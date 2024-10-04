Tang menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar in South Africa offers a sophisticated menu showcasing various Asian cuisines, all crafted with high-quality ingredients. The restaurant also features a diverse drink selection, including cocktails, soft drinks, and an impressive wine list, enhancing the dining experience in its chic ambience.
Indulge in the exquisite Tang restaurant menu, where Asian flavours come to life in every dish. Each plate is a culinary masterpiece, from the savoury Wagyu Beef Tartare to the delightful Choc Caramel Fondant.
Tang menu and prices in South Africa
Below is a detailed breakdown of the Tang restaurant's food menu and prices for customers. The Tang restaurant's menu features a luxurious sensory dining experience inspired by various Asian dishes. One devoted customer left a review on TripAdvisor, it states,
We had a very memorable experience at Tang. The food was excellent, great service, charming ambience, and the dessert... Oh my!
Tang signature menu
Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar offers an impressive food selection from its signature menu. Discover some of the iconic must-try dishes below:
|Menu item
|Price
|Black Cod Miso
|R895
|Peking Duck
|R750
|Sticky Black Pepper Beef Stir Fry
|R380
|Tang Japanese Sea Pot
|R390
|Wagyu Cheese Burger
|R165
|Spicy Beef Tenderloin
|R380
|Crispy Orange Chicken
|R260
|Salt & Pepper Mixed Seafood Fried Wok
|R380
|Korean Fried Chicken
|R195
|Salmon Teriyaki
|R295
|Coconut Sea Bass
|R295
|Salt Pepper Calamari
|R230
|Soft Shell Crab
|SQ (price varies)
Tang prime cuts menu
Experience a journey through diverse Asian cuisines crafted with fresh ingredients, innovative techniques, and its savoury prime cuts menu. These include:
|Item
|Price
|Fillet (250g)
|R380
|Rib Eye (300g)
|R630
|Tomahawk (850g)
|R495 /R1500
|Rump (300g)
|R310
Tang menu specials
Here are the prices of Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar menu specials:
|Item
|Price
|Yuzu Miso Lamb Chops
|R295
|Den Miso Deboned Baby Chicken
|R185
|Robata Prawns (6)
|R360
|Robata Prawns (12)
|R720
|Lobster (spicy lemon, garlic)
|R590
Tang vegetable menu
You are in for a great dining experience with Tang restaurant's vegetable menu:
|Item
|Price
|Broccoli
|R80
|Sweet Potatoes
|R60
|Miso Aubergine
|R80
|Butter Sweet Corn
|R80
Tang sauces
Enjoy some delectable sauces at the chic Tang restaurant. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Jus Sauce
|R35
|Shiitake Mushroom Sauce
|R30
|Korean BBQ
|R30
|Yuzu Truffle Sauce
|R35
Tang Izakayas menu (Small Plates)
What better way to experience the Asian way of life than with Tang's authentic Asian food? They include:
|Item
|Price
|Pork Belly
|R150
|Spare Rib
|R135
|Short Rib
|R135
|Wagyu Robatayaki
|R180
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|R130
|Yakitori Chicken
|R125
|Oysters (3 per portion)
|R105
|Tiradito
|R110
|Shiso Truffle
|R110
|Miso Soup (V)
|R85
|Edamame Steamed OR Wok Fried (V)
|R125
|Rock Shrimp
|R155
|Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi
|R180
|Tuna Tataki
|R175
|Salmon OR Tuna Tartare
|R189
|Sea Bass Truffle Ceviche
|R180
|Octopus Tiradito
|R175
|Wagyu Beef Tartare
|R195
|Wagyu Tataki
|R185
|Tang Spring Rolls
|R90
|Chicken Wings
|R110
|Soft Shell Crabs
|R145
|Robata Scallops
|R175
Tang steamed menu
Here is the Tang's menu with prices in South Africa:
|Item
|Price
|Trio of SIU MAI (Scallop, Lobster, Caviar)
|R130
|SIU MAI Chicken – Mixed Lobster
|R120
|Har Gao White Scent – XO Sauce
|R140
|Ocean Emperor Gao
|R120
|Lo Ha Chai Gao (V)
|R105
|Empress Money Bags – Buddhist Style
|R130
|Tang Dim Sum Basket – Any 4 of the above
|R110
Tang red blends menu
Tang restaurant prices for items on the red blends are as follows:
|Item
|Price
|Hartenberg Mackenzie
|R1,200
|Ruste En Vrede Estate
|R920
|Van Biljon Cinq
|R890
|Keet First Verse
|R1,100
|MR DE Compostella
|R2,600
|De Toren Z
|R750
|De Toren Fusion V
|R1,250
|Highroad Classique
|R400
|Vergelegen & Vergelegen V
|R345 / R2190
|Alto Rouge
|R88 /R265
|Rustenburg John X Merriman
|R450
|Constantia Glen 3
|R500
|Rustenburg RM Nicholson
|R100 / R295
|Kanonkop Paul Sauer
|R1700
|Vilafonte' M' Series
|R1500
|Vilafonte' C' Series
|R3600
|Delaire Graaf Botmanskop
|R595
|Mulderbosch Faithful Hound
|R390
|Taaibosch
|R620
|Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonte
|R190 / 500
|Boekenhoutskloof Chocolate Block
|R189 / R475
|Meerlust Rubicon
|R900
|Anthonij Rupert Optima
|R140 / R420
Tang Pinot noir menu
Tang pinot noir menu price is as follows:
|Item
|Price
|Hamilton Russell Vineyards
|R1,200
|Lisnor
|R900
|Icma MR P
|R700
|Waterford
|R205/R615
Tang hot selling items
Tang restaurant's food menu has the following hot sales:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Matcha Mochi Ice Cream
|Traditional Japanese mochi filled with matcha ice cream
|R100-R150
|Crispy Prawns with Spicy Mayo
|Crispy prawns drizzled with spicy mayo sauce
|R200-R300
|Signature Ramen
|Ramen with a rich broth, pork or chicken, and soft-boiled egg
|R180-R300
|Wagyu Beef Steak
|Premium wagyu steak grilled and served with Asian sauces
|R800-R1200
|Satay Chicken Skewers
|Grilled chicken skewers with peanut dipping sauce
|R150-R250
|Lobster Grilled with Miso Butter
|Fresh lobster grilled to perfection with miso butter
|R250-R300
|Dim Sum Platter
|Assorted dumplings filled with prawns, pork, and veggies
|R180-R300
|Prawn Tempura
|Lightly battered and fried prawns
|R250-R350
|Peking Duck
|Crispy duck served with pancakes and hoisin sauce
|R500-R700
|Salmon & Tuna Sushi Platter
|Assorted sushi rolls with fresh salmon and tuna
|R350-R500
Tang latest deals
Tang promotions and latest deals include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Matcha Mochi Ice Cream Deal
|Buy one, get one free on matcha mochi ice cream
|R100 (originally R150 for two)
|Group Dining Discount
|Enjoy a 10% discount on total bill for groups of 6 or more
|Varies
|Weekend Sushi & Sake Pairing
|Discover special prices on sushi and sake pairing
|R350 (originally R400)
|Early Bird Ramen Special
|Get 20% off on all ramen dishes before 6 PM
|R144-R240 (originally R180-R300)
|Lobster & Champagne Combo
|Get a complimentary glass of champagne with lobster orders
|R600 (includes a glass of champagne, originally R800)
|Peking Duck Feast
|Discount on Peking Duck when ordered with a bottle of premium wine
|R600 (originally R700)
|Dim Sum Deal
|Buy 1, get one free on selected dim sum items
|R90-R150 per item (originally R180-R300 for two)
|Happy Hour Drinks
|50% off selected cocktails and house wines
|R80-R120 (originally R160-R240)
|Sushi Platter Special
|25% discount on sushi platters when ordering two or more
|R275-R375 (originally R350-R500)
What does Tang restaurant's drinks menu consist of?
Tang restaurant's ambience enhances the drinking experience, making it suitable for casual and special occasions. The restaurant's drink menu offers a diverse drink menu that includes:
- Cocktails: Signature cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists using premium spirits and fresh ingredients.
- Soft drinks: A variety of non-alcoholic beverages are available.
- Wine Selection: An impressive range of wines, with expert recommendations for pairing with meals.
What is Tang restaurant's dress code?
Tang restaurant has not provided any specific guidelines for its customers. However, you should ensure that your dress code is upscale, reflecting the restaurant's luxurious ambience.
What is the location of Tang restaurant in South Africa?
Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar is at Shop No 120, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa. This fine dining establishment is known for its sophisticated and diverse Asian cuisine offerings. It overlooks Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, making it a popular choice for romantic dinners and business meetings.
Who owns Tang restaurant?
Nicky van der Walt is the founder and CEO of Tang. He personifies a visionary spirit, crafting a culinary sanctuary where luxury intertwines with innovation.
Above is everything you would love to know about Tang's menu and prices. The restaurant showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary Asian dishes. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, ensuring an exceptional meal that delights your palate and an unparalleled dining experience that celebrates the art of Asian cuisine.
