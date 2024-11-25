Global site navigation

GH on Festival menu and updated prices in Pretoria (2024)
Services

GH on Festival menu and updated prices in Pretoria (2024)

by  Kenneth Mwenda 8 min read

Greenhouse on Festival in Pretoria stands out as one of the city's must-visit dining spots. It offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious dishes, refreshing beverages, and a welcoming ambience. The GH on Festival menu is designed to delight traditional and adventurous tastes.

GH on Festival menu
The menu has been carefully crafted to include a mix of South African staples and globally inspired cuisine. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The restaurant is celebrated for its food and drink selection, warm service, and vibrant setting. Owned by a visionary team dedicated to culinary excellence, from the fantastic GH on Festival menu, they have established a loyal customer base and a reputation for unforgettable dining experiences.

GH on Festival menu and prices

GH on Festival has become a beloved spot in Pretoria, praised for its seamless blend of quality food, great ambience, and outstanding service. Their menu has been carefully crafted to include a mix of inspired cuisine, catering to traditional palates and adventurous foodies.

With a perfect 5.0 rating from over 260 reviews on TripAdvisor, customers frequently highlight the inviting vibe, excellent cuisine, and attentive staff. One reviewer mentioned:

Read also

Marble restaurant menu with updated prices: South Africa

"Beautiful place, great vibe. Food top tier, friendly waiters and friendly management. Clean and neat."

GH on Festival drinks menu

The beverage menu is a key part of what makes GH on Festival so appealing. From handcrafted cocktails to premium wines, the restaurant offers a variety of choices to enhance the dining experience. Here are some highlights from the beverages menu.

Cocktail from GH on Festival
Experience the perfect blend of flavours with a signature cocktail from GH on Festival. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Alcoholic cocktails

Discover a diverse selection of alcoholic cocktails, each carefully blended to deliver a unique taste experience. Whether you crave something classic or adventurous, there is a drink for you.

Mimosa cocktails

Indulge in the refreshing elegance of GH on Festival's mimosa cocktails. From classic to innovative flavours, these are perfect for brunch or a light treat.

ItemPrice
Classic MimosaR50
Sunrise MimosaR50
Blue MimosaR50
Ginger MimosaR50
Pink Lady MimosaR50

Vodka

Savour the versatile taste of vodka with options that cater to every palate. From sweet and sour to bitter, each cocktail is expertly prepared to perfection.

Read also

Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

ItemPrice
Pink Love Bubbles (Sour)R129
Watermelon Sugar High (Sweet)R80
Somm-ma-Sa (Sweet)R104
A Bloody Good Mary (Bitter)R168

Gin

Enjoy a gin experience like no other, with cocktails balancing zesty, fruity, and herbal notes. These drinks bring a modern twist to a timeless spirit.

ItemPrice
De Sevilla (Sour)R95
Royal Purple (Sweet)R65
Just Peachy (Sweet)R95
New to Negroni (Bitter)R104

GH on Festival menu
A refreshing experience in every sip—crafted for moments that matter. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Whisky

GH on Festival menu
A refreshing experience in every sip—crafted for moments that matter. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Experience the rich depth of whisky in cocktails designed to complement its robust character. Sweet, sour, or bitter—there is something for every whisky lover.

ItemPrice
Yellow Bone (Sour)R114
Lion Heart (Sweet)R129
First Flight (Bitter)R79

Tequila

GH on Festival's tequila cocktails offer vibrant, bold flavours. These drinks are crafted to celebrate the spirit's zest and warmth.

ItemPrice
Pineapple Express (Sweet)R144
The Oleo-Loma (Bitter)R149

Rum

Indulge in one of the best tropical delights with rum-based cocktails, celebrated for their vibrant and refreshing flavours. The Bitter Watermelon Hibiscus Bull, priced at R80, is a perfect choice for unwinding or marking special moments.

Read also

Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Cognac

Explore the sophistication of cognac through GH on Festival's carefully curated cocktails. Each sip combines tradition with a modern flair.

ItemPrice
Remy on the Beach (Sour)R175
French Affair (Sweet)R164
VSOP Donkey Kong (Bitter)R129

Bubbles

Light, bubbly, and full of flavour—GH on Festival's bubbly cocktails add a sparkling touch to your evening. Choose from sweet, sour, or bitter options for a perfect toast.

ItemPrice
The Green House Fairy (Sour)R89
Bubble D (Sweet)R75
Aperol Spritz (Bitter)R75

Non-alcoholic cocktails

Enjoy refreshing flavours with GH on the Festival's non-alcoholic options. Try these for a delightful experience.

GH on Festival menu
Raise your glass to elegance and flavour! Discover what makes every cocktail here unforgettable. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Soft drinks

Refresh yourself with a variety of classic and flavoured options. There is a soft drink to suit every palate.

ItemPrice
Fitch & Leeds Bitter LemonR28
Fitch & Leeds Ginger AleR28
Fitch & Leeds LemonadeR28
Fitch & Leeds Pink TonicR28
Fitch & Leeds TonicR28
Fitch & Leeds Soda WaterR28
Fitch & Leeds Blue TonicR28
CokeR30 to R38
SpriteR38

Read also

Zai Restaurant menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

GH on Festival menu
From zesty to bold, these drinks are your ultimate escape in a glass. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Juices

Indulge in refreshing fruit juices like Appletiser and Grapetiser. These sparkling options deliver a perfect balance of sweetness and fizz, ideal for any occasion.

ItemPrice
AppletiserR56
GrapetiserR56

Beer

The beer selection includes everyone's taste, whether you prefer local brews or international favourites. See them here.

ItemPrice
GuinnessR28 to R45
Castle LagerR20 to R34
Black LabelR22 to R39
Castle LiteR22 to R39
Stella ArtoisR47 to R173
SOLR48 to R169
Corona ExtraR57 to R192
Windhoek LagerR57 to R210
HeinekenR53 to R188
Castle Lite (premium range)R46 to R156

Cider & coolers

Enjoy a refreshing sip with drinks that perfectly balance sweetness and crispness. These beverages are crafted to elevate your moment with a revitalising finish.

ItemPrice
Ice TropezR207 to R834
Absolut Passionfruit MartiniR109
Malibu Pina ColadaR102
Haus SeccoR86
Flying Fish LemonR46 to R168
Hunter's ExtremeR57 to R209
Savanna DryR60 to R219

Read also

Kauai menu and latest prices in South Africa: updated for 2024

Hot beverages

One can choose from a comforting selection of teas or enjoy a robust cappuccino. For something stronger, Irish coffee is among the perfect picks.

ItemPrice
Five Roses TeaR20
Earl Grey TeaR20
Rooibos TeaR20
Espresso CoffeeR13 to R20
CappuccinoR30 to R35
Irish CoffeeR45

Food menu

Every plate is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation, from fresh seafood harvested directly from the ocean to luscious pieces of top beef. Their dedication to using only the best and freshest ingredients guarantees an authentic and memorable eating experience. Check out some of their prices.

Snacks

GH on Festival serves a delectable assortment of nibbles, which are ideal for mixing with drinks or as a small appetiser before a main course. They provide a tasty, easy-to-eat beginning to your dining experience.

ItemPrice
Roasted Cashew NutsR60
Marinated OlivesR65

Small plates

Tender beef at GH on Festival
Indulge in a tender beef or a fall-off-the-bone lamb shank, both showcasing the exceptional flavours at GH on Festival. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The small plates at GH on Festival are an excellent way to try out a range of cuisines. Each dish is designed to provide rich flavour and delight.

Read also

Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

ItemPrice
Beef, Pork, or Chicken SliderR59 each
Crumbed Chicken StripsR80
Sticky Pork Belly BitesR85
Grilled Chicken WingsR90
Chicken SaladR90
Lamb RibletsR99
CalamariR105
Rump Picanha with Cognac SauceR125
Mediterranean Prawn Summer SaladR120

Italian pastas

GH on Festival's Italian pasta options are a standout on the restaurant's menu. Each one is meant to transport you to Italy with its vibrant flavours and fresh ingredients. There is a pasta dish to suit every taste.

ItemPrice
Basil Pesto PastaR90
Mushroom Linguini, Peppadew & Grilled Chicken Pasta, Beef Meatball Linguini, Chicken Pesto PastaR120 each
Ham Carbonara, Ham & Mushroom AlfredoR130 each
Beef Tenderloin LinguiniR160
Seafood LinguiniR120

Sauce options

GH on Festival menu
Experience the artistry in every dish, where every bite showcases precision and flavour. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

GH on Festival offers a variety of sauce options to complement any dish, enhancing the flavours with every bite. Each of them is R40, and they include:

  • Piri Piri, Cognac Pepper, Mushroom, Chilli & Herb, Chimichurri, Creamy Dill, Lemon Butter Cream, Garlic Butter, Cheese.

Read also

Mustang Sally's menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Desserts

No meal is complete without a sweet conclusion, and GH on Festival has delectable desserts that will satisfy your taste buds. They add the ideal final touch to your dining experience.

ItemPrice
Lemon Cheesecake Mousse, Pistachio & Nougat Crème Brûlée, Malva PuddingR85 each
Gold Leaf Chocolate Fondant & Rum Ice CreamR95

Function menus

Greenhouse on Festival also provides specific group menus for larger parties, with each choice catering to a wide range of tastes through a carefully curated selection of foods. Here is an overview of each menu, which is great for hosting events with a minimum booking of 20 people.

Succulent prawns and tender beef at GH on Festival
Delight in a choice between succulent prawns or tender beef, both offering a feast of flavours at GH on Festival. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Menu one

  • Dishes: Lamb loin chops, rotisserie-spread chicken thighs, grilled line fish, roasted garlic & rosemary potatoes, coal-grilled vegetable medley, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice
  • Price: R320 per person

Menu two

  • Dishes: Rump picanha skewers with chimichurri sauce, rolled and roasted pork belly stuffed with spinach, apple, and sage, tomato & herb pilaf rice, oven-baked chakalaka pap, Greek salad, potato and chive salad
  • Price: R320 per person

Read also

The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Menu three

  • Dishes: Whole lamb spit with chimichurri sauce, rotisserie-grilled baby chicken, stock-infused basmati rice, coal-grilled vegetable medley, crispy southern coleslaw
  • Price: R350 per person

Menu four

  • Dishes: West Coast mussel pot, queen prawns, grilled line fish fillets, creamed spinach and feta, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice
  • Price: R375 per person

Menu five

  • Dishes: Kalahari beef wors, rump picanha, speared chicken thighs, pork belly rashers, oven-baked chakalaka pap, tomato & herb rice, vegetable bowl, Greek salad
  • Price: R375 per person
GH on Festival location
GH on Festival is located at 354 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, offering a prime spot for those seeking an exceptional dining experience in the city. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

The restaurant's devotion to quality products and culinary innovation distinguishes it in Pretoria's thriving dining scene. If you are planning a trip to Pretoria or just searching for a new eating experience, here are the answers to some of the queries you might have:

  • Where is Greenhouse on Festival located? GH on Festival is at 354 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.
  • What kind of cuisine does GH on Festival serve? The menu includes a mix of South African favorites and globally inspired dishes, with options from pastas to seafood and artisanal cocktails.
  • Does GH on Festival offer group menus? They have group menus for events, with various dishes starting from R320 per person for groups of 20 or more.

Read also

Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)

Whether craving a hearty lamb shank, a refreshing cocktail, or a platter to share with friends, GH on Festival's menu caters to every taste. The menu offers a diverse range of dishes, ensuring there is something satisfying for every diner.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa

Briefly published an article about the Panarottis menu and the latest prices in South Africa. Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes.

It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and the latest prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Kenneth Mwenda avatar

Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: