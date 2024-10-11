Kauai menu and latest prices in South Africa: updated for 2024

Kauai is a popular South African restaurant chain known for serving healthy, fresh, and delicious meals. The Kauai menu, known for its smoothies, sandwiches, breakfast alternatives, and vegan entrees, caters to various dietary demands and is often modified to reflect seasonal ingredients and client preferences.

Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Since its inception in 1996 by John Berry, Kauai has grown to about 200 locations nationwide. Its focus is on fresh, locally sourced foods. The true key to its success is that it has mastered the art of making healthy Kauai menu items look and taste fantastic, and it backs this up with outstanding service.

A glimpse into Kauai's menu

The Kauai menu features a variety of tasty options, including energising smoothies, hearty wraps, protein-packed salads, and everything in between. Whether you are looking for a quick snack, a hearty breakfast, or a satisfying lunch, Kauai has a variety of healthful options that are also reasonably priced.

The restaurants have an average rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. Most customers have praised the place, and a satisfied patron left a review:

"Visited on a Friday lunchtime with my partner and two children. The menu is a mix of salads, wraps and burgers. I ordered an avocado and steak salad, which was good. My partner ordered a wrap. They also made a dish for my daughter as she wouldn't eat what was on the menu."

Kauai smoothie and drink menu

Kauai's smoothie selection is one of its highlights. These freshly blended smoothies are packed with tropical fruits and superfoods, providing flavour and nutrition.

Offerings Price Strawberry Stinger 350ml R50 Berry Dairy 350ml R59 Cinnabomb 350ml R70

For those who prefer something warmer, Kauai's organic coffee and hot drink menu offers a variety of selections. Whether you are looking for a short caffeine hit or a calming hot beverage, their offerings are both pleasant and healthy.

Offerings Price Espresso R22 Chai Latte R34 Cappuccino R33 Floo Fighter R37 Cortado R32 Fresh Mint & Ginger Tea R26 Tea R22 Red Cappuccino R33 Hot Chocolate R34 Caffé Latte R34 Flat White R34

Breakfast delights

Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kauai's breakfast menu is jam-packed with energy-boosting options ideal for getting the day started right. The options range from protein-packed wraps to creamy oatmeal bowls, ensuring you start your day with a nutritious breakfast.

Offerings Price Sunrise Wrap R85 Choc Protein Smoothie Bowl R79 Sliced Avo Toast R50 Sliced Avo, Poached Eggs & Toast R72 Power Oats R55 Poached/Scrambled Eggs & Toast R63 Almond Porridge Pot R41 Sunrise Unwrapped R73 Breakfast Bowl R58 Sliced Avo Toast R50

Wraps and bowls for a satisfying meal

Kauai's wraps are an excellent choice for a substantial lunch. These wraps are both delicious and nutritious, thanks to their use of fresh, wholesome ingredients. Choose from a range of wraps to suit your taste preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and protein-rich alternatives.

Offerings Price Spicy Burrito R88 Protein Breakfast Wrap R72 Thai Crunch R98 Smoothie Bowls R46-65 Prince Wrap R95 Pesto Mushroom Breakfast Wrap R69 Harvest Wrap R75 Plant Power Wrap R85 Smoothies R39-49 Tropical Chicken Wrap R72

Vegan and plant-based options

Kauai offers a variety of vegan-friendly options that are not short on flavour. They offer various plant-based options, including salads, wraps, and bowls.

Offerings Price Peanut Butter Berry Smoothie Bowl R59 Spicy Avo Greens R69 Avo Smash & Toast R49 Korean Gochujang Bowl R69 Plant Power Wrap R59 Nature's Protein Smoothie R59

Kid's menu

The children's menu assures that even young children can enjoy nutritious and delicious meals. With alternatives such as scrambled eggs on toast and peanut butter banana pots, Kauai caters to young eaters with enjoyable and healthful meals.

Offerings Price Peanut Butter Bliss (250ml) R44 Little Scrambled Eggs On Toast R42 Cheesy Chicken Wrap R66 Peanut Butter Banana Toast R31 Strawberry Stinger (250ml) R44 Gem (250ml) R43 Peanut Butter Banana Pot R47 Cheesy Egg Wrap R49

Deals and special offers

Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kauai's menu is periodically updated to include intriguing new dishes and limited-time discounts. Look for special specials or new seasonal recipes that reflect the restaurant's devotion to fresh, healthy eating.

Offerings Price Sliced Avo Toast R50 Superfood Salad R91 Daily Greens 350ml R66

Kauai popular locations: Kimberley, Camps Bay, Claremont

Kauai has several locations throughout South Africa, including prominent destinations such as Kimberley, Camps Bay, and Claremont. Each location serves the whole menu, so you can enjoy the same high-quality food and beverages no matter where you are.

Kimberley menu highlights

At Oliver Road Convenience Centre, located at the corner of Oliver Road & Ashe Street in Klisserville, Kimberley, you will find a delightful menu offering a wide range of delicious and nutritious options.

Offerings Price Veggie Wrap R49 Chicken Breast with Roasted Vegetables R79 Acai Bowl R49 Quinoa Salad R59 Carrot Cake R29 Oatmeal R39 Tofu Stir-Fry R79 Fruit Salad R29 Green Smoothie R49 Salmon with Roasted Vegetables R99 Tuna Salad Sandwich R49 Chocolate Brownie R29 Chicken Salad Sandwich R49 Breakfast Wrap R49

Camps Bay menu highlight

At Shop 2 Isaacs Corner, 55, 61 Victoria Rd, Camps Bay, Cape Town, you will discover a vibrant menu designed to fuel your day with fresh and flavorful meals. Whether you are stopping by for a quick bite or a relaxing meal, the selection here caters to a wide range of tastes.

Offerings Price Soups R55 Salads R75 Acai Bowl R65 Wraps R75 Desserts R45 Sandwiches R65 Sides R35 Smoothies R55

Claremont menu highlight

Kauai menu. Photos: @kauaiglobal (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Located at Shop 16 Vineyard Road, Claremont, Cape Town, this spot offers a delightful variety of meals and beverages for any time of day. Whether you're looking for a healthy breakfast, a refreshing smoothie, or a hearty lunch, this menu has something for everyone.

Offerings Price Sriracha Chicken Salad Bowl R139 Sliced Avo, Poached Eggs & Toast R89 Sriracha Chicken (Low carb = 30g) R119 Avo Falafel Wrap R99 Protein Breakfast Wrap R99 Almond Porridge Pot R69 Scrambled Eggs & Toast R69 Balanced Breakfast R99 Juice R59 Chimichurri Steak R169 Smoothie R69 Plant Porridge Pot R69 Poached Eggs & Toast R69 Power Oats R79 Americano R39 Flat White R49 Latte R49 Cappuccino R49 Mocha R59 Hot Chocolate R59 Green Tea R39 Black Tea R39 Herbal Tea R39 Sunrise Wrapped R79 Avo Falafel Salad Bowl R119 Make it Your Own R139 Parmesan Mushroom Toast R79 Sunrise Unwrapped R79

Frequently Asked Questions

Kauai's focus on fresh, nutritious ingredients makes it a top choice for healthy eating in South Africa. Here are the things people would like to know about the restaurant chain.

What are the best items on Kauai's menu? Some of Kauai's best-selling items include the Prince Wrap, the Acai Bowl, and the Spicy Avo Greens salad.

Some of Kauai's best-selling items include the Prince Wrap, the Acai Bowl, and the Spicy Avo Greens salad. Is Kauai's menu suitable for vegans? It offers a variety of vegan options, including salads, wraps, and smoothie bowls.

It offers a variety of vegan options, including salads, wraps, and smoothie bowls. Where can you find Kauai's locations? There are many across South Africa, including branches in major cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. According to Biz Community, they opened their 200th store in December 2023.

Kauai remains a leader in providing healthy, delicious food options in South Africa. Their menu, which caters to a wide variety of tastes and dietary needs, is updated with competitive prices.

READ ALSO: Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa

Briefly published an article about Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa. It is one of South Africa's most popular restaurant chains, recognised for its broad menu that caters to various preferences. Their menu offers everything from hearty breakfast classics to filling lunch platters and decadent desserts, guaranteeing something for everyone.

Source: Briefly News