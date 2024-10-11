Global site navigation

Kauai menu and latest prices in South Africa: updated for 2024
Services

Kauai menu and latest prices in South Africa: updated for 2024

by  Kenneth Mwenda 6 min read

Kauai is a popular South African restaurant chain known for serving healthy, fresh, and delicious meals. The Kauai menu, known for its smoothies, sandwiches, breakfast alternatives, and vegan entrees, caters to various dietary demands and is often modified to reflect seasonal ingredients and client preferences.

Kauai menu
Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Since its inception in 1996 by John Berry, Kauai has grown to about 200 locations nationwide. Its focus is on fresh, locally sourced foods. The true key to its success is that it has mastered the art of making healthy Kauai menu items look and taste fantastic, and it backs this up with outstanding service.

A glimpse into Kauai's menu

The Kauai menu features a variety of tasty options, including energising smoothies, hearty wraps, protein-packed salads, and everything in between. Whether you are looking for a quick snack, a hearty breakfast, or a satisfying lunch, Kauai has a variety of healthful options that are also reasonably priced.

Read also

Here’s how to recreate delicious recipes from Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain’s shows on BBC Lifestyle

The restaurants have an average rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. Most customers have praised the place, and a satisfied patron left a review:

"Visited on a Friday lunchtime with my partner and two children. The menu is a mix of salads, wraps and burgers. I ordered an avocado and steak salad, which was good. My partner ordered a wrap. They also made a dish for my daughter as she wouldn't eat what was on the menu."

Kauai smoothie and drink menu

Kauai's smoothie selection is one of its highlights. These freshly blended smoothies are packed with tropical fruits and superfoods, providing flavour and nutrition.

OfferingsPrice
Strawberry Stinger 350mlR50
Berry Dairy 350mlR59
Cinnabomb 350mlR70

For those who prefer something warmer, Kauai's organic coffee and hot drink menu offers a variety of selections. Whether you are looking for a short caffeine hit or a calming hot beverage, their offerings are both pleasant and healthy.

Read also

Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

OfferingsPrice
EspressoR22
Chai LatteR34
CappuccinoR33
Floo FighterR37
CortadoR32
Fresh Mint & Ginger TeaR26
TeaR22
Red CappuccinoR33
Hot ChocolateR34
Caffé LatteR34
Flat WhiteR34

Breakfast delights

Kauai menu
Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Kauai's breakfast menu is jam-packed with energy-boosting options ideal for getting the day started right. The options range from protein-packed wraps to creamy oatmeal bowls, ensuring you start your day with a nutritious breakfast.

OfferingsPrice
Sunrise WrapR85
Choc Protein Smoothie BowlR79
Sliced Avo ToastR50
Sliced Avo, Poached Eggs & ToastR72
Power OatsR55
Poached/Scrambled Eggs & ToastR63
Almond Porridge PotR41
Sunrise UnwrappedR73
Breakfast BowlR58
Sliced Avo ToastR50

Wraps and bowls for a satisfying meal

Kauai's wraps are an excellent choice for a substantial lunch. These wraps are both delicious and nutritious, thanks to their use of fresh, wholesome ingredients. Choose from a range of wraps to suit your taste preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and protein-rich alternatives.

Read also

The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

OfferingsPrice
Spicy BurritoR88
Protein Breakfast WrapR72
Thai CrunchR98
Smoothie BowlsR46-65
Prince WrapR95
Pesto Mushroom Breakfast WrapR69
Harvest WrapR75
Plant Power WrapR85
SmoothiesR39-49
Tropical Chicken WrapR72

Vegan and plant-based options

Kauai offers a variety of vegan-friendly options that are not short on flavour. They offer various plant-based options, including salads, wraps, and bowls.

OfferingsPrice
Peanut Butter Berry Smoothie BowlR59
Spicy Avo GreensR69
Avo Smash & ToastR49
Korean Gochujang BowlR69
Plant Power WrapR59
Nature's Protein SmoothieR59

Kid's menu

The children's menu assures that even young children can enjoy nutritious and delicious meals. With alternatives such as scrambled eggs on toast and peanut butter banana pots, Kauai caters to young eaters with enjoyable and healthful meals.

OfferingsPrice
Peanut Butter Bliss (250ml)R44
Little Scrambled Eggs On ToastR42
Cheesy Chicken WrapR66
Peanut Butter Banana ToastR31
Strawberry Stinger (250ml)R44
Gem (250ml)R43
Peanut Butter Banana PotR47
Cheesy Egg WrapR49

Read also

Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa for 2024

Deals and special offers

Kauai menu
Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Kauai's menu is periodically updated to include intriguing new dishes and limited-time discounts. Look for special specials or new seasonal recipes that reflect the restaurant's devotion to fresh, healthy eating.

OfferingsPrice
Sliced Avo ToastR50
Superfood SaladR91
Daily Greens 350mlR66

Kauai popular locations: Kimberley, Camps Bay, Claremont

Kauai has several locations throughout South Africa, including prominent destinations such as Kimberley, Camps Bay, and Claremont. Each location serves the whole menu, so you can enjoy the same high-quality food and beverages no matter where you are.

Kimberley menu highlights

At Oliver Road Convenience Centre, located at the corner of Oliver Road & Ashe Street in Klisserville, Kimberley, you will find a delightful menu offering a wide range of delicious and nutritious options.

OfferingsPrice
Veggie WrapR49
Chicken Breast with Roasted VegetablesR79
Acai BowlR49
Quinoa SaladR59
Carrot CakeR29
OatmealR39
Tofu Stir-FryR79
Fruit SaladR29
Green SmoothieR49
Salmon with Roasted VegetablesR99
Tuna Salad SandwichR49
Chocolate BrownieR29
Chicken Salad SandwichR49
Breakfast WrapR49

Read also

Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)

Camps Bay menu highlight

At Shop 2 Isaacs Corner, 55, 61 Victoria Rd, Camps Bay, Cape Town, you will discover a vibrant menu designed to fuel your day with fresh and flavorful meals. Whether you are stopping by for a quick bite or a relaxing meal, the selection here caters to a wide range of tastes.

OfferingsPrice
SoupsR55
SaladsR75
Acai BowlR65
WrapsR75
DessertsR45
SandwichesR65
SidesR35
SmoothiesR55

Claremont menu highlight

Kauai menu
Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Located at Shop 16 Vineyard Road, Claremont, Cape Town, this spot offers a delightful variety of meals and beverages for any time of day. Whether you're looking for a healthy breakfast, a refreshing smoothie, or a hearty lunch, this menu has something for everyone.

OfferingsPrice
Sriracha Chicken Salad BowlR139
Sliced Avo, Poached Eggs & ToastR89
Sriracha Chicken (Low carb = 30g)R119
Avo Falafel WrapR99
Protein Breakfast WrapR99
Almond Porridge PotR69
Scrambled Eggs & ToastR69
Balanced BreakfastR99
JuiceR59
Chimichurri SteakR169
SmoothieR69
Plant Porridge PotR69
Poached Eggs & ToastR69
Power OatsR79
AmericanoR39
Flat WhiteR49
LatteR49
CappuccinoR49
MochaR59
Hot ChocolateR59
Green TeaR39
Black TeaR39
Herbal TeaR39
Sunrise WrappedR79
Avo Falafel Salad BowlR119
Make it Your OwnR139
Parmesan Mushroom ToastR79
Sunrise UnwrappedR79

Read also

Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance

Frequently Asked Questions

Kauai's focus on fresh, nutritious ingredients makes it a top choice for healthy eating in South Africa. Here are the things people would like to know about the restaurant chain.

  • What are the best items on Kauai's menu? Some of Kauai's best-selling items include the Prince Wrap, the Acai Bowl, and the Spicy Avo Greens salad.
  • Is Kauai's menu suitable for vegans? It offers a variety of vegan options, including salads, wraps, and smoothie bowls.
  • Where can you find Kauai's locations? There are many across South Africa, including branches in major cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. According to Biz Community, they opened their 200th store in December 2023.

Kauai remains a leader in providing healthy, delicious food options in South Africa. Their menu, which caters to a wide variety of tastes and dietary needs, is updated with competitive prices.

Read also

MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

READ ALSO: Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa

Briefly published an article about Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa. It is one of South Africa's most popular restaurant chains, recognised for its broad menu that caters to various preferences. Their menu offers everything from hearty breakfast classics to filling lunch platters and decadent desserts, guaranteeing something for everyone.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Kenneth Mwenda avatar

Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: