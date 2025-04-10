Discover Mamacita's Cape Town: Menu and latest prices in 2025

Mamacita's in Cape Town is a vibrant spot that combines the flavours of Los Angeles street food with Mexican-inspired dishes. Located at 75 Harrington Street, District Six, Mamacita's Cape Town menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Mamacita's in Cape Town is the perfect place to enjoy tasty Mexican-inspired dishes in a fun and lively setting.

in a fun and lively setting. It offers a variety of flavourful options like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas , all made with fresh ingredients.

, all made with fresh ingredients. They also host live music on weekends and themed events like salsa dancing.

Mamacitas Cape Town menu and prices

Mamacita's menu features a delicious selection of Mexican-inspired dishes, from flavourful tacos to hearty burritos, catering to all tastes and preferences. The restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Tripadvisor. One satisfied customer left a review in October 2024, which reads:

This is the perfect place for any occasion. Great food and drinks. Nice vibe, friendly waiters. I will definitely recommend it to my friends and family.

What kind of tasty meals can you look forward to at Mamacita's Cape Town? Here is the restaurant's menu and the latest prices in 2025.

For The Table menu

Mamacita’s For The Table menu features a variety of bold, flavourful dishes, such as Texas twinkies, taquitos and chicken wings.

Item Description Price Spicy Chipotle Street Corn Grilled corn in cowboy butter, topped with lime crème fraîche, Cotija cheese, spices, cilantro, and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with fresh lime. R79 Pico de Gallo and Chips Pico de Gallo served with freshly made nacho chips in mama's spice. R99 Guac and Chips Fresh, chunky guacamole served with freshly made nacho chips in mama’s spice. R109 Texas Twinkies Grilled jalapeños, pitted and stuffed with pulled beef. Wrapped in bacon and basted with Mama’s BBQ sauce. R119 Dynamite Jalapeños Roasted jalapeños filled with cream cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella. Rolled in phyllo pastry, fried, and topped with paprika aioli. R119 Chicken Wings 8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch sauce or lime aioli for dipping. Flavours: Buffalo, Hellfire Hot, BBQ, Asian BBQ, Mango Habanero. R169 Taquitos Rolled and fried tortillas filled with your choice of protein and cheese. Topped with smoky paprika aioli, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo. Shell: Flour or Corn. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom. R189 Queso Skillet Baked cheese with jalapeno, topped with Pico de Gallo and fresh jalapeno. Served with freshly made nacho chips in mama's spice. R199 Deep Fried Pickles Pickle wedges, panko crumbed and deep fried, served with cool ranch dressing for dipping. R129 Jalapeño Empanadas Half-moon pastries filled with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and chilli. Fried to perfection and topped with smoky paprika aioli and fresh cilantro. R129 Spicy Chipotle Beef Empanadas Half-moon pastries filled with cheddar cheese, pulled beef, jalapeños, and chilli. Topped with spicy chipotle sauce, cilantro, and spring onion. R139 Dirty Sanchez Fries Shoestring fries topped with your choice of protein, queso cheese, sour cream, lime aioli, and Pico de Gallo. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Pork, Pulled Beef, Chilli Con Carne. R139 Birria Prawns Panko fried queen prawns, topped with lime aioli, pickled onion and jalapeño. Served with lime aioli. R129

Anytime Eats menu

Mamacita’s Cape Town offers delicious Anytime Eats, perfect for any time of the day. It features tasty quesadillas, delicious nachos, juicy burgers, and flavourful burrito bowls, all made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Here is the menu with prices.

Item Description Price Quesadilla Grilled tortilla filled with your choice of protein and refried beans. Topped with Pico de Gallo and lime aioli. Served with fresh guacamole. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Prawn, or Bean & Cheese. R179 Jalapeño Queso Burger 2 smash patties smothered in queso jalapeño cheese and chipotle mayo. Served with fries. R169 Mamacitas Burger Triple smash burger with cheese, fried onion, and guacamole. Served with hot cheese sauce and fries. Choice of beef or chicken. R189 Enchilada Soft flour tortilla with your choice of protein, cheese, and enchilada sauce. Topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde, and sour cream. Served with spicy rice and salad.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom. R189 The Cuban Sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, mayo, mustard, mozzarella, and cheddar on a grilled bun. Served with Birria dipping sauce and a fried pickle. R189 Chimichanga Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, and cheese. Deep-fried and served on lettuce with Pico de Gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, and lime aioli. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom. R189 Seafood Nachos Layered and fried with cheese and queso jalapeño. Topped with queen prawn, calamari, pineapple Pico de Gallo, chipotle sauce, pickled jalapeño, pickled onion, sour cream, guacamole, and diced cilantro. R309

Mamacita's Tacos menu

Mamacita's Tacos menu has delicious tacos made with fresh ingredients and tasty spices. You can choose from beef, chicken, or vegetarian options, all packed with flavour.

Item Description Price Mamas Chipotle Vegan Tacos 3 soft flour tortillas with beer battered mushrooms, guacamole, pineapple Pico de Gallo, spicy chipotle sauce, pickled onion, jalapeños, and cilantro. R179 Chipotle Chicken Tacos 3 soft flour tortillas with spiced cubed chicken, sour cream, spicy chipotle sauce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, Cotija cheese, and cilantro. R189 Spicy Pineapple Pork Tacos 3 soft flour tortillas with sticky BBQ pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, spicy pineapple Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, and cilantro. R189 Pulled Beef Tacos 3 soft flour tortillas with birria pulled beef, paprika aioli, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Cotija cheese, red onion, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro. R189 Baja Fish Tacos 3 beer-battered fish tacos with slaw, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and fresh cilantro. R189 Prawn & Lime Soft Tacos 3 soft tacos with red cabbage, lime aioli, panko prawn, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, and grilled lime. R199 Spicy Asian Rib Tacos 3 soft flour tortillas with Asian BBQ beef rib, Sriracha mayo, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, sesame seeds, and fresh green onion. R199 Pulled Beef Birria Tacos 3 corn tortillas with pulled beef, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, Pico de Gallo aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce. R189 Prawn Birria Tacos 3 corn tortillas with panko prawn, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, pineapple Pico de Gallo, lime aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce. R199 BBQ Pulled Pork Birria Taco 3 corn tortillas with pulled BBQ pork, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, smoky paprika aioli, pineapple Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce. R189 Chicken Birria Tacos 3 corn tortillas with chicken, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, Pico de Gallo aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce. R189

Meat menu

Mamacita's meat ideas include juicy steaks, tender beef ribs, and sizzling fajitas. Customers should note that the sauce you choose will be sizzling in the skillet, and the fillet is served in the skillet with the sauce.

Item Description Price Famous Beef Ribs Choose Honey BBQ or Asian BBQ. Slow cooked beef ribs in our sticky Honey BBQ or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with chips, warm BBQ sauce for dipping, and honey jalapeño cornbread (600g) R399 Steak Fajita Sirloin sautéed with red peppers, g reen peppers, and onions. Served with a side of shredded cheese, sour cream, and 3 soft tortillas. Extra tortillas are R40 for 3. Great for sharing R239 Chipotle Chicken Fajita Grilled chicken sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, and onions. Topped with Spicy Chipotle sauce. Vegetarian option available. Served with cheese, sour cream, and 3 tortillas. Extra tortillas are R40. Great for sharing. R239 Fillet Grilled 250g fillet in Cowboy Butter, served in a piping hot skillet with your choice of sauce (Queso Cheese, Cheese, BBQ, Birria Sauce). Served with chips or salad. R329

Burrito menu

Burrito menu features tasty, stuffed burritos filled with fresh ingredients like spicy rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of meat or veggies. Each burrito is wrapped in a soft tortilla, grilled to perfection, and served with delicious sauces.

Item Description Price Chipotle Chicken Burrito Chipotle Chicken, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, paprika aioli, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli and fresh cilantro. R179 Pulled Pork Burrito Slow cooked pork, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, guacamole, refried beans, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. R179 Mushroom and Bean Burrito Grilled mushrooms in cowboy butter, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. (Vegetarian) R179 Pulled Birria Beef Burrito Slow cooked beef drenched in birria sauce, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in melted cheese in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. Served with Birria sauce for dipping. R189 A Greek in LA Smashed cucumbers, mixed exotic tomato, red onion, cilantro, tossed in feta, lemon, lime dressing & sprinkled with Tajin. (Vegetarian) R99 Chicken Ranch Salad Greens, cucumber, roma tomato, red onion, bacon bits, grilled chicken, feta and ranch dressing & sprinkled with Tajin. R119 Burrito Bowl Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, spicy rice, refried beans, grilled corn, cheese, your choice of protein, topped with fresh salsa verde, sour cream and a paprika aioli. R179

Famous Nachos

Mamacita’s nachos are a crowd favourite—layered with bold flavours, fresh toppings, and plenty of cheese, they are perfect for sharing or enjoying all to yourself.

Item Description Price (Half) Price (Full) Spicy BBQ Pork Nachos Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeno cheese, and BBQ pork. Topped with salsa verde, pineapple chilli Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro. R149 R189 Pulled Beef Nachos Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and pulled beef. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro. R149 R189 Chicken Ranch Nachos Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and chicken. Topped with salsa verde, ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, buffalo sauce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro. R149 R189 Veggie Nachos Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, mushrooms, refried beans, and grilled corn. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro. R149 R189 Chilli Con Carne Nachos Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and chilli con carne. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, buffalo sauce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro. R149 R189

Mamacita's classic cocktails

Mamacita’s Cape Town has a great mix of classic cocktails for everyone to enjoy. Here is the Classic cocktails menu with descriptions and prices:

Item Description Price Tommy's Margarita Rooster Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave orange liqueur. R110 Cosmopolitan Ketel One Vodka, orange liqueur, juice of a lemon, cranberry juice, lemon zest. R90 Singapore Sling Tanqueray Gin, cognac, fresh lime juice, Angostura bitters, maraschino cherry, grenadine, pineapple juice. R120 Caipirinha Cachaça, refined sugar, fresh lime wedges. R110 Negroni Tanqueray Gin, Johnnie Walker Blonde, sweet vermouth, orange wedge. R110 Espresso Martini Vodka, Kahlua, espresso liqueur, simple syrup. R120 Old Fashioned Bullet Bourbon, Johnnie Walker Blonde, bitters, sugar cube, orange zest, smoked. R120 Aperol Spritz Aperol, spritz, splash soda, fresh oranges. R140 Pina Colada White rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, pineapple juice and wedges, splash, maraschino cherry. R130 Whiskey Sour Bullet bourbon, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, orange zest, maraschino cherry, egg white (optional). R120 Long Island Ice Tea Ketel One Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, Captain Morgan’s Rum, Rooster Blanco Tequila, agave orange liqueur, juice of a lemon, splash of cola. R120 Cranberry Long Island Ice Tea Same as Long Island but with cranberry juice. R110 Miami Long Island Ice Tea Same as Long Island but with passion fruit juice. R140 Watermelon Red Bull Long Island Same as Long Island but with watermelon Red Bull. R140 Cherry Coke Long Island Same as Long Island but with cherry Coke. R130 Sprite Long Island Same as Long Island but with Sprite. R120 Dr Pepper Long Island Same as Long Island but with Dr Pepper. R140 Peach Fanta Long Island Same as Long Island but with peach Fanta. R140 Vanilla Coke Long Island Same as Long Island but with vanilla Coke. R140

Mamacita’s wine menu

Mamacita’s Cape Town offers a great selection of wines to suit every taste. From crisp white wines top refreshing roses to bold reds, there is something for everyone.

Item Price per bottle Krone Borealis Brut Cap Classique R448 Krone Night Nectar Demi Sec Cap Classique R448 Jacques Bruere Cuvee Rose Brut R565 Vinthuesger by Reyneke R255 Shannon Sanctuary Peak Elgin R275 Kleine Zalze Unwooded R200 Glen Carlou R410 Bosman Generation 8 R210 Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection R350 Allesverloren Tinta R200 Neil Ellis Wild Flower R275 Fat Bastar Rosé R395 David Finlayson R275 La Bri R395 Leeuwenkuil R200 Bon Courage The Pepper Tree R345 Glen Carlou R445 Boekenhoutskloof Stellenbosch R1065 Beyerskloof Pinotage Reserve R435 Vinthuesger by Reyneke Cabernet/Merlot R275 Constantia Glen Three R795 Creation Pinot Noir R587

What time does Mamacitas close?

Mamacitas in Cape Town closes at 12 am (midnight) on Sundays through Thursdays and 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mamacita’s Cape Town brings the bold flavours of Mexico and the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles together in a unique Cal-Mex dining experience. Whether you are in the mood for tacos, quesadillas, or fresh guacamole, Mamacita's Cape Town has something to satisfy every craving.

