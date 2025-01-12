Fugazzi SA menu and latest prices in 2025: A detailed guide

Fugazzi SA, known for its superb food with a contemporary touch, has prepared an amazing menu for 2025. Whether you want a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a sumptuous dinner, Fugazzis menu has something for everyone's taste.

Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The restaurant combines powerful classics with a fresh Italian-American flair. If you enjoy robust flavours and creative twists on traditional meals, the Fugazzi SA menu promises to satisfy your taste buds with each bite.

Fugazzi SA menu

The restaurant offers something truly unique. It is more relaxed than its elegant sister, Proud Mary, down the street and more laid-back than the lively Mamasamba nearby.

According to Times Live, Chef Marc Robert, who created the menu, describes Fugazzi as a deep dive into comforting, hearty dishes. It focuses on classics, giving it an Italian twist and a dash of American flair.

We are the house of red sauce and cheese. That kind of Brooklyn pizzeria-San Francisco vibe. So big flavours, big portions, lots of cheese, Parmesan. That is the inspiration for the menu.

The restaurant has a 4.2-star rating on Uber Eats. Here is a detailed look at their menu and the latest prices for 2025.

Chef Marc Robert believes that the heart of Fugazzi remains the food, and he pays homage to the traditional Italian cuisine with a New York twist. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Original

Breakfast

Start your day the right way with Fugazzi's delectable breakfast options. Whether you want something light and fruity or hearty and filling, their offerings cater to every taste.

Bowls

Fugazzi’s bowls are a celebration of wholesome ingredients and vibrant flavours. Each dish is designed to nourish your body and delight your senses.

Item Price Fresh Fruit Seasonal fruits, mint, orange & mandarin sorbetto R75 Overnight Oats Yoghurt-soaked oats, pistachio, apple, medjool dates, banana, mixed berries, orange segments & mint R80 Harvest Bowl Sweet potato & artichoke hash, grilled broccolini, roasted cherry tomatoes, herb hollandaise, overnight baked pumpkin & poached eggs R95 Granola Homemade granola, double thick yogurt, seasonal fruit & honey R90 Paw Paw Paw paw, double thick yogurt, passion fruit, honey, toasted almonds, coconut flakes, pumpkin seeds & fresh mint R80 Zucchini Fritters Ricotta & zucchini fritters, labneh, parmesan, rocket, radish, toasted pumpkin seeds & herb oil. Two eggs your way R105

La Dolce Vita

Indulge in the sweeter side of life with Fugazzi’s La Dolce Vita options. From berry pancakes to chocolate mousse waffles, there is a treat for every sweet tooth.

Item Price Berry Pancakes Mixed berry curd, mascarpone chantilly cream, fresh berries & icing sugar R105 Panettone French Toast Home made Fugazzi style panettone French toast coated in cinnamon sugar, zabaglione, maple bacon bits, caramello & mascarpone R95 Banana Bread Toasted banana bread, ricotta, banana brûlée, orange honey & mascarpone chantilly cream R85 Chocolate Mousse Waffle Dark chocolate mousse, ricotta cream, chocolate sauce, maple syrup, cannoli crumble, fresh berries & stracciatella ice cream R90

On Toast

Explore the exquisite flavours curated for you. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Elevate your toast game with these luxurious toppings. Fugazzi’s inventive combinations make even the simplest meals feel special.

Item Price Avo Smash Smashed avo, tomatoes, red onion salsa, lemon zest, herb cream cheese R90 Mushrooms & Mascarpone Creamy mushrooms, mascarpone, parmesan, basil & rocket R120 Salmon Scramble Mascarpone & parmesan soft scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, cracked black pepper & chives R145 Halloumi & Pumpkin Honey grilled halloumi, roasted pumpkin, semi dried tomatoes, olives, fried eggs, chilli flakes R110 Creamy Livers Grilled chicken livers in a creamy Napoli sauce, roasted onion & red peppers, parmesan & sage R120 Go To Eggs 2 Eggs your way, roasted cherry tomatoes & choice of toast R55

Extras

Sometimes, it is the little things that make a meal complete. Add an extra touch of flavour with these delectable options.

Item Price Egg R10 Mushroom R25 Sautéed Spinach R25 Avo R30 Halloumi R35 Cheddar or Mozzarella R25 Smoked Salmon R55 Bolognese R35 Chicken Liver R40 Chorizo R35 Bacon R35 Pork Sausage R35

Plates

A taste of sophistication awaits with The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

These dishes are perfect for those who prefer their breakfast served on a hearty plate. They offer a blend of tradition and creativity, ideal for any appetite.

Item Price Tofu Fry Scrambled tofu, onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, avo, confit cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans & rocket. Choice of toast R105 Primavera Omelette 3 Egg omelette with spinach, zucchini, feta, caramelised onion & mozzarella. Choice of toast R105 Quattro Omelette 3 Egg omelette with ham, olives, mushrooms, artichokes & mozzarella. Choice of toast R115 Chorizo Shakshuka Oven baked chorizo & red peppers, spicy Napoli sauce, crumbled feta, baked eggs & chives. Choice of toast R135 Full Italian Breakfast 2 Eggs your way, pork & fennel sausage, sautéed mushrooms, streaky bacon & roasted tomatoes. Choice of toast R135 Salmon Rosti Smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise, avo & pickled red onion on a crisp potato rosti R165 Smash Burger 150g Smash beef patty, mozzarella, fried egg, rocket, tomato chutney, aoili, fried onion & skinny fries ADD BACON R35 R135 Steak & Egg 200g grilled sirloin, fresh tomato, fried egg, steak sauce*A & skinny fries R145

Bagels & Croissants

There is nothing quite like the perfect bagel or croissant. Fugazzi’s selection pairs flaky textures with rich, savoury fillings.

Item Price Salmon Lox Lemon cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced red onion, tomato, capers & dill ADD AVO 30 R155 Bacon & Cheese Basil pesto, streaky bacon, grilled red peppers, cheddar, mozzarella & chilli mayo R110 Salsiccia Scramble Pork & fennel sausage & red peppers, scrambled eggs topped with watercress, rocket & parmesan R115 Caprese Fior di latte, marinated tomatoes, basil, rocket, aioli & olive oil. ADD AVO R30 R95

Bennies

Savour every bite from The Fugazzi SA menu, where every dish tells a story. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Eggs lovers, rejoice. Fugazzi’s twist on this classic brunch staple is as indulgent as it gets.

Item Price Salmon & Cream Cheese Toasted English muffin, herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise, red onion, crispy capers & dill. ADD SAUTEED SPINACH 25 R125 Bacon & Avo Toasted English muffin, creamy avo, streaky bacon, red peppers, poached eggs & chipotle hollandaise R105

Pizzetta

Mini pizzas with maximum flavour. These pizzettas are the perfect balance of crispy crusts and mouth-watering toppings.

Item Price Bacon & Mushroom Pizza bianco, grilled mushrooms, crispy streaky bacon, fried egg, chilli oil, parmesan & spring onion R115 Meatballs Pizza rosso, mozzarella, meatballs pomodoro, fior de latte, basil & parmesan R125

Lunch/Dinner

Whether it is a midday break or an evening feast, Fugazzi’s lunch and dinner menu promises something special for every occasion.

Antipasti

Begin your Italian-inspired feast with Fugazzi’s selection of antipasti. These small plates are big on flavour and perfect for sharing.

Item Price Hot Fried Olives Crumbed fried green olives, fennel & caper aioli R85 Zucchini Fries Crispy battered zucchini fries, lemon salt, limoncello & rosemary aioli R75 Arancini Margherita Crispy fried tomato risotto balls filled with fior di latte & fresh basil, tomato sugo, roasted garlic aioli R90 Napa Malfatti Spinach & ricotta dumplings in napoli sauce baked in the pizza oven, topped with parmesan, pangrattato & crispy basil R105 Creamy Burrata Citrus & coconut marinated burrata, smoked tomatoes, marinated tomatoes, EVOO & basil dressing & focaccia R130 Calamari Fritti Crispy fried squid, crispy basil & citrus aioli R125 Meatballs Pomodoro Oven-baked beef meatballs in napoli sauce. Parmesan, pangrattato, fresh basil & garlic focaccia toast R105 Beef Carpaccio Thinly pressed beef fillet, truffle mayo, rocket, balsamico, fried capers & pickled mushrooms marinated in chilli oil R130

Pasta & Risotto

Let your palate experience the best of fine dining with The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fugazzi takes pasta and risotto to the next level. Every dish is a journey to Italy, from traditional recipes to modern twists.

Item Price Linguine Aglio e Olio Tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, chilli flakes ADD PRAWNS @R90 ADD GRILLED CHICKEN @R50 R120 Pork Belly Mac & Cheese Creamy baked mac & cheese, sweet honey mustard pork belly bites R145 Penne Genovese Basil pesto cream, parmesan, toasted pine nuts, pangrattato, crispy sage ADD GRILLED CHICKEN @R50 R150 Mussels Linguine Mussels, lemon & parsley white wine cream, chives, toasted focaccia R185 Spaghetti Scoglio Prawns, mussels, calamari & linefish in white wine, napoli & chilli sauce with fresh lemon R265 Tagliatelle Bolognese Beef bolognese ragu, napoli sauce, cream, parmesan & crispy basil R150 Pollo Milan Grilled chicken, napoli sauce, sundried tomatoes, baby spinach, roasted red pepper, garlic, lemon, fresh basil & parmesan R170 Rigatoni Quattrogazzi Chorizo, salami, salsiccia, crispy bacon, chilli cream, roasted peppers & parmesan R215 Salsiccia Gnocchi Home-made potato gnocchi in spicy pork & fennel sausage ragu, parmesan cream, chilli oil, crispy sage & parmesan R185 Mushroom & Pea Risotto Prosecco risotto, field mushrooms, peas, mascarpone, shaved sugar snaps & parmesan R175 Oxtail Ravioli Slow-braised oxtail-filled ravioli, napoli sauce, red wine gravy, semi-dried tomatoes, gremolata, parmesan & crispy sage R195 Wagyu Lasagna Wagyu bolognese in napoli & red wine sauce, bechamel, mozzarella & parmesan R205 Mushroom Tortellini Ricotta & field mushroom tortellini, mushroom & truffle lemon butter, pine nuts & parmesan R195

Drinks

Complement your meal with a refreshing beverage. Fugazzi’s drinks menu offers something to quench every thirst.

Item Price Negroni Tanqueray Gin, Campari, Martini Rosso R90 Cosmopolitan Cruz Vodka, Triple Sec, lime juice, cranberry R85 NY Mule Southern Comfort, ginger beer, lime, bitters, mint R90 Aperol Spritz Aperol, soda, Cinzano R110 Espresso Martini Cruz Vodka, Kahlúa, espresso R95 Amaretto Sours Disaronno, Bain's Whisky, lemon juice, simple syrup, foamee R95 Old Fashioned Buffalo Trace Bourbon, bitters, orange zest, simple syup Cruz Vodka, passion fruit pulp, vanilla syrup, lemon juice. Shot of Cinzano R90 P. Star Martini Cruz Vodka, passion fruit pulp, vanilla syrup, lemon juice. Shot of Cinzano R100 Amalfi Royale Woodstock Bramble Berry Gin, lemon lavender syrup, limoncello, tonic R95 Limoncello-Rita Limoncello, Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup R105 Soho Spritz Woodstock Gin, strawberry syrup, Cinzano, soda R110 Aperitini El Jimmador Reposado Tequila, Aperol, lime juice, simple syrup R115 Allora Strawberry syrup, fresh apple juice, mint, pink tonic, Martini Dolce 0.0 R105 Ciao Bella Pear puree, abstinence bitter orange spritz, Savana Lemon 0.0 R110

Liquers

Explore the exquisite flavours curated for you in The Fugazzi SA menu. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fugazzi's selection of liqueurs adds a touch of sophistication to your meal. They are perfect for sipping or as an after-dinner treat.

Item Price Limoncello R60 Grappa Antonella R65 Grappa Bottega R65 Frangelico R45 Cointreau R55 Don Pedro R80 Irish Italian Coffee R75

Vino

Wine lovers will feel at home with Fugazzi’s extensive vino list. From sparkling to red, there is something for everyone.

Item Price Boschendal Brut R530 Pongracz R570 Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel R490 Holden Manz Rothko R400 Durbanville Hills R60 | R220 Ken Forrester Reserve R280 Springfield Life from Stone R390 Kleine Zalze Cellar R60 | R220 Groote Post R280 Alvis Drift Signature R55 | R210 Paul Cluver Village R360 Eikendal Janina (unwooded) R360 Thelema Mountain White R260 Haute Cabriere R290 Hermanus Pieterfontein R330 Tokara R375 Bruce Jack R320 Gabrielskloof R395 Hartenberg Doorkeeper R315 Kanonkop Kadette R355 Idiom Rosso Sangiovese R300 Lourensford Pinot Noir R420 Renzo Masi Chianti R590

Dessert

Fugazzi’s dessert menu is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. End your meal on a high note with their decadent creations.

From appetizers to desserts, The Fugazzi SA menu is designed to delight. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Original

La Dolce Vita

The sweet life continues with Fugazzi’s La Dolce Vita desserts. Each one is a masterpiece of indulgence.

Item Price Cannoli Crispy chocolate cannoli, ricotta & chocolate mousse filling, choc shavings, roasted pistachio R90 Tiramisu Coffee liqueur soaked lady fingers, mascarpone mousse, coffee syrup, cocoa R95 Berry Panna Cotta Buttermilk panna cotta, berry compote, basil, balsamic glaze & strawberry sorbet R85 Banana Split Caramelised banana, stracciatella gelato, salted caramel, pretzel crumble, lime zest, whoopie cream R95 Choc Berry Raspberries, choc brownies, hot fudge, blueberries, marachino cherries, caramel, rocky road gelato, whoopie cream R115

Shakes

Shake things up with Fugazzi’s indulgent milkshakes. Creamy and rich, they are a hit with kids and adults alike.

Item Price Chocolate Oreo Brownie Chocolate brownies, Oreo crumble, Lindt chunks & vanilla ice cream R75 Lemon Whoopie Pie Toasted marshmallow, limoncello syrup, candied lime shavings, vanilla ice cream R85 Berry Bomb Mixed berries, fresh mint, lime syrup, vanilla ice cream & whipped cream R80 Salted Caramel Salted caramel, toasted coconut & pistachio, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream R85

Café

Bold, rich, and energising drinks. Photos: @fugazzi_sa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fugazzi’s café options are perfect for coffee lovers. From espresso to lattes, each cup is made with care.

Item Price Espresso R28 Ristretto R36 Americano R34 Cortado R34 Macchiato R34 Cappuccino R38 Flat white R36 Caffe Latte R44 Mocha R46 Chai R46 Red Cappuccino R46 Hot Chocolate R48 Hot Caramel De Leche R48 Tea Rooibos | Breakfast, Earl Grey | Chamomile | Ceylon R32 Green Tea Green Mint | Ginger Honey R38 Freezos Coffee Salted Caramel Chocolate Macha R65 Espresso shot R12 Milk alternatives R12 Flavour Syrups R14 Whoopie Cream R14

Kidzz

Fugazzi ensures that kids are part of the experience. Their kid-friendly menu is fun, delicious, and just the right size.

Item Price NY Street Dawg Frankfurter hotdog, sweet mustard, t-sauce, skinny fries R70 Brooklyn Burger Beef hamburger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, skinny fries R80 Kidzz Margarita Pizza With any two toppping Ham | pineapple | chicken | avo | feta mushroom | olives | salami | bacon R90 Mac & Cheese R65 Spogs Bogs Spaghetti bolognese, napoli sauce R85 Chicken Alfredo Creamy mushroom & chicken fettuccini R75 Chicken Strips & Fries Crumbed chicken strips, napoli sauce, skinny fries R80

Address: The Zone, Rosebank, 2191

The Zone, Rosebank, 2191 Tel: +27 10 730 0690

+27 10 730 0690 E-mail: ciao@fugazzi.co.za

ciao@fugazzi.co.za Website

Instagram

Facebook

Frequently asked questions

Fugazzi is open daily from 7 am and closes at 11 pm. Below are answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can you order Fugazzi for delivery in Johannesburg and Pretoria with Uber Eats? Fugazzi in Rosebank offers delivery through Uber Eats in both cities.

Fugazzi in Rosebank offers delivery through Uber Eats in both cities. How do you pay for a Fugazzi Rosebank order? You can make payments through your Uber Eats account.

You can make payments through your Uber Eats account. Who owns fugazzi? Jose Dos Passos is the co-founder and partner of Fugazzi SA.

The Fugazzi SA menu echoes the restaurant's commitment to creating dishes that incorporate Italian history with modern flare and powerful ingredients. The restaurant provides a fantastic dining experience for any occasion, whether you enjoy breakfast classics, hearty platters, or inventive concoctions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: GH on Festival menu and updated prices

Briefly published an article about GH on Festival. The restaurant stands out as one of the city's must-visited dining spots.

It offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious dishes, refreshing beverages, and a welcoming ambience. The GH on Festival menu is designed to delight traditional and adventurous tastes.

Source: Briefly News