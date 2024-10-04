Global site navigation

Tang menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Bennett Yates 7 min read

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar in South Africa offers a sophisticated menu showcasing various Asian cuisines, all crafted with high-quality ingredients. The restaurant also features a diverse drink selection, including cocktails, soft drinks, and an impressive wine list, enhancing the dining experience in its chic ambience. Discover the Tang menu and prices in South Africa.

Tang restaurant
Tang is where sophistication meets vibrancy in a high-energy premium dining atmosphere, creating the perfect escape. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
Indulge in the exquisite Tang restaurant menu, where Asian flavours come to life in every dish. Each plate is a culinary masterpiece, from the savoury Wagyu Beef Tartare to the delightful Choc Caramel Fondant.

Tang menu and prices in South Africa

Below is a detailed breakdown of the Tang restaurant's food menu and prices for customers. The Tang restaurant's menu features a luxurious sensory dining experience inspired by various Asian dishes. One devoted customer left a review on TripAdvisor, it states,

We had a very memorable experience at Tang. The food was excellent, great service, charming ambience, and the dessert... Oh my!

Tang signature menu

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar offers an impressive food selection from its signature menu. Discover some of the iconic must-try dishes below:

Menu item Price
Black Cod MisoR895
Peking Duck R750
Sticky Black Pepper Beef Stir FryR380
Tang Japanese Sea PotR390
Wagyu Cheese BurgerR165
Spicy Beef TenderloinR380
Crispy Orange ChickenR260
Salt & Pepper Mixed Seafood Fried WokR380
Korean Fried ChickenR195
Salmon TeriyakiR295
Coconut Sea BassR295
Salt Pepper CalamariR230
Soft Shell CrabSQ (price varies)

Tang prime cuts menu

Experience a journey through diverse Asian cuisines crafted with fresh ingredients, innovative techniques, and its savoury prime cuts menu. These include:

Item Price
Fillet (250g)R380
Rib Eye (300g)R630
Tomahawk (850g)R495 /R1500
Rump (300g)R310

Tang menu specials

Tang specials
Tang delivers a sensory dining experience inspired by contemporary Japanese izakayas and classic Cantonese eateries. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
Here are the prices of Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar menu specials:

ItemPrice
Yuzu Miso Lamb ChopsR295
Den Miso Deboned Baby ChickenR185
Robata Prawns (6)R360
Robata Prawns (12)R720
Lobster (spicy lemon, garlic)R590

Tang vegetable menu

You are in for a great dining experience with Tang restaurant's vegetable menu:

ItemPrice
BroccoliR80
Sweet PotatoesR60
Miso AubergineR80
Butter Sweet CornR80

Tang sauces

Enjoy some delectable sauces at the chic Tang restaurant. They include;

ItemPrice
Jus SauceR35
Shiitake Mushroom SauceR30
Korean BBQR30
Yuzu Truffle SauceR35

Tang Izakayas menu (Small Plates)

Tang specials
Tang goes beyond expectations, offering personalized services, special occasion desserts, and VIP invitations to exclusive events. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
What better way to experience the Asian way of life than with Tang's authentic Asian food? They include:

ItemPrice
Pork Belly R150
Spare RibR135
Short Rib R135
Wagyu RobatayakiR180
Salt & Pepper CalamariR130
Yakitori ChickenR125
Oysters (3 per portion)R105
TiraditoR110
Shiso TruffleR110
Miso Soup (V)R85
Edamame Steamed OR Wok Fried (V)R125
Rock ShrimpR155
Yellowtail Jalapeno SashimiR180
Tuna TatakiR175
Salmon OR Tuna TartareR189
Sea Bass Truffle CevicheR180
Octopus TiraditoR175
Wagyu Beef TartareR195
Wagyu Tataki R185
Tang Spring RollsR90
Chicken Wings R110
Soft Shell CrabsR145
Robata ScallopsR175

Tang steamed menu

Here is the Tang's menu with prices in South Africa:

Item Price
Trio of SIU MAI (Scallop, Lobster, Caviar)R130
SIU MAI Chicken – Mixed LobsterR120
Har Gao White Scent – XO SauceR140
Ocean Emperor GaoR120
Lo Ha Chai Gao (V)R105
Empress Money Bags – Buddhist StyleR130
Tang Dim Sum Basket – Any 4 of the aboveR110

Tang red blends menu

Tang drinks
Tang offers a diverse drink selection, including cocktails, soft drinks, and an impressive wine list, enhancing the dining experience in its chic ambience. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
Tang restaurant prices for items on the red blends are as follows:

ItemPrice
Hartenberg MackenzieR1,200
Ruste En Vrede EstateR920
Van Biljon CinqR890
Keet First VerseR1,100
MR DE CompostellaR2,600
De Toren ZR750
De Toren Fusion VR1,250
Highroad ClassiqueR400
Vergelegen & Vergelegen VR345 / R2190
Alto RougeR88 /R265
Rustenburg John X MerrimanR450
Constantia Glen 3R500
Rustenburg RM NicholsonR100 / R295
Kanonkop Paul SauerR1700
Vilafonte' M' SeriesR1500
Vilafonte' C' SeriesR3600
Delaire Graaf BotmanskopR595
Mulderbosch Faithful HoundR390
TaaiboschR620
Seriously Old Dirt by VilafonteR190 / 500
Boekenhoutskloof Chocolate BlockR189 / R475
Meerlust RubiconR900
Anthonij Rupert OptimaR140 / R420

Tang Pinot noir menu

Tang pinot noir menu price is as follows:

ItemPrice
Hamilton Russell VineyardsR1,200
LisnorR900
Icma MR PR700
WaterfordR205/R615

Tang hot selling items

Tang food
Tang menu showcases Japanese Izakaya style and classic Cantonese cooking, setting a new standard in Asian cuisine. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
Tang restaurant's food menu has the following hot sales:

ItemDescriptionPrice
Matcha Mochi Ice CreamTraditional Japanese mochi filled with matcha ice creamR100-R150
Crispy Prawns with Spicy MayoCrispy prawns drizzled with spicy mayo sauceR200-R300
Signature RamenRamen with a rich broth, pork or chicken, and soft-boiled eggR180-R300
Wagyu Beef SteakPremium wagyu steak grilled and served with Asian saucesR800-R1200
Satay Chicken SkewersGrilled chicken skewers with peanut dipping sauceR150-R250
Lobster Grilled with Miso ButterFresh lobster grilled to perfection with miso butterR250-R300
Dim Sum PlatterAssorted dumplings filled with prawns, pork, and veggiesR180-R300
Prawn TempuraLightly battered and fried prawnsR250-R350
Peking DuckCrispy duck served with pancakes and hoisin sauceR500-R700
Salmon & Tuna Sushi PlatterAssorted sushi rolls with fresh salmon and tunaR350-R500

Tang latest deals

Tang specials
Each plate is a culinary masterpiece at Tang, from the savoury Wagyu Beef Tartare to the delightful Choc Caramel Fondant. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
Tang promotions and latest deals include:

ItemDescription Price
Matcha Mochi Ice Cream DealBuy one, get one free on matcha mochi ice creamR100 (originally R150 for two)
Group Dining DiscountEnjoy a 10% discount on total bill for groups of 6 or moreVaries
Weekend Sushi & Sake PairingDiscover special prices on sushi and sake pairingR350 (originally R400)
Early Bird Ramen SpecialGet 20% off on all ramen dishes before 6 PMR144-R240 (originally R180-R300)
Lobster & Champagne ComboGet a complimentary glass of champagne with lobster ordersR600 (includes a glass of champagne, originally R800)
Peking Duck FeastDiscount on Peking Duck when ordered with a bottle of premium wineR600 (originally R700)
Dim Sum DealBuy 1, get one free on selected dim sum itemsR90-R150 per item (originally R180-R300 for two)
Happy Hour Drinks50% off selected cocktails and house winesR80-R120 (originally R160-R240)
Sushi Platter Special25% discount on sushi platters when ordering two or moreR275-R375 (originally R350-R500)

What does Tang restaurant's drinks menu consist of?

Tang restaurant's ambience enhances the drinking experience, making it suitable for casual and special occasions. The restaurant's drink menu offers a diverse drink menu that includes:

  • Cocktails: Signature cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists using premium spirits and fresh ingredients.
  • Soft drinks: A variety of non-alcoholic beverages are available.
  • Wine Selection: An impressive range of wines, with expert recommendations for pairing with meals.

What is Tang restaurant's dress code?

Tang restaurant has not provided any specific guidelines for its customers. However, you should ensure that your dress code is upscale, reflecting the restaurant's luxurious ambience.

What is the location of Tang restaurant in South Africa?

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar is at Shop No 120, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa. This fine dining establishment is known for its sophisticated and diverse Asian cuisine offerings. It overlooks Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, making it a popular choice for romantic dinners and business meetings.

Tang food
Indulge in the epitome of luxury and taste at Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar. Photo: @Tang (modified by author)
Who owns Tang restaurant?

Nicky van der Walt is the founder and CEO of Tang. He personifies a visionary spirit, crafting a culinary sanctuary where luxury intertwines with innovation.

Above is everything you would love to know about Tang's menu and prices. The restaurant showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary Asian dishes. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, ensuring an exceptional meal that delights your palate and an unparalleled dining experience that celebrates the art of Asian cuisine.

