GH on Festival menu and updated prices in Pretoria (2024)
Greenhouse on Festival in Pretoria stands out as one of the city's must-visit dining spots. It offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious dishes, refreshing beverages, and a welcoming ambience. The GH on Festival menu is designed to delight traditional and adventurous tastes.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- GH on Festival menu and prices
- GH on Festival drinks menu
- Food menu
- Function menus
- Frequently asked questions
The restaurant is celebrated for its food and drink selection, warm service, and vibrant setting. Owned by a visionary team dedicated to culinary excellence, from the fantastic GH on Festival menu, they have established a loyal customer base and a reputation for unforgettable dining experiences.
GH on Festival menu and prices
GH on Festival has become a beloved spot in Pretoria, praised for its seamless blend of quality food, great ambience, and outstanding service. Their menu has been carefully crafted to include a mix of inspired cuisine, catering to traditional palates and adventurous foodies.
With a perfect 5.0 rating from over 260 reviews on TripAdvisor, customers frequently highlight the inviting vibe, excellent cuisine, and attentive staff. One reviewer mentioned:
"Beautiful place, great vibe. Food top tier, friendly waiters and friendly management. Clean and neat."
GH on Festival drinks menu
The beverage menu is a key part of what makes GH on Festival so appealing. From handcrafted cocktails to premium wines, the restaurant offers a variety of choices to enhance the dining experience. Here are some highlights from the beverages menu.
Alcoholic cocktails
Discover a diverse selection of alcoholic cocktails, each carefully blended to deliver a unique taste experience. Whether you crave something classic or adventurous, there is a drink for you.
Mimosa cocktails
Indulge in the refreshing elegance of GH on Festival's mimosa cocktails. From classic to innovative flavours, these are perfect for brunch or a light treat.
|Item
|Price
|Classic Mimosa
|R50
|Sunrise Mimosa
|R50
|Blue Mimosa
|R50
|Ginger Mimosa
|R50
|Pink Lady Mimosa
|R50
Vodka
Savour the versatile taste of vodka with options that cater to every palate. From sweet and sour to bitter, each cocktail is expertly prepared to perfection.
|Item
|Price
|Pink Love Bubbles (Sour)
|R129
|Watermelon Sugar High (Sweet)
|R80
|Somm-ma-Sa (Sweet)
|R104
|A Bloody Good Mary (Bitter)
|R168
Gin
Enjoy a gin experience like no other, with cocktails balancing zesty, fruity, and herbal notes. These drinks bring a modern twist to a timeless spirit.
|Item
|Price
|De Sevilla (Sour)
|R95
|Royal Purple (Sweet)
|R65
|Just Peachy (Sweet)
|R95
|New to Negroni (Bitter)
|R104
Whisky
Experience the rich depth of whisky in cocktails designed to complement its robust character. Sweet, sour, or bitter—there is something for every whisky lover.
|Item
|Price
|Yellow Bone (Sour)
|R114
|Lion Heart (Sweet)
|R129
|First Flight (Bitter)
|R79
Tequila
GH on Festival's tequila cocktails offer vibrant, bold flavours. These drinks are crafted to celebrate the spirit's zest and warmth.
|Item
|Price
|Pineapple Express (Sweet)
|R144
|The Oleo-Loma (Bitter)
|R149
Rum
Indulge in one of the best tropical delights with rum-based cocktails, celebrated for their vibrant and refreshing flavours. The Bitter Watermelon Hibiscus Bull, priced at R80, is a perfect choice for unwinding or marking special moments.
Cognac
Explore the sophistication of cognac through GH on Festival's carefully curated cocktails. Each sip combines tradition with a modern flair.
|Item
|Price
|Remy on the Beach (Sour)
|R175
|French Affair (Sweet)
|R164
|VSOP Donkey Kong (Bitter)
|R129
Bubbles
Light, bubbly, and full of flavour—GH on Festival's bubbly cocktails add a sparkling touch to your evening. Choose from sweet, sour, or bitter options for a perfect toast.
|Item
|Price
|The Green House Fairy (Sour)
|R89
|Bubble D (Sweet)
|R75
|Aperol Spritz (Bitter)
|R75
Non-alcoholic cocktails
Enjoy refreshing flavours with GH on the Festival's non-alcoholic options. Try these for a delightful experience.
Soft drinks
Refresh yourself with a variety of classic and flavoured options. There is a soft drink to suit every palate.
|Item
|Price
|Fitch & Leeds Bitter Lemon
|R28
|Fitch & Leeds Ginger Ale
|R28
|Fitch & Leeds Lemonade
|R28
|Fitch & Leeds Pink Tonic
|R28
|Fitch & Leeds Tonic
|R28
|Fitch & Leeds Soda Water
|R28
|Fitch & Leeds Blue Tonic
|R28
|Coke
|R30 to R38
|Sprite
|R38
Juices
Indulge in refreshing fruit juices like Appletiser and Grapetiser. These sparkling options deliver a perfect balance of sweetness and fizz, ideal for any occasion.
|Item
|Price
|Appletiser
|R56
|Grapetiser
|R56
Beer
The beer selection includes everyone's taste, whether you prefer local brews or international favourites. See them here.
|Item
|Price
|Guinness
|R28 to R45
|Castle Lager
|R20 to R34
|Black Label
|R22 to R39
|Castle Lite
|R22 to R39
|Stella Artois
|R47 to R173
|SOL
|R48 to R169
|Corona Extra
|R57 to R192
|Windhoek Lager
|R57 to R210
|Heineken
|R53 to R188
|Castle Lite (premium range)
|R46 to R156
Cider & coolers
Enjoy a refreshing sip with drinks that perfectly balance sweetness and crispness. These beverages are crafted to elevate your moment with a revitalising finish.
|Item
|Price
|Ice Tropez
|R207 to R834
|Absolut Passionfruit Martini
|R109
|Malibu Pina Colada
|R102
|Haus Secco
|R86
|Flying Fish Lemon
|R46 to R168
|Hunter's Extreme
|R57 to R209
|Savanna Dry
|R60 to R219
Hot beverages
One can choose from a comforting selection of teas or enjoy a robust cappuccino. For something stronger, Irish coffee is among the perfect picks.
|Item
|Price
|Five Roses Tea
|R20
|Earl Grey Tea
|R20
|Rooibos Tea
|R20
|Espresso Coffee
|R13 to R20
|Cappuccino
|R30 to R35
|Irish Coffee
|R45
Food menu
Every plate is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation, from fresh seafood harvested directly from the ocean to luscious pieces of top beef. Their dedication to using only the best and freshest ingredients guarantees an authentic and memorable eating experience. Check out some of their prices.
Snacks
GH on Festival serves a delectable assortment of nibbles, which are ideal for mixing with drinks or as a small appetiser before a main course. They provide a tasty, easy-to-eat beginning to your dining experience.
|Item
|Price
|Roasted Cashew Nuts
|R60
|Marinated Olives
|R65
Small plates
The small plates at GH on Festival are an excellent way to try out a range of cuisines. Each dish is designed to provide rich flavour and delight.
|Item
|Price
|Beef, Pork, or Chicken Slider
|R59 each
|Crumbed Chicken Strips
|R80
|Sticky Pork Belly Bites
|R85
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|R90
|Chicken Salad
|R90
|Lamb Riblets
|R99
|Calamari
|R105
|Rump Picanha with Cognac Sauce
|R125
|Mediterranean Prawn Summer Salad
|R120
Italian pastas
GH on Festival's Italian pasta options are a standout on the restaurant's menu. Each one is meant to transport you to Italy with its vibrant flavours and fresh ingredients. There is a pasta dish to suit every taste.
|Item
|Price
|Basil Pesto Pasta
|R90
|Mushroom Linguini, Peppadew & Grilled Chicken Pasta, Beef Meatball Linguini, Chicken Pesto Pasta
|R120 each
|Ham Carbonara, Ham & Mushroom Alfredo
|R130 each
|Beef Tenderloin Linguini
|R160
|Seafood Linguini
|R120
Sauce options
GH on Festival offers a variety of sauce options to complement any dish, enhancing the flavours with every bite. Each of them is R40, and they include:
- Piri Piri, Cognac Pepper, Mushroom, Chilli & Herb, Chimichurri, Creamy Dill, Lemon Butter Cream, Garlic Butter, Cheese.
Desserts
No meal is complete without a sweet conclusion, and GH on Festival has delectable desserts that will satisfy your taste buds. They add the ideal final touch to your dining experience.
|Item
|Price
|Lemon Cheesecake Mousse, Pistachio & Nougat Crème Brûlée, Malva Pudding
|R85 each
|Gold Leaf Chocolate Fondant & Rum Ice Cream
|R95
Function menus
Greenhouse on Festival also provides specific group menus for larger parties, with each choice catering to a wide range of tastes through a carefully curated selection of foods. Here is an overview of each menu, which is great for hosting events with a minimum booking of 20 people.
Menu one
- Dishes: Lamb loin chops, rotisserie-spread chicken thighs, grilled line fish, roasted garlic & rosemary potatoes, coal-grilled vegetable medley, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice
- Price: R320 per person
Menu two
- Dishes: Rump picanha skewers with chimichurri sauce, rolled and roasted pork belly stuffed with spinach, apple, and sage, tomato & herb pilaf rice, oven-baked chakalaka pap, Greek salad, potato and chive salad
- Price: R320 per person
Menu three
- Dishes: Whole lamb spit with chimichurri sauce, rotisserie-grilled baby chicken, stock-infused basmati rice, coal-grilled vegetable medley, crispy southern coleslaw
- Price: R350 per person
Menu four
- Dishes: West Coast mussel pot, queen prawns, grilled line fish fillets, creamed spinach and feta, Greek salad, stock-infused basmati rice
- Price: R375 per person
Menu five
- Dishes: Kalahari beef wors, rump picanha, speared chicken thighs, pork belly rashers, oven-baked chakalaka pap, tomato & herb rice, vegetable bowl, Greek salad
- Price: R375 per person
Frequently asked questions
The restaurant's devotion to quality products and culinary innovation distinguishes it in Pretoria's thriving dining scene. If you are planning a trip to Pretoria or just searching for a new eating experience, here are the answers to some of the queries you might have:
- Where is Greenhouse on Festival located? GH on Festival is at 354 Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.
- What kind of cuisine does GH on Festival serve? The menu includes a mix of South African favorites and globally inspired dishes, with options from pastas to seafood and artisanal cocktails.
- Does GH on Festival offer group menus? They have group menus for events, with various dishes starting from R320 per person for groups of 20 or more.
Whether craving a hearty lamb shank, a refreshing cocktail, or a platter to share with friends, GH on Festival's menu caters to every taste. The menu offers a diverse range of dishes, ensuring there is something satisfying for every diner.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa
Briefly published an article about the Panarottis menu and the latest prices in South Africa. Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes.
It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and the latest prices in South Africa.
Source: Briefly News
Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com