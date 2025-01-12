Global site navigation

Fugazzi SA menu and latest prices in 2025: A detailed guide
by  Kenneth Mwenda 11 min read

Fugazzi SA, known for its superb food with a contemporary touch, has prepared an amazing menu for 2025. Whether you want a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a sumptuous dinner, Fugazzis menu has something for everyone's taste.

The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

The restaurant combines powerful classics with a fresh Italian-American flair. If you enjoy robust flavours and creative twists on traditional meals, the Fugazzi SA menu promises to satisfy your taste buds with each bite.

Fugazzi SA menu

The restaurant offers something truly unique. It is more relaxed than its elegant sister, Proud Mary, down the street and more laid-back than the lively Mamasamba nearby.

According to Times Live, Chef Marc Robert, who created the menu, describes Fugazzi as a deep dive into comforting, hearty dishes. It focuses on classics, giving it an Italian twist and a dash of American flair.

We are the house of red sauce and cheese. That kind of Brooklyn pizzeria-San Francisco vibe. So big flavours, big portions, lots of cheese, Parmesan. That is the inspiration for the menu.

The restaurant has a 4.2-star rating on Uber Eats. Here is a detailed look at their menu and the latest prices for 2025.

Facts about Fugazzi SA
Chef Marc Robert believes that the heart of Fugazzi remains the food, and he pays homage to the traditional Italian cuisine with a New York twist. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Breakfast

Start your day the right way with Fugazzi's delectable breakfast options. Whether you want something light and fruity or hearty and filling, their offerings cater to every taste.

Bowls

Fugazzi’s bowls are a celebration of wholesome ingredients and vibrant flavours. Each dish is designed to nourish your body and delight your senses.

ItemPrice
Fresh FruitSeasonal fruits, mint, orange &mandarin sorbettoR75
Overnight Oats Yoghurt-soaked oats, pistachio, apple,medjool dates, banana, mixed berries,orange segments & mintR80
Harvest BowlSweet potato & artichoke hash,grilled broccolini, roasted cherrytomatoes, herb hollandaise, overnightbaked pumpkin & poached eggsR95
GranolaHomemade granola, double thickyogurt, seasonal fruit & honeyR90
Paw PawPaw paw, double thick yogurt, passionfruit, honey, toasted almonds, coconutflakes, pumpkin seeds & fresh mintR80
Zucchini FrittersRicotta & zucchini fritters, labneh,parmesan, rocket, radish, toastedpumpkin seeds & herb oil.Two eggs your wayR105

La Dolce Vita

Indulge in the sweeter side of life with Fugazzi’s La Dolce Vita options. From berry pancakes to chocolate mousse waffles, there is a treat for every sweet tooth.

ItemPrice
Berry PancakesMixed berry curd, mascarponechantilly cream, fresh berries &icing sugarR105
Panettone French ToastHome made Fugazzi style panettoneFrench toast coated in cinnamonsugar, zabaglione, maple bacon bits,caramello & mascarponeR95
Banana BreadToasted banana bread, ricotta, bananabrûlée, orange honey & mascarponechantilly creamR85
Chocolate Mousse WaffleDark chocolate mousse, ricotta cream,chocolate sauce, maple syrup, cannolicrumble, fresh berries & stracciatellaice creamR90

On Toast

Fugazzi breakfast
Explore the exquisite flavours curated for you. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Elevate your toast game with these luxurious toppings. Fugazzi’s inventive combinations make even the simplest meals feel special.

ItemPrice
Avo SmashSmashed avo, tomatoes, red onionsalsa, lemon zest, herb cream cheeseR90
Mushrooms & MascarponeCreamy mushrooms, mascarpone,parmesan, basil & rocketR120
Salmon ScrambleMascarpone & parmesan softscrambled eggs, smoked salmon,cracked black pepper & chivesR145
Halloumi & PumpkinHoney grilled halloumi, roastedpumpkin, semi dried tomatoes,olives, fried eggs, chilli flakesR110
Creamy LiversGrilled chicken livers in a creamyNapoli sauce, roasted onion & redpeppers, parmesan & sageR120
Go To Eggs2 Eggs your way, roasted cherrytomatoes & choice of toastR55

Extras

Sometimes, it is the little things that make a meal complete. Add an extra touch of flavour with these delectable options.

ItemPrice
EggR10
MushroomR25
Sautéed SpinachR25
AvoR30
HalloumiR35
Cheddar or MozzarellaR25
Smoked SalmonR55
BologneseR35
Chicken LiverR40
ChorizoR35
BaconR35
Pork SausageR35

Plates

The Fugazzi SA plates menu
A taste of sophistication awaits with The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
These dishes are perfect for those who prefer their breakfast served on a hearty plate. They offer a blend of tradition and creativity, ideal for any appetite.

ItemPrice
Tofu FryScrambled tofu, onions, peppers,sautéed mushrooms, avo, confitcherry tomatoes, cannellini beans& rocket. Choice of toastR105
Primavera Omelette3 Egg omelette with spinach,zucchini, feta, caramelised onion &mozzarella. Choice of toastR105
Quattro Omelette3 Egg omelette with ham, olives,mushrooms, artichokes & mozzarella.Choice of toastR115
Chorizo ShakshukaOven baked chorizo & red peppers,spicy Napoli sauce, crumbled feta,baked eggs & chives. Choice of toastR135
Full Italian Breakfast2 Eggs your way, pork & fennelsausage, sautéed mushrooms,streaky bacon & roasted tomatoes.Choice of toastR135
Salmon RostiSmoked salmon, poached egg,hollandaise, avo & pickled redonion on a crisp potato rostiR165
Smash Burger150g Smash beef patty, mozzarella,fried egg, rocket, tomato chutney,aoili, fried onion & skinny fries ADD BACON R35R135
Steak & Egg200g grilled sirloin, fresh tomato,fried egg, steak sauce*A & skinny friesR145

Bagels & Croissants

There is nothing quite like the perfect bagel or croissant. Fugazzi’s selection pairs flaky textures with rich, savoury fillings.

ItemPrice
Salmon LoxLemon cream cheese, smokedsalmon, sliced red onion, tomato,capers & dill ADD AVO 30R155
Bacon & CheeseBasil pesto, streaky bacon, grilledred peppers, cheddar, mozzarella& chilli mayoR110
Salsiccia ScramblePork & fennel sausage & redpeppers, scrambled eggs toppedwith watercress, rocket & parmesanR115
CapreseFior di latte, marinated tomatoes,basil, rocket, aioli & olive oil.ADD AVO R30R95

Bennies

The Fugazzi SA menu
Savour every bite from The Fugazzi SA menu, where every dish tells a story. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Eggs lovers, rejoice. Fugazzi’s twist on this classic brunch staple is as indulgent as it gets.

ItemPrice
Salmon & Cream CheeseToasted English muffin, herbed creamcheese, smoked salmon, poachedeggs, hollandaise, red onion, crispycapers & dill.ADD SAUTEED SPINACH 25R125
Bacon & AvoToasted English muffin, creamy avo,streaky bacon, red peppers, poachedeggs & chipotle hollandaiseR105

Pizzetta

Mini pizzas with maximum flavour. These pizzettas are the perfect balance of crispy crusts and mouth-watering toppings.

ItemPrice
Bacon & MushroomPizza bianco, grilled mushrooms,crispy streaky bacon, fried egg,chilli oil, parmesan & spring onionR115
MeatballsPizza rosso, mozzarella, meatballspomodoro, fior de latte, basil &parmesanR125

Lunch/Dinner

Whether it is a midday break or an evening feast, Fugazzi’s lunch and dinner menu promises something special for every occasion.

Antipasti

Begin your Italian-inspired feast with Fugazzi’s selection of antipasti. These small plates are big on flavour and perfect for sharing.

ItemPrice
Hot Fried OlivesCrumbed fried green olives, fennel & caper aioliR85
Zucchini FriesCrispy battered zucchini fries, lemon salt,limoncello & rosemary aioliR75
Arancini MargheritaCrispy fried tomato risotto balls filled with fior di latte& fresh basil, tomato sugo, roasted garlic aioliR90
Napa MalfattiSpinach & ricotta dumplings in napoli saucebaked in the pizza oven, topped with parmesan,pangrattato & crispy basilR105
Creamy BurrataCitrus & coconut marinated burrata, smokedtomatoes, marinated tomatoes, EVOO & basildressing & focacciaR130
Calamari FrittiCrispy fried squid, crispy basil & citrus aioliR125
Meatballs PomodoroOven-baked beef meatballs in napoli sauce.Parmesan, pangrattato, fresh basil & garlicfocaccia toastR105
Beef CarpaccioThinly pressed beef fillet, truffle mayo, rocket,balsamico, fried capers & pickled mushroomsmarinated in chilli oilR130

Pasta & Risotto

Fugazzi SA pasta menu
Let your palate experience the best of fine dining with The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Fugazzi takes pasta and risotto to the next level. Every dish is a journey to Italy, from traditional recipes to modern twists.

ItemPrice
Linguine Aglio e OlioTomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, chilli flakesADD PRAWNS @R90ADD GRILLED CHICKEN @R50R120
Pork Belly Mac & CheeseCreamy baked mac & cheese, sweet honeymustard pork belly bitesR145
Penne GenoveseBasil pesto cream, parmesan, toasted pine nuts,pangrattato, crispy sageADD GRILLED CHICKEN @R50R150
Mussels LinguineMussels, lemon & parsley white wine cream,chives, toasted focacciaR185
Spaghetti ScoglioPrawns, mussels, calamari & linefish in whitewine, napoli & chilli sauce with fresh lemonR265
Tagliatelle BologneseBeef bolognese ragu, napoli sauce, cream,parmesan & crispy basilR150
Pollo MilanGrilled chicken, napoli sauce, sundried tomatoes,baby spinach, roasted red pepper, garlic, lemon,fresh basil & parmesanR170
Rigatoni QuattrogazziChorizo, salami, salsiccia, crispy bacon,chilli cream, roasted peppers & parmesanR215
Salsiccia GnocchiHome-made potato gnocchi in spicy pork &fennel sausage ragu, parmesan cream,chilli oil, crispy sage & parmesanR185
Mushroom & Pea RisottoProsecco risotto, field mushrooms, peas,mascarpone, shaved sugar snaps & parmesanR175
Oxtail RavioliSlow-braised oxtail-filled ravioli, napolisauce, red wine gravy, semi-dried tomatoes,gremolata, parmesan & crispy sageR195
Wagyu LasagnaWagyu bolognese in napoli & red winesauce, bechamel, mozzarella & parmesanR205
Mushroom TortelliniRicotta & field mushroom tortellini,mushroom & truffle lemon butter,pine nuts & parmesanR195

Drinks

Complement your meal with a refreshing beverage. Fugazzi’s drinks menu offers something to quench every thirst.

ItemPrice
NegroniTanqueray Gin, Campari,Martini RossoR90
CosmopolitanCruz Vodka, Triple Sec, lime juice,cranberryR85
NY MuleSouthern Comfort, ginger beer,lime, bitters, mintR90
Aperol SpritzAperol, soda, CinzanoR110
Espresso MartiniCruz Vodka, Kahlúa, espressoR95
Amaretto SoursDisaronno, Bain's Whisky, lemon juice,simple syrup, foameeR95
Old FashionedBuffalo Trace Bourbon, bitters,orange zest, simple syupCruz Vodka, passion fruit pulp,vanilla syrup, lemon juice.Shot of CinzanoR90
P. Star MartiniCruz Vodka, passion fruit pulp,vanilla syrup, lemon juice.Shot of CinzanoR100
Amalfi RoyaleWoodstock Bramble Berry Gin, lemonlavender syrup, limoncello, tonicR95
Limoncello-RitaLimoncello, Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila,lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrupR105
Soho SpritzWoodstock Gin, strawberry syrup,Cinzano, sodaR110
AperitiniEl Jimmador Reposado Tequila,Aperol, lime juice, simple syrupR115
AlloraStrawberry syrup, fresh apple juice,mint, pink tonic, Martini Dolce 0.0R105
Ciao BellaPear puree, abstinence bitter orangespritz, Savana Lemon 0.0R110

Liquers

Fugazzi SA Vino
Explore the exquisite flavours curated for you in The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Fugazzi's selection of liqueurs adds a touch of sophistication to your meal. They are perfect for sipping or as an after-dinner treat.

ItemPrice
LimoncelloR60
Grappa AntonellaR65
Grappa BottegaR65
FrangelicoR45
CointreauR55
Don PedroR80
Irish Italian CoffeeR75

Vino

Wine lovers will feel at home with Fugazzi’s extensive vino list. From sparkling to red, there is something for everyone.

ItemPrice
Boschendal BrutR530
PongraczR570
Simonsig Kaapse VonkelR490
Holden Manz RothkoR400
Durbanville HillsR60 | R220
Ken Forrester ReserveR280
Springfield Life from StoneR390
Kleine Zalze CellarR60 | R220
Groote PostR280
Alvis Drift SignatureR55 | R210
Paul Cluver VillageR360
Eikendal Janina (unwooded)R360
Thelema Mountain WhiteR260
Haute CabriereR290
Hermanus PieterfonteinR330
TokaraR375
Bruce JackR320
GabrielskloofR395
Hartenberg DoorkeeperR315
Kanonkop KadetteR355
Idiom Rosso SangioveseR300
Lourensford Pinot NoirR420
Renzo Masi ChiantiR590

Dessert

Fugazzi’s dessert menu is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. End your meal on a high note with their decadent creations.

Fugazzi SA desserts
From appetizers to desserts, The Fugazzi SA menu is designed to delight. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
La Dolce Vita

The sweet life continues with Fugazzi’s La Dolce Vita desserts. Each one is a masterpiece of indulgence.

ItemPrice
CannoliCrispy chocolate cannoli, ricotta& chocolate mousse filling, chocshavings, roasted pistachioR90
TiramisuCoffee liqueur soaked lady fingers,mascarpone mousse, coffeesyrup, cocoaR95
Berry Panna CottaButtermilk panna cotta, berrycompote, basil, balsamic glaze &strawberry sorbetR85
Banana SplitCaramelised banana, stracciatellagelato, salted caramel, pretzelcrumble, lime zest, whoopie creamR95
Choc BerryRaspberries, choc brownies,hot fudge, blueberries, marachinocherries, caramel, rocky roadgelato, whoopie creamR115

Shakes

Shake things up with Fugazzi’s indulgent milkshakes. Creamy and rich, they are a hit with kids and adults alike.

ItemPrice
Chocolate Oreo BrownieChocolate brownies, Oreocrumble, Lindt chunks & vanillaice creamR75
Lemon Whoopie PieToasted marshmallow, limoncellosyrup, candied lime shavings,vanilla ice creamR85
Berry BombMixed berries, fresh mint, limesyrup, vanilla ice cream & whippedcreamR80
Salted CaramelSalted caramel, toasted coconut& pistachio, vanilla ice cream,whipped creamR85

Café

Fugazzi SA espresso
Bold, rich, and energising drinks. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)
Fugazzi’s café options are perfect for coffee lovers. From espresso to lattes, each cup is made with care.

ItemPrice
EspressoR28
RistrettoR36
AmericanoR34
CortadoR34
MacchiatoR34
CappuccinoR38
Flat whiteR36
Caffe LatteR44
MochaR46
ChaiR46
Red CappuccinoR46
Hot ChocolateR48
Hot Caramel De LecheR48
TeaRooibos | Breakfast,Earl Grey | Chamomile | CeylonR32
Green TeaGreen Mint | Ginger HoneyR38
FreezosCoffeeSalted CaramelChocolateMachaR65
Espresso shotR12
Milk alternativesR12
Flavour SyrupsR14
Whoopie CreamR14

Kidzz

Fugazzi ensures that kids are part of the experience. Their kid-friendly menu is fun, delicious, and just the right size.

ItemPrice
NY Street DawgFrankfurter hotdog, sweet mustard,t-sauce, skinny friesR70
Brooklyn BurgerBeef hamburger, cheddar, lettuce,tomato, skinny friesR80
Kidzz Margarita PizzaWith any two topppingHam | pineapple | chicken | avo | fetamushroom | olives | salami | baconR90
Mac & CheeseR65
Spogs BogsSpaghetti bolognese, napoli sauceR85
Chicken AlfredoCreamy mushroom & chicken fettucciniR75
Chicken Strips & FriesCrumbed chicken strips, napoli sauce,skinny friesR80

Fugazzi address and contact details

Frequently asked questions

Fugazzi is open daily from 7 am and closes at 11 pm. Below are answers to some frequently asked questions.

  • Can you order Fugazzi for delivery in Johannesburg and Pretoria with Uber Eats? Fugazzi in Rosebank offers delivery through Uber Eats in both cities.
  • How do you pay for a Fugazzi Rosebank order? You can make payments through your Uber Eats account.
  • Who owns fugazzi? Jose Dos Passos is the co-founder and partner of Fugazzi SA.

The Fugazzi SA menu echoes the restaurant's commitment to creating dishes that incorporate Italian history with modern flare and powerful ingredients. The restaurant provides a fantastic dining experience for any occasion, whether you enjoy breakfast classics, hearty platters, or inventive concoctions.

