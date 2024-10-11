Kauai menu and latest prices in South Africa: updated for 2024
Kauai is a popular South African restaurant chain known for serving healthy, fresh, and delicious meals. The Kauai menu, known for its smoothies, sandwiches, breakfast alternatives, and vegan entrees, caters to various dietary demands and is often modified to reflect seasonal ingredients and client preferences.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- A glimpse into Kauai's menu
- Kauai popular locations: Kimberley, Camps Bay, Claremont
- Frequently Asked Questions
Since its inception in 1996 by John Berry, Kauai has grown to about 200 locations nationwide. Its focus is on fresh, locally sourced foods. The true key to its success is that it has mastered the art of making healthy Kauai menu items look and taste fantastic, and it backs this up with outstanding service.
A glimpse into Kauai's menu
The Kauai menu features a variety of tasty options, including energising smoothies, hearty wraps, protein-packed salads, and everything in between. Whether you are looking for a quick snack, a hearty breakfast, or a satisfying lunch, Kauai has a variety of healthful options that are also reasonably priced.
Here’s how to recreate delicious recipes from Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain’s shows on BBC Lifestyle
The restaurants have an average rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. Most customers have praised the place, and a satisfied patron left a review:
"Visited on a Friday lunchtime with my partner and two children. The menu is a mix of salads, wraps and burgers. I ordered an avocado and steak salad, which was good. My partner ordered a wrap. They also made a dish for my daughter as she wouldn't eat what was on the menu."
Kauai smoothie and drink menu
Kauai's smoothie selection is one of its highlights. These freshly blended smoothies are packed with tropical fruits and superfoods, providing flavour and nutrition.
|Offerings
|Price
|Strawberry Stinger 350ml
|R50
|Berry Dairy 350ml
|R59
|Cinnabomb 350ml
|R70
For those who prefer something warmer, Kauai's organic coffee and hot drink menu offers a variety of selections. Whether you are looking for a short caffeine hit or a calming hot beverage, their offerings are both pleasant and healthy.
|Offerings
|Price
|Espresso
|R22
|Chai Latte
|R34
|Cappuccino
|R33
|Floo Fighter
|R37
|Cortado
|R32
|Fresh Mint & Ginger Tea
|R26
|Tea
|R22
|Red Cappuccino
|R33
|Hot Chocolate
|R34
|Caffé Latte
|R34
|Flat White
|R34
Breakfast delights
Kauai's breakfast menu is jam-packed with energy-boosting options ideal for getting the day started right. The options range from protein-packed wraps to creamy oatmeal bowls, ensuring you start your day with a nutritious breakfast.
|Offerings
|Price
|Sunrise Wrap
|R85
|Choc Protein Smoothie Bowl
|R79
|Sliced Avo Toast
|R50
|Sliced Avo, Poached Eggs & Toast
|R72
|Power Oats
|R55
|Poached/Scrambled Eggs & Toast
|R63
|Almond Porridge Pot
|R41
|Sunrise Unwrapped
|R73
|Breakfast Bowl
|R58
|Sliced Avo Toast
|R50
Wraps and bowls for a satisfying meal
Kauai's wraps are an excellent choice for a substantial lunch. These wraps are both delicious and nutritious, thanks to their use of fresh, wholesome ingredients. Choose from a range of wraps to suit your taste preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and protein-rich alternatives.
|Offerings
|Price
|Spicy Burrito
|R88
|Protein Breakfast Wrap
|R72
|Thai Crunch
|R98
|Smoothie Bowls
|R46-65
|Prince Wrap
|R95
|Pesto Mushroom Breakfast Wrap
|R69
|Harvest Wrap
|R75
|Plant Power Wrap
|R85
|Smoothies
|R39-49
|Tropical Chicken Wrap
|R72
Vegan and plant-based options
Kauai offers a variety of vegan-friendly options that are not short on flavour. They offer various plant-based options, including salads, wraps, and bowls.
|Offerings
|Price
|Peanut Butter Berry Smoothie Bowl
|R59
|Spicy Avo Greens
|R69
|Avo Smash & Toast
|R49
|Korean Gochujang Bowl
|R69
|Plant Power Wrap
|R59
|Nature's Protein Smoothie
|R59
Kid's menu
The children's menu assures that even young children can enjoy nutritious and delicious meals. With alternatives such as scrambled eggs on toast and peanut butter banana pots, Kauai caters to young eaters with enjoyable and healthful meals.
|Offerings
|Price
|Peanut Butter Bliss (250ml)
|R44
|Little Scrambled Eggs On Toast
|R42
|Cheesy Chicken Wrap
|R66
|Peanut Butter Banana Toast
|R31
|Strawberry Stinger (250ml)
|R44
|Gem (250ml)
|R43
|Peanut Butter Banana Pot
|R47
|Cheesy Egg Wrap
|R49
Deals and special offers
Kauai's menu is periodically updated to include intriguing new dishes and limited-time discounts. Look for special specials or new seasonal recipes that reflect the restaurant's devotion to fresh, healthy eating.
|Offerings
|Price
|Sliced Avo Toast
|R50
|Superfood Salad
|R91
|Daily Greens 350ml
|R66
Kauai popular locations: Kimberley, Camps Bay, Claremont
Kauai has several locations throughout South Africa, including prominent destinations such as Kimberley, Camps Bay, and Claremont. Each location serves the whole menu, so you can enjoy the same high-quality food and beverages no matter where you are.
Kimberley menu highlights
At Oliver Road Convenience Centre, located at the corner of Oliver Road & Ashe Street in Klisserville, Kimberley, you will find a delightful menu offering a wide range of delicious and nutritious options.
|Offerings
|Price
|Veggie Wrap
|R49
|Chicken Breast with Roasted Vegetables
|R79
|Acai Bowl
|R49
|Quinoa Salad
|R59
|Carrot Cake
|R29
|Oatmeal
|R39
|Tofu Stir-Fry
|R79
|Fruit Salad
|R29
|Green Smoothie
|R49
|Salmon with Roasted Vegetables
|R99
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|R49
|Chocolate Brownie
|R29
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|R49
|Breakfast Wrap
|R49
Camps Bay menu highlight
At Shop 2 Isaacs Corner, 55, 61 Victoria Rd, Camps Bay, Cape Town, you will discover a vibrant menu designed to fuel your day with fresh and flavorful meals. Whether you are stopping by for a quick bite or a relaxing meal, the selection here caters to a wide range of tastes.
|Offerings
|Price
|Soups
|R55
|Salads
|R75
|Acai Bowl
|R65
|Wraps
|R75
|Desserts
|R45
|Sandwiches
|R65
|Sides
|R35
|Smoothies
|R55
Claremont menu highlight
Located at Shop 16 Vineyard Road, Claremont, Cape Town, this spot offers a delightful variety of meals and beverages for any time of day. Whether you're looking for a healthy breakfast, a refreshing smoothie, or a hearty lunch, this menu has something for everyone.
|Offerings
|Price
|Sriracha Chicken Salad Bowl
|R139
|Sliced Avo, Poached Eggs & Toast
|R89
|Sriracha Chicken (Low carb = 30g)
|R119
|Avo Falafel Wrap
|R99
|Protein Breakfast Wrap
|R99
|Almond Porridge Pot
|R69
|Scrambled Eggs & Toast
|R69
|Balanced Breakfast
|R99
|Juice
|R59
|Chimichurri Steak
|R169
|Smoothie
|R69
|Plant Porridge Pot
|R69
|Poached Eggs & Toast
|R69
|Power Oats
|R79
|Americano
|R39
|Flat White
|R49
|Latte
|R49
|Cappuccino
|R49
|Mocha
|R59
|Hot Chocolate
|R59
|Green Tea
|R39
|Black Tea
|R39
|Herbal Tea
|R39
|Sunrise Wrapped
|R79
|Avo Falafel Salad Bowl
|R119
|Make it Your Own
|R139
|Parmesan Mushroom Toast
|R79
|Sunrise Unwrapped
|R79
Frequently Asked Questions
Kauai's focus on fresh, nutritious ingredients makes it a top choice for healthy eating in South Africa. Here are the things people would like to know about the restaurant chain.
- What are the best items on Kauai's menu? Some of Kauai's best-selling items include the Prince Wrap, the Acai Bowl, and the Spicy Avo Greens salad.
- Is Kauai's menu suitable for vegans? It offers a variety of vegan options, including salads, wraps, and smoothie bowls.
- Where can you find Kauai's locations? There are many across South Africa, including branches in major cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. According to Biz Community, they opened their 200th store in December 2023.
Kauai remains a leader in providing healthy, delicious food options in South Africa. Their menu, which caters to a wide variety of tastes and dietary needs, is updated with competitive prices.
READ ALSO: Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa
Briefly published an article about Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa. It is one of South Africa's most popular restaurant chains, recognised for its broad menu that caters to various preferences. Their menu offers everything from hearty breakfast classics to filling lunch platters and decadent desserts, guaranteeing something for everyone.
Source: Briefly News
Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com