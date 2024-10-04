Tang menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar in South Africa offers a sophisticated menu showcasing various Asian cuisines, all crafted with high-quality ingredients. The restaurant also features a diverse drink selection, including cocktails, soft drinks, and an impressive wine list, enhancing the dining experience in its chic ambience. Discover the Tang menu and prices in South Africa.

Indulge in the exquisite Tang restaurant menu, where Asian flavours come to life in every dish. Each plate is a culinary masterpiece, from the savoury Wagyu Beef Tartare to the delightful Choc Caramel Fondant.

Tang menu and prices in South Africa

Below is a detailed breakdown of the Tang restaurant's food menu and prices for customers. The Tang restaurant's menu features a luxurious sensory dining experience inspired by various Asian dishes. One devoted customer left a review on TripAdvisor, it states,

We had a very memorable experience at Tang. The food was excellent, great service, charming ambience, and the dessert... Oh my!

Tang signature menu

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar offers an impressive food selection from its signature menu. Discover some of the iconic must-try dishes below:

Menu item Price Black Cod Miso R895 Peking Duck R750 Sticky Black Pepper Beef Stir Fry R380 Tang Japanese Sea Pot R390 Wagyu Cheese Burger R165 Spicy Beef Tenderloin R380 Crispy Orange Chicken R260 Salt & Pepper Mixed Seafood Fried Wok R380 Korean Fried Chicken R195 Salmon Teriyaki R295 Coconut Sea Bass R295 Salt Pepper Calamari R230 Soft Shell Crab SQ (price varies)

Tang prime cuts menu

Experience a journey through diverse Asian cuisines crafted with fresh ingredients, innovative techniques, and its savoury prime cuts menu. These include:

Item Price Fillet (250g) R380 Rib Eye (300g) R630 Tomahawk (850g) R495 /R1500 Rump (300g) R310

Tang menu specials

Here are the prices of Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar menu specials:

Item Price Yuzu Miso Lamb Chops R295 Den Miso Deboned Baby Chicken R185 Robata Prawns (6) R360 Robata Prawns (12) R720 Lobster (spicy lemon, garlic) R590

Tang vegetable menu

You are in for a great dining experience with Tang restaurant's vegetable menu:

Item Price Broccoli R80 Sweet Potatoes R60 Miso Aubergine R80 Butter Sweet Corn R80

Tang sauces

Enjoy some delectable sauces at the chic Tang restaurant. They include;

Item Price Jus Sauce R35 Shiitake Mushroom Sauce R30 Korean BBQ R30 Yuzu Truffle Sauce R35

Tang Izakayas menu (Small Plates)

What better way to experience the Asian way of life than with Tang's authentic Asian food? They include:

Item Price Pork Belly R150 Spare Rib R135 Short Rib R135 Wagyu Robatayaki R180 Salt & Pepper Calamari R130 Yakitori Chicken R125 Oysters (3 per portion) R105 Tiradito R110 Shiso Truffle R110 Miso Soup (V) R85 Edamame Steamed OR Wok Fried (V) R125 Rock Shrimp R155 Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi R180 Tuna Tataki R175 Salmon OR Tuna Tartare R189 Sea Bass Truffle Ceviche R180 Octopus Tiradito R175 Wagyu Beef Tartare R195 Wagyu Tataki R185 Tang Spring Rolls R90 Chicken Wings R110 Soft Shell Crabs R145 Robata Scallops R175

Tang steamed menu

Here is the Tang's menu with prices in South Africa:

Item Price Trio of SIU MAI (Scallop, Lobster, Caviar) R130 SIU MAI Chicken – Mixed Lobster R120 Har Gao White Scent – XO Sauce R140 Ocean Emperor Gao R120 Lo Ha Chai Gao (V) R105 Empress Money Bags – Buddhist Style R130 Tang Dim Sum Basket – Any 4 of the above R110

Tang red blends menu

Tang restaurant prices for items on the red blends are as follows:

Item Price Hartenberg Mackenzie R1,200 Ruste En Vrede Estate R920 Van Biljon Cinq R890 Keet First Verse R1,100 MR DE Compostella R2,600 De Toren Z R750 De Toren Fusion V R1,250 Highroad Classique R400 Vergelegen & Vergelegen V R345 / R2190 Alto Rouge R88 /R265 Rustenburg John X Merriman R450 Constantia Glen 3 R500 Rustenburg RM Nicholson R100 / R295 Kanonkop Paul Sauer R1700 Vilafonte' M' Series R1500 Vilafonte' C' Series R3600 Delaire Graaf Botmanskop R595 Mulderbosch Faithful Hound R390 Taaibosch R620 Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonte R190 / 500 Boekenhoutskloof Chocolate Block R189 / R475 Meerlust Rubicon R900 Anthonij Rupert Optima R140 / R420

Tang Pinot noir menu

Tang pinot noir menu price is as follows:

Item Price Hamilton Russell Vineyards R1,200 Lisnor R900 Icma MR P R700 Waterford R205/R615

Tang hot selling items

Tang restaurant's food menu has the following hot sales:

Item Description Price Matcha Mochi Ice Cream Traditional Japanese mochi filled with matcha ice cream R100-R150 Crispy Prawns with Spicy Mayo Crispy prawns drizzled with spicy mayo sauce R200-R300 Signature Ramen Ramen with a rich broth, pork or chicken, and soft-boiled egg R180-R300 Wagyu Beef Steak Premium wagyu steak grilled and served with Asian sauces R800-R1200 Satay Chicken Skewers Grilled chicken skewers with peanut dipping sauce R150-R250 Lobster Grilled with Miso Butter Fresh lobster grilled to perfection with miso butter R250-R300 Dim Sum Platter Assorted dumplings filled with prawns, pork, and veggies R180-R300 Prawn Tempura Lightly battered and fried prawns R250-R350 Peking Duck Crispy duck served with pancakes and hoisin sauce R500-R700 Salmon & Tuna Sushi Platter Assorted sushi rolls with fresh salmon and tuna R350-R500

Tang latest deals

Tang promotions and latest deals include:

Item Description Price Matcha Mochi Ice Cream Deal Buy one, get one free on matcha mochi ice cream R100 (originally R150 for two) Group Dining Discount Enjoy a 10% discount on total bill for groups of 6 or more Varies Weekend Sushi & Sake Pairing Discover special prices on sushi and sake pairing R350 (originally R400) Early Bird Ramen Special Get 20% off on all ramen dishes before 6 PM R144-R240 (originally R180-R300) Lobster & Champagne Combo Get a complimentary glass of champagne with lobster orders R600 (includes a glass of champagne, originally R800) Peking Duck Feast Discount on Peking Duck when ordered with a bottle of premium wine R600 (originally R700) Dim Sum Deal Buy 1, get one free on selected dim sum items R90-R150 per item (originally R180-R300 for two) Happy Hour Drinks 50% off selected cocktails and house wines R80-R120 (originally R160-R240) Sushi Platter Special 25% discount on sushi platters when ordering two or more R275-R375 (originally R350-R500)

What does Tang restaurant's drinks menu consist of?

Tang restaurant's ambience enhances the drinking experience, making it suitable for casual and special occasions. The restaurant's drink menu offers a diverse drink menu that includes:

Cocktails : Signature cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists using premium spirits and fresh ingredients.

: Signature cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists using premium spirits and fresh ingredients. Soft drinks : A variety of non-alcoholic beverages are available.

: A variety of non-alcoholic beverages are available. Wine Selection: An impressive range of wines, with expert recommendations for pairing with meals.

What is Tang restaurant's dress code?

Tang restaurant has not provided any specific guidelines for its customers. However, you should ensure that your dress code is upscale, reflecting the restaurant's luxurious ambience.

What is the location of Tang restaurant in South Africa?

Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar is at Shop No 120, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa. This fine dining establishment is known for its sophisticated and diverse Asian cuisine offerings. It overlooks Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, making it a popular choice for romantic dinners and business meetings.

Who owns Tang restaurant?

Nicky van der Walt is the founder and CEO of Tang. He personifies a visionary spirit, crafting a culinary sanctuary where luxury intertwines with innovation.

Above is everything you would love to know about Tang's menu and prices. The restaurant showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary Asian dishes. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, ensuring an exceptional meal that delights your palate and an unparalleled dining experience that celebrates the art of Asian cuisine.

