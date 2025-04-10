Discover Mamacita's Cape Town: Menu and latest prices in 2025
Mamacita's in Cape Town is a vibrant spot that combines the flavours of Los Angeles street food with Mexican-inspired dishes. Located at 75 Harrington Street, District Six, Mamacita's Cape Town menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Key takeaways
- Mamacita's in Cape Town is the perfect place to enjoy tasty Mexican-inspired dishes in a fun and lively setting.
- It offers a variety of flavourful options like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, all made with fresh ingredients.
- They also host live music on weekends and themed events like salsa dancing.
Mamacitas Cape Town menu and prices
Mamacita's menu features a delicious selection of Mexican-inspired dishes, from flavourful tacos to hearty burritos, catering to all tastes and preferences. The restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Tripadvisor. One satisfied customer left a review in October 2024, which reads:
This is the perfect place for any occasion. Great food and drinks. Nice vibe, friendly waiters. I will definitely recommend it to my friends and family.
What kind of tasty meals can you look forward to at Mamacita's Cape Town? Here is the restaurant's menu and the latest prices in 2025.
For The Table menu
Mamacita’s For The Table menu features a variety of bold, flavourful dishes, such as Texas twinkies, taquitos and chicken wings.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Spicy Chipotle Street Corn
|Grilled corn in cowboy butter, topped with lime crème fraîche, Cotija cheese, spices, cilantro, and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with fresh lime.
|R79
|Pico de Gallo and Chips
|Pico de Gallo served with freshly made nacho chips in mama's spice.
|R99
|Guac and Chips
|Fresh, chunky guacamole served with freshly made nacho chips in mama’s spice.
|R109
|Texas Twinkies
|Grilled jalapeños, pitted and stuffed with pulled beef. Wrapped in bacon and basted with Mama’s BBQ sauce.
|R119
|Dynamite Jalapeños
|Roasted jalapeños filled with cream cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella. Rolled in phyllo pastry, fried, and topped with paprika aioli.
|R119
|Chicken Wings
|8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch sauce or lime aioli for dipping. Flavours: Buffalo, Hellfire Hot, BBQ, Asian BBQ, Mango Habanero.
|R169
|Taquitos
|Rolled and fried tortillas filled with your choice of protein and cheese. Topped with smoky paprika aioli, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo. Shell: Flour or Corn. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom.
|R189
|Queso Skillet
|Baked cheese with jalapeno, topped with Pico de Gallo and fresh jalapeno. Served with freshly made nacho chips in mama's spice.
|R199
|Deep Fried Pickles
|Pickle wedges, panko crumbed and deep fried, served with cool ranch dressing for dipping.
|R129
|Jalapeño Empanadas
|Half-moon pastries filled with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and chilli. Fried to perfection and topped with smoky paprika aioli and fresh cilantro.
|R129
|Spicy Chipotle Beef Empanadas
|Half-moon pastries filled with cheddar cheese, pulled beef, jalapeños, and chilli. Topped with spicy chipotle sauce, cilantro, and spring onion.
|R139
|Dirty Sanchez Fries
|Shoestring fries topped with your choice of protein, queso cheese, sour cream, lime aioli, and Pico de Gallo. Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Pork, Pulled Beef, Chilli Con Carne.
|R139
|Birria Prawns
|Panko fried queen prawns, topped with lime aioli, pickled onion and jalapeño. Served with lime aioli.
|R129
Anytime Eats menu
Mamacita’s Cape Town offers delicious Anytime Eats, perfect for any time of the day. It features tasty quesadillas, delicious nachos, juicy burgers, and flavourful burrito bowls, all made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Here is the menu with prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Quesadilla
|Grilled tortilla filled with your choice of protein and refried beans. Topped with Pico de Gallo and lime aioli. Served with fresh guacamole.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Prawn, or Bean & Cheese.
|R179
|Jalapeño Queso Burger
|2 smash patties smothered in queso jalapeño cheese and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.
|R169
|Mamacitas Burger
|Triple smash burger with cheese, fried onion, and guacamole. Served with hot cheese sauce and fries.Choice of beef or chicken.
|R189
|Enchilada
|Soft flour tortilla with your choice of protein, cheese, and enchilada sauce. Topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde, and sour cream. Served with spicy rice and salad.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom.
|R189
|The Cuban
|Sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, mayo, mustard, mozzarella, and cheddar on a grilled bun. Served with Birria dipping sauce and a fried pickle.
|R189
|Chimichanga
|Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, and cheese. Deep-fried and served on lettuce with Pico de Gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, and lime aioli.Proteins: Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bean, Mushroom.
|R189
|Seafood Nachos
|Layered and fried with cheese and queso jalapeño.Topped with queen prawn, calamari, pineapple Pico de Gallo, chipotle sauce, pickled jalapeño, pickled onion, sour cream, guacamole, and diced cilantro.
|R309
Mamacita's Tacos menu
Mamacita's Tacos menu has delicious tacos made with fresh ingredients and tasty spices. You can choose from beef, chicken, or vegetarian options, all packed with flavour.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Mamas Chipotle Vegan Tacos
|3 soft flour tortillas with beer battered mushrooms, guacamole, pineapple Pico de Gallo, spicy chipotle sauce, pickled onion, jalapeños, and cilantro.
|R179
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|3 soft flour tortillas with spiced cubed chicken, sour cream, spicy chipotle sauce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, Cotija cheese, and cilantro.
|R189
|Spicy Pineapple Pork Tacos
|3 soft flour tortillas with sticky BBQ pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, spicy pineapple Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, and cilantro.
|R189
|Pulled Beef Tacos
|3 soft flour tortillas with birria pulled beef, paprika aioli, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, Cotija cheese, red onion, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.
|R189
|Baja Fish Tacos
|3 beer-battered fish tacos with slaw, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and fresh cilantro.
|R189
|Prawn & Lime Soft Tacos
|3 soft tacos with red cabbage, lime aioli, panko prawn, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, and grilled lime.
|R199
|Spicy Asian Rib Tacos
|3 soft flour tortillas with Asian BBQ beef rib, Sriracha mayo, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, sesame seeds, and fresh green onion.
|R199
|Pulled Beef Birria Tacos
|3 corn tortillas with pulled beef, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, Pico de Gallo aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.
|R189
|Prawn Birria Tacos
|3 corn tortillas with panko prawn, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, pineapple Pico de Gallo, lime aioli, sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.
|R199
|BBQ Pulled Pork Birria Taco
|3 corn tortillas with pulled BBQ pork, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, smoky paprika aioli, pineapple Pico de Gallo,sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.
|R189
|Chicken Birria Tacos
|3 corn tortillas with chicken, Birria sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, Pico de Gallo aioli,sour cream, and dipping Birria sauce.
|R189
Meat menu
Mamacita's meat ideas include juicy steaks, tender beef ribs, and sizzling fajitas. Customers should note that the sauce you choose will be sizzling in the skillet, and the fillet is served in the skillet with the sauce.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Famous Beef Ribs
|Choose Honey BBQ or Asian BBQ. Slow cooked beef ribs in our sticky Honey BBQ or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with chips, warm BBQ sauce for dipping, and honey jalapeño cornbread (600g)
|R399
|Steak Fajita
|Sirloin sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, and onions. Served with a side of shredded cheese, sour cream, and 3 soft tortillas. Extra tortillas are R40 for 3. Great for sharing
|R239
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|Grilled chicken sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, and onions. Topped with Spicy Chipotle sauce. Vegetarian option available. Served with cheese, sour cream, and 3 tortillas. Extra tortillas are R40. Great for sharing.
|R239
|Fillet
|Grilled 250g fillet in Cowboy Butter, served in a piping hot skillet with your choice of sauce (Queso Cheese, Cheese, BBQ, Birria Sauce). Served with chips or salad.
|R329
Burrito menu
Burrito menu features tasty, stuffed burritos filled with fresh ingredients like spicy rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of meat or veggies. Each burrito is wrapped in a soft tortilla, grilled to perfection, and served with delicious sauces.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito
|Chipotle Chicken, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, paprika aioli, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli and fresh cilantro.
|R179
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|Slow cooked pork, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, guacamole, refried beans, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli.
|R179
|Mushroom and Bean Burrito
|Grilled mushrooms in cowboy butter, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. (Vegetarian)
|R179
|Pulled Birria Beef Burrito
|Slow cooked beef drenched in birria sauce, smokey paprika aioli, spicy rice, refried beans, guacamole, cheese and Pico de Gallo. Rolled in melted cheese in a soft tortilla and grilled, topped with paprika aioli. Served with Birria sauce for dipping.
|R189
|A Greek in LA
|Smashed cucumbers, mixed exotic tomato, red onion, cilantro, tossed in feta, lemon, lime dressing & sprinkled with Tajin. (Vegetarian)
|R99
|Chicken Ranch Salad
|Greens, cucumber, roma tomato, red onion, bacon bits, grilled chicken,feta and ranch dressing & sprinkled with Tajin.
|R119
|Burrito Bowl
|Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, spicy rice, refried beans, grilled corn, cheese, your choice of protein, topped with fresh salsa verde, sour cream and a paprika aioli.
|R179
Famous Nachos
Mamacita’s nachos are a crowd favourite—layered with bold flavours, fresh toppings, and plenty of cheese, they are perfect for sharing or enjoying all to yourself.
|Item
|Description
|Price (Half)
|Price (Full)
|Spicy BBQ Pork Nachos
|Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeno cheese, and BBQ pork. Topped with salsa verde, pineapple chilli Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.
|R149
|R189
|Pulled Beef Nachos
|Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and pulled beef. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.
|R149
|R189
|Chicken Ranch Nachos
|Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and chicken. Topped with salsa verde, ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, buffalo sauce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.
|R149
|R189
|Veggie Nachos
|Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, mushrooms, refried beans, and grilled corn.Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.
|R149
|R189
|Chilli Con Carne Nachos
|Layered and fried with cheese, queso jalapeño cheese, and chilli con carne. Topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, buffalo sauce, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, onion, and diced cilantro.
|R149
|R189
Mamacita's classic cocktails
Mamacita’s Cape Town has a great mix of classic cocktails for everyone to enjoy. Here is the Classic cocktails menu with descriptions and prices:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tommy's Margarita
|Rooster Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave orange liqueur.
|R110
|Cosmopolitan
|Ketel One Vodka, orange liqueur, juice of a lemon, cranberry juice, lemon zest.
|R90
|Singapore Sling
|Tanqueray Gin, cognac, fresh lime juice, Angostura bitters, maraschino cherry, grenadine, pineapple juice.
|R120
|Caipirinha
|Cachaça, refined sugar, fresh lime wedges.
|R110
|Negroni
|Tanqueray Gin, Johnnie Walker Blonde, sweet vermouth, orange wedge.
|R110
|Espresso Martini
|Vodka, Kahlua, espresso liqueur, simple syrup.
|R120
|Old Fashioned
|Bullet Bourbon, Johnnie Walker Blonde, bitters, sugar cube, orange zest, smoked.
|R120
|Aperol Spritz
|Aperol, spritz, splash soda, fresh oranges.
|R140
|Pina Colada
|White rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, pineapple juice and wedges, splash, maraschino cherry.
|R130
|Whiskey Sour
|Bullet bourbon, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, orange zest, maraschino cherry, egg white (optional).
|R120
|Long Island Ice Tea
|Ketel One Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, Captain Morgan’s Rum, Rooster Blanco Tequila, agave orange liqueur, juice of a lemon, splash of cola.
|R120
|Cranberry Long Island Ice Tea
|Same as Long Island but with cranberry juice.
|R110
|Miami Long Island Ice Tea
|Same as Long Island but with passion fruit juice.
|R140
|Watermelon Red Bull Long Island
|Same as Long Island but with watermelon Red Bull.
|R140
|Cherry Coke Long Island
|Same as Long Island but with cherry Coke.
|R130
|Sprite Long Island
|Same as Long Island but with Sprite.
|R120
|Dr Pepper Long Island
|Same as Long Island but with Dr Pepper.
|R140
|Peach Fanta Long Island
|Same as Long Island but with peach Fanta.
|R140
|Vanilla Coke Long Island
|Same as Long Island but with vanilla Coke.
|R140
Mamacita’s wine menu
Mamacita’s Cape Town offers a great selection of wines to suit every taste. From crisp white wines top refreshing roses to bold reds, there is something for everyone.
|Item
|Price per bottle
|Krone Borealis Brut Cap Classique
|R448
|Krone Night Nectar Demi Sec Cap Classique
|R448
|Jacques Bruere Cuvee Rose Brut
|R565
|Vinthuesger by Reyneke
|R255
|Shannon Sanctuary Peak Elgin
|R275
|Kleine Zalze Unwooded
|R200
|Glen Carlou
|R410
|Bosman Generation 8
|R210
|Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection
|R350
|Allesverloren Tinta
|R200
|Neil Ellis Wild Flower
|R275
|Fat Bastar Rosé
|R395
|David Finlayson
|R275
|La Bri
|R395
|Leeuwenkuil
|R200
|Bon Courage The Pepper Tree
|R345
|Glen Carlou
|R445
|Boekenhoutskloof Stellenbosch
|R1065
|Beyerskloof Pinotage Reserve
|R435
|Vinthuesger by Reyneke Cabernet/Merlot
|R275
|Constantia Glen Three
|R795
|Creation Pinot Noir
|R587
What time does Mamacitas close?
Mamacitas in Cape Town closes at 12 am (midnight) on Sundays through Thursdays and 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Mamacita’s Cape Town brings the bold flavours of Mexico and the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles together in a unique Cal-Mex dining experience. Whether you are in the mood for tacos, quesadillas, or fresh guacamole, Mamacita's Cape Town has something to satisfy every craving.
