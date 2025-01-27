Barcelos menu and updated prices in 2025: quick guide (South Africa)

A wide variety of delicious items are on Barcelos' menu for 2025. It includes grilled chicken, combos, family meals, burgers, schwarmas, breakfast options, fresh salads, sides, and more.

Barcelos menu

Barcelos has a diverse menu with flavours inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine. From flame-grilled chicken to hearty meals, there is something for everyone. Here are 5 facts about the eatery before delving into their delectable menu.

Specials

Treat yourself to the exciting specials crafted to bring you the best value without compromising taste. Explore unique meal combinations that are available for a limited time.

Thumbs Up Meal: Whole chicken, medium coleslaw, garlic loaf, and spicy rice – R197.90

Barcelos flavours

The meat is freshly prepared and cooked with your choice of the following flavours:

Tangy Lemon Prego Mild Peri Veri Peri Supa Peri

Chicken from the Grill

Savour the signature flame-grilled chicken marinated in rich, authentic spices. Perfectly cooked to ensure every bite is juicy and packed with flavour.

Portion size Price (regular) Price (with regular side) Quarter R47.90 R68.80 Half R92.90 R113.80 Whole R175.90 R196.80

Combos

The combos offer a perfect pairing of mains, sides, and drinks at unbeatable prices. Enjoy a complete meal tailored to suit your cravings.

Item Price Price with beverage Description Tasty Twins R65.90 R87.90 Two chicken burgers Chicken Meal R79.90 R101.90 Quarter chicken, regular fries, and a garlic roll Chicken Burger R71.80 R93.70 Chicken burger with regular fries Chicken Schwarma R69.90 R91.90 Chicken schwarma with regular fries Kebab Meal R87.90 R109.90 Two chicken kebabs, regular fries, and garden salad

For the family

Share delicious moments with the family meal options designed to serve groups of all sizes. Enjoy a wholesome feast that everyone can enjoy together.

Item Price Summary Half Pack R138.90 Half chicken, 2 regular sides, and 2 Portuguese rolls Family Pack R274.90 Whole chicken, 2 medium sides, and 4 Portuguese rolls Super Family Pack R359.90 Two whole chickens, 2 large sides, and 6 Portuguese rolls

Burgers, pregos & schwarmas

Treat yourself to hearty burgers, tender pregos, and tasty shawarmas, all freshly made to order. These convenient, hand-held meals are ideal for a filling bite while on the move.

Item Price Price (with regular side) Summary Chicken Burger R52.90 R73.80 Grilled chicken fillet burger Beef Prego R68.90 R89.80 Beef steak with prego sauce and fried onions Double Delicious R79.90 R101.80 Two chicken strip rolls with cheese and a drink Smash Chicken Burger R39.90 R60.80 Crispy chicken patty burger

Local favourites

Savour the taste of home with a selection of beloved local dishes. Inspired by regional flavours, each meal offers a sense of comfort and familiarity in every mouthful.

Item Price Summary Ayoba Meal R41.90 Quarter chicken with regular pap Super Ayoba Meal R65.90 Quarter chicken, pap, tomato relish, and cabbage Mega Ayoba Meal R99.90 Half chicken, pap, tomato relish, and cabbage

Bowls

The bowls offer a delightful blend of wholesome ingredients and vibrant flavours, creating one fulfilling meal. Choose from a range of options to suit various tastes and preferences.

Item Price Price (with regular side) Summary Beef Bowl R69.90 R90.90 Beef strips and sautéed veggies over rice Chicken Bowl R55.90 R76.90 Chicken strips and sautéed veggies over rice

Especially for you

Explore a range of meals carefully designed to add variety and excitement to your dining. Whether you are in the mood for something light or a bit more indulgent, there is something to satisfy every craving.

Item Price Price (with regular side) Summary Chicken Livers R36.90 R57.90 Chicken livers with a Portuguese roll Chicken Kebab in Roll R38.90 R59.90 Chicken Kebab in Roll 6 Dippa Wings R53.90 R74.90 Dippa Wings 2 Kebabs R53.90 R74.90 Kebabs Chicken Trinchado R56.90 R77.90 Chicken Trinchado with a Portuguese roll Portuguese Galito Roll R54.90 R75.90 Galito Roll

Fresh salads

Savour the crisp, fresh flavours of salads made daily with the finest ingredients. Whether you prefer garden-fresh greens or Mediterranean-inspired choices, there is a salad for every taste.

Name Size Price Summary Mediterranean Salad Medium Large R46.90 R57.90 Crispy leaf lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, olives, pepper, feta and salad dressing Garden Salad Regular Medium Large R26.90 R35.90 R42.90 Crispy leaf lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumber, olives and salad dressing Chicken Salad Medium Large R60.90 R73.90 Succulent chicken strips, crispy leaf lettuce, croutons & salad dressing

Vegetarian

Delight in vegetarian options packed with wholesome ingredients and bold flavours. Each dish is crafted to satisfy.

Item Price Price (with regular side) Summary Veggie Bowl R62.90 R83.80 Wholesome vegetables and rice Vegetarian Burger R62.90 R83.80 Wholesome vegetarian burger Wholesome Vegetarian Schwarma R62.90 R83.80 Delicious vegetarian schwarma

Kiddies meals

Kiddies' meals are crafted with young appetites in mind, offering delicious and nutritious options they will enjoy. Each meal is perfectly sized to satisfy their growing hunger.

Item Price Summary Crumbed Chicken Strips & Chips R72.90 Includes a drink and toy Kids Burger Meal R72.90 Burger, fries, drink, and toy

Sides

Finish off your meal with tasty sides, from golden crispy fries to smooth, creamy coleslaw. Each side is a perfect match to complement your main dish.

Item Regular price Medium price Large price Summary Coleslaw R25.90 R33.90 R39.90 Creamy coleslaw in a rich mayonnaise dressing Spicy Rice R25.90 R33.90 R39.90 Flavored rice with mixed sautéed vegetables Pap & Tomato Relish R25.90 R33.90 R39.90 A classic South African staple 3 Bean Salad R25.90 R33.90 R39.90 A healthy and hearty bean salad Potato Wedges R25.90 R33.90 R39.90 Crispy, home-style potato wedges Fries R25.90 R33.90 R39.90 Golden, home-style fries

Breakfast

Start your day with hearty breakfast options crafted to energise you for the day ahead. Choose from a variety of dishes, including classics and local favourites.

Item Price Algarve Breakfast R89.90 Mini Breakfast R44.90 Drifter Breakfast R75.90 Cheesy Egg in Pita R59.90

Drinks

Quench your thirst with a wide selection of drinks, from soft beverages to refreshing juices. Pair your meal with the perfect drink to complete the experience.

Item Price Soft Drinks (Assorted) R23.90 Suntropic Juice (1L) R31.00 Lipton Iced Tea (300ml) R18.90

Hot beverages

Cozy up with a selection of hot drinks, from rich coffees to calming teas. These comforting beverages are ideal for unwinding and relaxing.

Item Price Hot Chocolate R25.90 Double Espresso R26.90 Cappuccino R27.90 Latte Macchiato R27.90 5 Roses Tea R21.90 Single Espresso R24.90 Americano (black or white) R22.90 Milo R25.90

Extras

Customise your meal with a selection of extras, including sauces, toppings, and more. Add the finishing touches to make your dish truly your own.

Item Price Peri Mayo Dip R5.00 Marinade (10ml) R1.50 Marinade Sachet R1.50 Olives R8.90 Cabbage R9.90 Feta (5 cubes) R10.90 Garlic R3.90 Butter R4.50 Cheese Slice R6.90 Pine Ring R8.90 Tomato Relish R8.90 Egg R10.90 Portuguese Roll R9.90 Toast (slice) R3.50 Tomato (slice) R2.50 Prego Steak R49.90 Beef Prego Strips R49.90 Beef Burger Patty R29.90 Chicken Strips R29.90 Chicken Fillet R29.90 Chicken Livers R29.90

Frequently asked questions

Barcelos restaurants are instantly recognisable throughout South Africa by their emblem, the red cockerel. According to their official website, they have 80 stores as of January 2025. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions to help you learn more about the restaurant.

What kind of food is Barcelos? Barcelos specialises in flame-grilled chicken, Portuguese-inspired cuisine, and a variety of hearty and wholesome meals.

Barcelos specialises in flame-grilled chicken, Portuguese-inspired cuisine, and a variety of hearty and wholesome meals. Does Barcelos deliver? They offer delivery through Uber Eats and Mr D.

They offer delivery through Uber Eats and Mr D. Who owns Barcelos restaurant? According to bus-ex.com, Costa Mazzis is the founder and owner of Barcelos.

Barcelos restaurants, instantly recognisable by their iconic red cockerel emblem, continue to expand globally, from southern Africa to Singapore, London, and Canada. The Barcelos menu reflects this success, offering diverse, flavourful, high-quality meals catering to worldwide tastes.

