrapped in a soft tortilla, grilled to perfection, and served with delicious sauces.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chipotle Chicken BurritoChipotle Chicken, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, paprika aioli, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli and fresh cilantro.R179
Pulled Pork BurritoSlow cooked pork, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, guacamole, refried beans, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli.R179
Mushroom and Bean BurritoGrilled mushrooms in cowboy butter, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. (Vegetarian)R179
Pulled Birria Beef BurritoSlow cooked beef drenched in birria sauce, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in melted cheese in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. Served with Birria sauce for dipping.R189
A Greek in LASmashed cucumbers, mixed exotic tomato, red onion, cilantro, tossed in feta, lemon, lime dressing & sprinkled with Tajin. (Vegetarian)R99
Chicken Ranch SaladGreens, cucumber, roma tomato, red onion, bacon bits, grilled chicken,feta and ranch dressing & sprinkled with Tajin.R119
Burrito BowlLettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, spicy rice, refried beans, grilled corn, cheese, your choice of protein, topped with fresh salsa verde, sour cream and a paprika aioli.R179

Famous Nachos

Mamacita’s nachos are a crowd favourite—layered with bold flavours, fresh toppings, and plenty of cheese, they are perfect for sharing or enjoying all to yourself.

ItemDescriptionPrice (Half)Price (Full)
Spicy BBQ Pork NachosLayered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeno cheese, and BBQ pork. Topped with salsa verde, pineapple chilli Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.R149R189
Pulled Beef NachosLayered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and pulled beef. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.R149R189
Chicken Ranch NachosLayered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and chicken. Topped with salsa verde, ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, buffalo sauce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.R149R189
Veggie NachosLayered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, mushrooms, refried beans, and grilled corn.Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.R149R189
Chilli Con Carne NachosLayered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and chilli con carne. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, buffalo sauce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.R149R189

Mamacita's classic cocktails

Mamacita's Cape Town classic cocktails' menu
Mamacita's Cape Town classic cocktails' menu options. Photo: @mamacitassa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mamacita’s Cape Town has a great mix of classic cocktails for everyone to enjoy. Here is the Classic cocktails menu with descriptions and prices:

ItemDescription Price
Tommy's MargaritaRooster Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave orange liqueur.R110
CosmopolitanKetel One Vodka, orange liqueur, juice of a lemon, cranberry juice, lemon zest.R90
Singapore SlingTanqueray Gin, cognac, fresh lime juice, Angostura bitters, maraschino cherry, grenadine, pineapple juice.R120
CaipirinhaCachaça, refined sugar, fresh lime wedges.R110
NegroniTanqueray Gin, Johnnie Walker Blonde, sweet vermouth, orange wedge.R110
Espresso MartiniVodka, Kahlua, espresso liqueur, simple syrup.R120
Old FashionedBullet Bourbon, Johnnie Walker Blonde, bitters, sugar cube, orange zest, smoked.R120
Aperol SpritzAperol, spritz, splash soda, fresh oranges.R140
Pina ColadaWhite rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, pineapple juice and wedges, splash, maraschino cherry.R130
Whiskey SourBullet bourbon, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, orange zest, maraschino cherry, egg white (optional).R120
Long Island Ice TeaKetel One Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, Captain Morgan’s Rum, Rooster Blanco Tequila, agave orange liqueur, juice of a lemon, splash of cola.R120
Cranberry Long Island Ice TeaSame as Long Island but with cranberry juice.R110
Miami Long Island Ice TeaSame as Long Island but with passion fruit juice.R140
Watermelon Red Bull Long IslandSame as Long Island but with watermelon Red Bull.R140
Cherry Coke Long IslandSame as Long Island but with cherry Coke.R130
Sprite Long IslandSame as Long Island but with Sprite.R120
Dr Pepper Long IslandSame as Long Island but with Dr Pepper.R140
Peach Fanta Long IslandSame as Long Island but with peach Fanta.R140
Vanilla Coke Long IslandSame as Long Island but with vanilla Coke.R140

Mamacita’s wine menu

Mamacita’s Cape Town offers a great selection of wines to suit every taste. From crisp white wines top refreshing roses to bold reds, there is something for everyone.

ItemPrice per bottle
Krone Borealis Brut Cap ClassiqueR448
Krone Night Nectar Demi Sec Cap ClassiqueR448
Jacques Bruere Cuvee Rose BrutR565
Vinthuesger by ReynekeR255
Shannon Sanctuary Peak ElginR275
Kleine Zalze UnwoodedR200
Glen CarlouR410
Bosman Generation 8R210
Kleine Zalze Vineyard SelectionR350
Allesverloren TintaR200
Neil Ellis Wild FlowerR275
Fat Bastar RoséR395
David FinlaysonR275
La BriR395
LeeuwenkuilR200
Bon Courage The Pepper TreeR345
Glen CarlouR445
Boekenhoutskloof StellenboschR1065
Beyerskloof Pinotage ReserveR435
Vinthuesger by Reyneke Cabernet/MerlotR275
Constantia Glen ThreeR795
Creation Pinot NoirR587

What time does Mamacitas close?

Mamacitas in Cape Town closes at 12 am (midnight) on Sundays through Thursdays and 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mamacita’s Cape Town brings the bold flavours of Mexico and the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles together in a unique Cal-Mex dining experience. Whether you are in the mood for tacos, quesadillas, or fresh guacamole, Mamacita's Cape Town has something to satisfy every craving.

