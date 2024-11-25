GH on Festival menu and updated prices in Pretoria (2024)

Greenhouse on Festival in Pretoria stands out as one of the city's must-visit dining spots. It offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious dishes, refreshing beverages, and a welcoming ambience. The GH on Festival menu is designed to delight traditional and adventurous tastes.

The menu has been carefully crafted to include a mix of South African staples and globally inspired cuisine. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The restaurant is celebrated for its food and drink selection, warm service, and vibrant setting. Owned by a visionary team dedicated to culinary excellence, from the fantastic GH on Festival menu, they have established a loyal customer base and a reputation for unforgettable dining experiences.

GH on Festival menu and prices

GH on Festival has become a beloved spot in Pretoria, praised for its seamless blend of quality food, great ambience, and outstanding service. Their menu has been carefully crafted to include a mix of inspired cuisine, catering to traditional palates and adventurous foodies.

With a perfect 5.0 rating from over 260 reviews on TripAdvisor, customers frequently highlight the inviting vibe, excellent cuisine, and attentive staff. One reviewer mentioned:

"Beautiful place, great vibe. Food top tier, friendly waiters and friendly management. Clean and neat."

GH on Festival drinks menu

The beverage menu is a key part of what makes GH on Festival so appealing. From handcrafted cocktails to premium wines, the restaurant offers a variety of choices to enhance the dining experience. Here are some highlights from the beverages menu.

Experience the perfect blend of flavours with a signature cocktail from GH on Festival. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Alcoholic cocktails

Discover a diverse selection of alcoholic cocktails, each carefully blended to deliver a unique taste experience. Whether you crave something classic or adventurous, there is a drink for you.

Mimosa cocktails

Indulge in the refreshing elegance of GH on Festival's mimosa cocktails. From classic to innovative flavours, these are perfect for brunch or a light treat.

Item Price Classic Mimosa R50 Sunrise Mimosa R50 Blue Mimosa R50 Ginger Mimosa R50 Pink Lady Mimosa R50

Vodka

Savour the versatile taste of vodka with options that cater to every palate. From sweet and sour to bitter, each cocktail is expertly prepared to perfection.

Item Price Pink Love Bubbles (Sour) R129 Watermelon Sugar High (Sweet) R80 Somm-ma-Sa (Sweet) R104 A Bloody Good Mary (Bitter) R168

Gin

Enjoy a gin experience like no other, with cocktails balancing zesty, fruity, and herbal notes. These drinks bring a modern twist to a timeless spirit.

Item Price De Sevilla (Sour) R95 Royal Purple (Sweet) R65 Just Peachy (Sweet) R95 New to Negroni (Bitter) R104

A refreshing experience in every sip—crafted for moments that matter. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author) Whisky

A refreshing experience in every sip—crafted for moments that matter. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Experience the rich depth of whisky in cocktails designed to complement its robust character. Sweet, sour, or bitter—there is something for every whisky lover.

Item Price Yellow Bone (Sour) R114 Lion Heart (Sweet) R129 First Flight (Bitter) R79

Tequila

GH on Festival's tequila cocktails offer vibrant, bold flavours. These drinks are crafted to celebrate the spirit's zest and warmth.

Item Price Pineapple Express (Sweet) R144 The Oleo-Loma (Bitter) R149

Rum

Indulge in one of the best tropical delights with rum-based cocktails, celebrated for their vibrant and refreshing flavours. The Bitter Watermelon Hibiscus Bull, priced at R80, is a perfect choice for unwinding or marking special moments.

Cognac

Explore the sophistication of cognac through GH on Festival's carefully curated cocktails. Each sip combines tradition with a modern flair.

Item Price Remy on the Beach (Sour) R175 French Affair (Sweet) R164 VSOP Donkey Kong (Bitter) R129

Bubbles

Light, bubbly, and full of flavour—GH on Festival's bubbly cocktails add a sparkling touch to your evening. Choose from sweet, sour, or bitter options for a perfect toast.

Item Price The Green House Fairy (Sour) R89 Bubble D (Sweet) R75 Aperol Spritz (Bitter) R75

Non-alcoholic cocktails

Enjoy refreshing flavours with GH on the Festival's non-alcoholic options. Try these for a delightful experience.

Raise your glass to elegance and flavour! Discover what makes every cocktail here unforgettable. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Soft drinks

Refresh yourself with a variety of classic and flavoured options. There is a soft drink to suit every palate.

Item Price Fitch & Leeds Bitter Lemon R28 Fitch & Leeds Ginger Ale R28 Fitch & Leeds Lemonade R28 Fitch & Leeds Pink Tonic R28 Fitch & Leeds Tonic R28 Fitch & Leeds Soda Water R28 Fitch & Leeds Blue Tonic R28 Coke R30 to R38 Sprite R38

From zesty to bold, these drinks are your ultimate escape in a glass. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Juices

Indulge in refreshing fruit juices like Appletiser and Grapetiser. These sparkling options deliver a perfect balance of sweetness and fizz, ideal for any occasion.

Item Price Appletiser R56 Grapetiser R56

Beer

The beer selection includes everyone's taste, whether you prefer local brews or international favourites. See them here.

Item Price Guinness R28 to R45 Castle Lager R20 to R34 Black Label R22 to R39 Castle Lite R22 to R39 Stella Artois R47 to R173 SOL R48 to R169 Corona Extra R57 to R192 Windhoek Lager R57 to R210 Heineken R53 to R188 Castle Lite (premium range) R46 to R156

Cider & coolers

Enjoy a refreshing sip with drinks that perfectly balance sweetness and crispness. These beverages are crafted to elevate your moment with a revitalising finish.

Item Price Ice Tropez R207 to R834 Absolut Passionfruit Martini R109 Malibu Pina Colada R102 Haus Secco R86 Flying Fish Lemon R46 to R168 Hunter's Extreme R57 to R209 Savanna Dry R60 to R219

Hot beverages

One can choose from a comforting selection of teas or enjoy a robust cappuccino. For something stronger, Irish coffee is among the perfect picks.

Item Price Five Roses Tea R20 Earl Grey Tea R20 Rooibos Tea R20 Espresso Coffee R13 to R20 Cappuccino R30 to R35 Irish Coffee R45

Food menu

Every plate is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation, from fresh seafood harvested directly from the ocean to luscious pieces of top beef. Their dedication to using only the best and freshest ingredients guarantees an authentic and memorable eating experience. Check out some of their prices.

Snacks

GH on Festival serves a delectable assortment of nibbles, which are ideal for mixing with drinks or as a small appetiser before a main course. They provide a tasty, easy-to-eat beginning to your dining experience.

Item Price Roasted Cashew Nuts R60 Marinated Olives R65

Small plates

Indulge in a tender beef or a fall-off-the-bone lamb shank, both showcasing the exceptional flavours at GH on Festival. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The small plates at GH on Festival are an excellent way to try out a range of cuisines. Each dish is designed to provide rich flavour and delight.

Item Price Beef, Pork, or Chicken Slider R59 each Crumbed Chicken Strips R80 Sticky Pork Belly Bites R85 Grilled Chicken Wings R90 Chicken Salad R90 Lamb Riblets R99 Calamari R105 Rump Picanha with Cognac Sauce R125 Mediterranean Prawn Summer Salad R120

Italian pastas

GH on Festival's Italian pasta options are a standout on the restaurant's menu. Each one is meant to transport you to Italy with its vibrant flavours and fresh ingredients. There is a pasta dish to suit every taste.

Item Price Basil Pesto Pasta R90 Mushroom Linguini, Peppadew & Grilled Chicken Pasta, Beef Meatball Linguini, Chicken Pesto Pasta R120 each Ham Carbonara, Ham & Mushroom Alfredo R130 each Beef Tenderloin Linguini R160 Seafood Linguini R120

Sauce options

Experience the artistry in every dish, where every bite showcases precision and flavour. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

GH on Festival offers a variety of sauce options to complement any dish, enhancing the flavours with every bite. Each of them is R40, and they include:

Piri Piri, Cognac Pepper, Mushroom, Chilli & Herb, Chimichurri, Creamy Dill, Lemon Butter Cream, Garlic Butter, Cheese.

Desserts

No meal is complete without a sweet conclusion, and GH on Festival has delectable desserts that will satisfy your taste buds. They add the ideal final touch to your dining experience.

Item Price Lemon Cheesecake Mousse, Pistachio & Nougat Crème Brûlée, Malva Pudding R85 each Gold Leaf Chocolate Fondant & Rum Ice Cream R95

Function menus

Greenhouse on Festival also provides specific group menus for larger parties, with each choice catering to a wide range of tastes through a carefully curated selection of foods. Here is an overview of each menu, which is great for hosting events with a minimum booking of 20 people.

Delight in a choice between succulent prawns or tender beef, both offering a feast of flavours at GH on Festival. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Menu one

Dishes: Lamb loin chops, rotisserie-spread chicken thighs, grilled line fish, roasted garlic & rosemary potatoes, coal-grilled vegetable medley, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice

Lamb loin chops, rotisserie-spread chicken thighs, grilled line fish, roasted garlic & rosemary potatoes, coal-grilled vegetable medley, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice Price: R320 per person

Menu two

Dishes: Rump picanha skewers with chimichurri sauce, rolled and roasted pork belly stuffed with spinach, apple, and sage, tomato & herb pilaf rice, oven-baked chakalaka pap, Greek salad, potato and chive salad

Rump picanha skewers with chimichurri sauce, rolled and roasted pork belly stuffed with spinach, apple, and sage, tomato & herb pilaf rice, oven-baked chakalaka pap, Greek salad, potato and chive salad Price: R320 per person

Menu three

Dishes: Whole lamb spit with chimichurri sauce, rotisserie-grilled baby chicken, stock-infused basmati rice, coal-grilled vegetable medley, crispy southern coleslaw

Whole lamb spit with chimichurri sauce, rotisserie-grilled baby chicken, stock-infused basmati rice, coal-grilled vegetable medley, crispy southern coleslaw Price: R350 per person

Menu four

Dishes: West Coast mussel pot, queen prawns, grilled line fish fillets, creamed spinach and feta, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice

West Coast mussel pot, queen prawns, grilled line fish fillets, creamed spinach and feta, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice Price: R375 per person

Menu five

Dishes: Kalahari beef wors, rump picanha, speared chicken thighs, pork belly rashers, oven-baked chakalaka pap, tomato & herb rice, vegetable bowl, Greek salad

Kalahari beef wors, rump picanha, speared chicken thighs, pork belly rashers, oven-baked chakalaka pap, tomato & herb rice, vegetable bowl, Greek salad Price: R375 per person

GH on Festival is located at 354 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, offering a prime spot for those seeking an exceptional dining experience in the city. Photo: @gh.on.festival (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

The restaurant's devotion to quality products and culinary innovation distinguishes it in Pretoria's thriving dining scene. If you are planning a trip to Pretoria or just searching for a new eating experience, here are the answers to some of the queries you might have:

Where is Greenhouse on Festival located? GH on Festival is at 354 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

GH on Festival is at 354 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria. What kind of cuisine does GH on Festival serve? The menu includes a mix of South African favorites and globally inspired dishes, with options from pastas to seafood and artisanal cocktails.

The menu includes a mix of South African favorites and globally inspired dishes, with options from pastas to seafood and artisanal cocktails. Does GH on Festival offer group menus? They have group menus for events, with various dishes starting from R320 per person for groups of 20 or more.

Whether craving a hearty lamb shank, a refreshing cocktail, or a platter to share with friends, GH on Festival's menu caters to every taste. The menu offers a diverse range of dishes, ensuring there is something satisfying for every diner.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa

Briefly published an article about the Panarottis menu and the latest prices in South Africa. Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes.

It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and the latest prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News