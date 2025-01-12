Fugazzi SA menu and latest prices in 2025: A detailed guide
Fugazzi SA, known for its superb food with a contemporary touch, has prepared an amazing menu for 2025. Whether you want a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a sumptuous dinner, Fugazzis menu has something for everyone's taste.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The restaurant combines powerful classics with a fresh Italian-American flair. If you enjoy robust flavours and creative twists on traditional meals, the Fugazzi SA menu promises to satisfy your taste buds with each bite.
Fugazzi SA menu
The restaurant offers something truly unique. It is more relaxed than its elegant sister, Proud Mary, down the street and more laid-back than the lively Mamasamba nearby.
According to Times Live, Chef Marc Robert, who created the menu, describes Fugazzi as a deep dive into comforting, hearty dishes. It focuses on classics, giving it an Italian twist and a dash of American flair.
We are the house of red sauce and cheese. That kind of Brooklyn pizzeria-San Francisco vibe. So big flavours, big portions, lots of cheese, Parmesan. That is the inspiration for the menu.
The restaurant has a 4.2-star rating on Uber Eats. Here is a detailed look at their menu and the latest prices for 2025.
Breakfast
Start your day the right way with Fugazzi's delectable breakfast options. Whether you want something light and fruity or hearty and filling, their offerings cater to every taste.
Bowls
Fugazzi’s bowls are a celebration of wholesome ingredients and vibrant flavours. Each dish is designed to nourish your body and delight your senses.
|Item
|Price
|Fresh FruitSeasonal fruits, mint, orange &mandarin sorbetto
|R75
|Overnight Oats Yoghurt-soaked oats, pistachio, apple,medjool dates, banana, mixed berries,orange segments & mint
|R80
|Harvest BowlSweet potato & artichoke hash,grilled broccolini, roasted cherrytomatoes, herb hollandaise, overnightbaked pumpkin & poached eggs
|R95
|GranolaHomemade granola, double thickyogurt, seasonal fruit & honey
|R90
|Paw PawPaw paw, double thick yogurt, passionfruit, honey, toasted almonds, coconutflakes, pumpkin seeds & fresh mint
|R80
|Zucchini FrittersRicotta & zucchini fritters, labneh,parmesan, rocket, radish, toastedpumpkin seeds & herb oil.Two eggs your way
|R105
La Dolce Vita
Indulge in the sweeter side of life with Fugazzi’s La Dolce Vita options. From berry pancakes to chocolate mousse waffles, there is a treat for every sweet tooth.
|Item
|Price
|Berry PancakesMixed berry curd, mascarponechantilly cream, fresh berries &icing sugar
|R105
|Panettone French ToastHome made Fugazzi style panettoneFrench toast coated in cinnamonsugar, zabaglione, maple bacon bits,caramello & mascarpone
|R95
|Banana BreadToasted banana bread, ricotta, bananabrûlée, orange honey & mascarponechantilly cream
|R85
|Chocolate Mousse WaffleDark chocolate mousse, ricotta cream,chocolate sauce, maple syrup, cannolicrumble, fresh berries & stracciatellaice cream
|R90
On Toast
Elevate your toast game with these luxurious toppings. Fugazzi’s inventive combinations make even the simplest meals feel special.
|Item
|Price
|Avo SmashSmashed avo, tomatoes, red onionsalsa, lemon zest, herb cream cheese
|R90
|Mushrooms & MascarponeCreamy mushrooms, mascarpone,parmesan, basil & rocket
|R120
|Salmon ScrambleMascarpone & parmesan softscrambled eggs, smoked salmon,cracked black pepper & chives
|R145
|Halloumi & PumpkinHoney grilled halloumi, roastedpumpkin, semi dried tomatoes,olives, fried eggs, chilli flakes
|R110
|Creamy LiversGrilled chicken livers in a creamyNapoli sauce, roasted onion & redpeppers, parmesan & sage
|R120
|Go To Eggs2 Eggs your way, roasted cherrytomatoes & choice of toast
|R55
Extras
Sometimes, it is the little things that make a meal complete. Add an extra touch of flavour with these delectable options.
|Item
|Price
|Egg
|R10
|Mushroom
|R25
|Sautéed Spinach
|R25
|Avo
|R30
|Halloumi
|R35
|Cheddar or Mozzarella
|R25
|Smoked Salmon
|R55
|Bolognese
|R35
|Chicken Liver
|R40
|Chorizo
|R35
|Bacon
|R35
|Pork Sausage
|R35
Plates
These dishes are perfect for those who prefer their breakfast served on a hearty plate. They offer a blend of tradition and creativity, ideal for any appetite.
|Item
|Price
|Tofu FryScrambled tofu, onions, peppers,sautéed mushrooms, avo, confitcherry tomatoes, cannellini beans& rocket. Choice of toast
|R105
|Primavera Omelette3 Egg omelette with spinach,zucchini, feta, caramelised onion &mozzarella. Choice of toast
|R105
|Quattro Omelette3 Egg omelette with ham, olives,mushrooms, artichokes & mozzarella.Choice of toast
|R115
|Chorizo ShakshukaOven baked chorizo & red peppers,spicy Napoli sauce, crumbled feta,baked eggs & chives. Choice of toast
|R135
|Full Italian Breakfast2 Eggs your way, pork & fennelsausage, sautéed mushrooms,streaky bacon & roasted tomatoes.Choice of toast
|R135
|Salmon RostiSmoked salmon, poached egg,hollandaise, avo & pickled redonion on a crisp potato rosti
|R165
|Smash Burger150g Smash beef patty, mozzarella,fried egg, rocket, tomato chutney,aoili, fried onion & skinny fries ADD BACON R35
|R135
|Steak & Egg200g grilled sirloin, fresh tomato,fried egg, steak sauce*A & skinny fries
|R145
Bagels & Croissants
There is nothing quite like the perfect bagel or croissant. Fugazzi’s selection pairs flaky textures with rich, savoury fillings.
|Item
|Price
|Salmon LoxLemon cream cheese, smokedsalmon, sliced red onion, tomato,capers & dill ADD AVO 30
|R155
|Bacon & CheeseBasil pesto, streaky bacon, grilledred peppers, cheddar, mozzarella& chilli mayo
|R110
|Salsiccia ScramblePork & fennel sausage & redpeppers, scrambled eggs toppedwith watercress, rocket & parmesan
|R115
|CapreseFior di latte, marinated tomatoes,basil, rocket, aioli & olive oil.ADD AVO R30
|R95
Bennies
Eggs lovers, rejoice. Fugazzi’s twist on this classic brunch staple is as indulgent as it gets.
|Item
|Price
|Salmon & Cream CheeseToasted English muffin, herbed creamcheese, smoked salmon, poachedeggs, hollandaise, red onion, crispycapers & dill.ADD SAUTEED SPINACH 25
|R125
|Bacon & AvoToasted English muffin, creamy avo,streaky bacon, red peppers, poachedeggs & chipotle hollandaise
|R105
Pizzetta
Mini pizzas with maximum flavour. These pizzettas are the perfect balance of crispy crusts and mouth-watering toppings.
|Item
|Price
|Bacon & MushroomPizza bianco, grilled mushrooms,crispy streaky bacon, fried egg,chilli oil, parmesan & spring onion
|R115
|MeatballsPizza rosso, mozzarella, meatballspomodoro, fior de latte, basil &parmesan
|R125
Lunch/Dinner
Whether it is a midday break or an evening feast, Fugazzi’s lunch and dinner menu promises something special for every occasion.
Antipasti
Begin your Italian-inspired feast with Fugazzi’s selection of antipasti. These small plates are big on flavour and perfect for sharing.
|Item
|Price
|Hot Fried OlivesCrumbed fried green olives, fennel & caper aioli
|R85
|Zucchini FriesCrispy battered zucchini fries, lemon salt,limoncello & rosemary aioli
|R75
|Arancini MargheritaCrispy fried tomato risotto balls filled with fior di latte& fresh basil, tomato sugo, roasted garlic aioli
|R90
|Napa MalfattiSpinach & ricotta dumplings in napoli saucebaked in the pizza oven, topped with parmesan,pangrattato & crispy basil
|R105
|Creamy BurrataCitrus & coconut marinated burrata, smokedtomatoes, marinated tomatoes, EVOO & basildressing & focaccia
|R130
|Calamari FrittiCrispy fried squid, crispy basil & citrus aioli
|R125
|Meatballs PomodoroOven-baked beef meatballs in napoli sauce.Parmesan, pangrattato, fresh basil & garlicfocaccia toast
|R105
|Beef CarpaccioThinly pressed beef fillet, truffle mayo, rocket,balsamico, fried capers & pickled mushroomsmarinated in chilli oil
|R130
Pasta & Risotto
Fugazzi takes pasta and risotto to the next level. Every dish is a journey to Italy, from traditional recipes to modern twists.
|Item
|Price
|Linguine Aglio e OlioTomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, chilli flakesADD PRAWNS @R90ADD GRILLED CHICKEN @R50
|R120
|Pork Belly Mac & CheeseCreamy baked mac & cheese, sweet honeymustard pork belly bites
|R145
|Penne GenoveseBasil pesto cream, parmesan, toasted pine nuts,pangrattato, crispy sageADD GRILLED CHICKEN @R50
|R150
|Mussels LinguineMussels, lemon & parsley white wine cream,chives, toasted focaccia
|R185
|Spaghetti ScoglioPrawns, mussels, calamari & linefish in whitewine, napoli & chilli sauce with fresh lemon
|R265
|Tagliatelle BologneseBeef bolognese ragu, napoli sauce, cream,parmesan & crispy basil
|R150
|Pollo MilanGrilled chicken, napoli sauce, sundried tomatoes,baby spinach, roasted red pepper, garlic, lemon,fresh basil & parmesan
|R170
|Rigatoni QuattrogazziChorizo, salami, salsiccia, crispy bacon,chilli cream, roasted peppers & parmesan
|R215
|Salsiccia GnocchiHome-made potato gnocchi in spicy pork &fennel sausage ragu, parmesan cream,chilli oil, crispy sage & parmesan
|R185
|Mushroom & Pea RisottoProsecco risotto, field mushrooms, peas,mascarpone, shaved sugar snaps & parmesan
|R175
|Oxtail RavioliSlow-braised oxtail-filled ravioli, napolisauce, red wine gravy, semi-dried tomatoes,gremolata, parmesan & crispy sage
|R195
|Wagyu LasagnaWagyu bolognese in napoli & red winesauce, bechamel, mozzarella & parmesan
|R205
|Mushroom TortelliniRicotta & field mushroom tortellini,mushroom & truffle lemon butter,pine nuts & parmesan
|R195
Drinks
Complement your meal with a refreshing beverage. Fugazzi’s drinks menu offers something to quench every thirst.
|Item
|Price
|NegroniTanqueray Gin, Campari,Martini Rosso
|R90
|CosmopolitanCruz Vodka, Triple Sec, lime juice,cranberry
|R85
|NY MuleSouthern Comfort, ginger beer,lime, bitters, mint
|R90
|Aperol SpritzAperol, soda, Cinzano
|R110
|Espresso MartiniCruz Vodka, Kahlúa, espresso
|R95
|Amaretto SoursDisaronno, Bain's Whisky, lemon juice,simple syrup, foamee
|R95
|Old FashionedBuffalo Trace Bourbon, bitters,orange zest, simple syupCruz Vodka, passion fruit pulp,vanilla syrup, lemon juice.Shot of Cinzano
|R90
|P. Star MartiniCruz Vodka, passion fruit pulp,vanilla syrup, lemon juice.Shot of Cinzano
|R100
|Amalfi RoyaleWoodstock Bramble Berry Gin, lemonlavender syrup, limoncello, tonic
|R95
|Limoncello-RitaLimoncello, Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila,lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup
|R105
|Soho SpritzWoodstock Gin, strawberry syrup,Cinzano, soda
|R110
|AperitiniEl Jimmador Reposado Tequila,Aperol, lime juice, simple syrup
|R115
|AlloraStrawberry syrup, fresh apple juice,mint, pink tonic, Martini Dolce 0.0
|R105
|Ciao BellaPear puree, abstinence bitter orangespritz, Savana Lemon 0.0
|R110
Liquers
Fugazzi's selection of liqueurs adds a touch of sophistication to your meal. They are perfect for sipping or as an after-dinner treat.
|Item
|Price
|Limoncello
|R60
|Grappa Antonella
|R65
|Grappa Bottega
|R65
|Frangelico
|R45
|Cointreau
|R55
|Don Pedro
|R80
|Irish Italian Coffee
|R75
Vino
Wine lovers will feel at home with Fugazzi’s extensive vino list. From sparkling to red, there is something for everyone.
|Item
|Price
|Boschendal Brut
|R530
|Pongracz
|R570
|Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel
|R490
|Holden Manz Rothko
|R400
|Durbanville Hills
|R60 | R220
|Ken Forrester Reserve
|R280
|Springfield Life from Stone
|R390
|Kleine Zalze Cellar
|R60 | R220
|Groote Post
|R280
|Alvis Drift Signature
|R55 | R210
|Paul Cluver Village
|R360
|Eikendal Janina (unwooded)
|R360
|Thelema Mountain White
|R260
|Haute Cabriere
|R290
|Hermanus Pieterfontein
|R330
|Tokara
|R375
|Bruce Jack
|R320
|Gabrielskloof
|R395
|Hartenberg Doorkeeper
|R315
|Kanonkop Kadette
|R355
|Idiom Rosso Sangiovese
|R300
|Lourensford Pinot Noir
|R420
|Renzo Masi Chianti
|R590
Dessert
Fugazzi’s dessert menu is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. End your meal on a high note with their decadent creations.
La Dolce Vita
The sweet life continues with Fugazzi’s La Dolce Vita desserts. Each one is a masterpiece of indulgence.
|Item
|Price
|CannoliCrispy chocolate cannoli, ricotta& chocolate mousse filling, chocshavings, roasted pistachio
|R90
|TiramisuCoffee liqueur soaked lady fingers,mascarpone mousse, coffeesyrup, cocoa
|R95
|Berry Panna CottaButtermilk panna cotta, berrycompote, basil, balsamic glaze &strawberry sorbet
|R85
|Banana SplitCaramelised banana, stracciatellagelato, salted caramel, pretzelcrumble, lime zest, whoopie cream
|R95
|Choc BerryRaspberries, choc brownies,hot fudge, blueberries, marachinocherries, caramel, rocky roadgelato, whoopie cream
|R115
Shakes
Shake things up with Fugazzi’s indulgent milkshakes. Creamy and rich, they are a hit with kids and adults alike.
|Item
|Price
|Chocolate Oreo BrownieChocolate brownies, Oreocrumble, Lindt chunks & vanillaice cream
|R75
|Lemon Whoopie PieToasted marshmallow, limoncellosyrup, candied lime shavings,vanilla ice cream
|R85
|Berry BombMixed berries, fresh mint, limesyrup, vanilla ice cream & whippedcream
|R80
|Salted CaramelSalted caramel, toasted coconut& pistachio, vanilla ice cream,whipped cream
|R85
Café
Fugazzi’s café options are perfect for coffee lovers. From espresso to lattes, each cup is made with care.
|Item
|Price
|Espresso
|R28
|Ristretto
|R36
|Americano
|R34
|Cortado
|R34
|Macchiato
|R34
|Cappuccino
|R38
|Flat white
|R36
|Caffe Latte
|R44
|Mocha
|R46
|Chai
|R46
|Red Cappuccino
|R46
|Hot Chocolate
|R48
|Hot Caramel De Leche
|R48
|TeaRooibos | Breakfast,Earl Grey | Chamomile | Ceylon
|R32
|Green TeaGreen Mint | Ginger Honey
|R38
|FreezosCoffeeSalted CaramelChocolateMacha
|R65
|Espresso shot
|R12
|Milk alternatives
|R12
|Flavour Syrups
|R14
|Whoopie Cream
|R14
Kidzz
Fugazzi ensures that kids are part of the experience. Their kid-friendly menu is fun, delicious, and just the right size.
|Item
|Price
|NY Street DawgFrankfurter hotdog, sweet mustard,t-sauce, skinny fries
|R70
|Brooklyn BurgerBeef hamburger, cheddar, lettuce,tomato, skinny fries
|R80
|Kidzz Margarita PizzaWith any two topppingHam | pineapple | chicken | avo | fetamushroom | olives | salami | bacon
|R90
|Mac & Cheese
|R65
|Spogs BogsSpaghetti bolognese, napoli sauce
|R85
|Chicken AlfredoCreamy mushroom & chicken fettuccini
|R75
|Chicken Strips & FriesCrumbed chicken strips, napoli sauce,skinny fries
|R80
Fugazzi address and contact details
- Address: The Zone, Rosebank, 2191
- Tel: +27 10 730 0690
- E-mail: ciao@fugazzi.co.za
- Website
Frequently asked questions
Fugazzi is open daily from 7 am and closes at 11 pm. Below are answers to some frequently asked questions.
- Can you order Fugazzi for delivery in Johannesburg and Pretoria with Uber Eats? Fugazzi in Rosebank offers delivery through Uber Eats in both cities.
- How do you pay for a Fugazzi Rosebank order? You can make payments through your Uber Eats account.
- Who owns fugazzi? Jose Dos Passos is the co-founder and partner of Fugazzi SA.
The Fugazzi SA menu echoes the restaurant's commitment to creating dishes that incorporate Italian history with modern flare and powerful ingredients. The restaurant provides a fantastic dining experience for any occasion, whether you enjoy breakfast classics, hearty platters, or inventive concoctions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: GH on Festival menu and updated prices
Briefly published an article about GH on Festival. The restaurant stands out as one of the city's must-visited dining spots.
It offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious dishes, refreshing beverages, and a welcoming ambience. The GH on Festival menu is designed to delight traditional and adventurous tastes.
Source: Briefly News
Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com