Barcelos menu and updated prices in 2025: quick guide (South Africa)

by  Kenneth Mwenda 7 min read

A wide variety of delicious items are on Barcelos' menu for 2025. It includes grilled chicken, combos, family meals, burgers, schwarmas, breakfast options, fresh salads, sides, and more.

Key takeaways

  • Barcelos specialises in flame-grilled chicken and Portuguese-inspired cuisine.
  • The menu includes breakfast, quick bites, family meals, and vegetarian options.
  • Specials and combos offer great value without compromising quality.
  • Kiddies' meals and customisable extras cater to diverse preferences.

Barcelos menu

Barcelos has a diverse menu with flavours inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine. From flame-grilled chicken to hearty meals, there is something for everyone. Here are 5 facts about the eatery before delving into their delectable menu.

Specials

Treat yourself to the exciting specials crafted to bring you the best value without compromising taste. Explore unique meal combinations that are available for a limited time.

  • Thumbs Up Meal: Whole chicken, medium coleslaw, garlic loaf, and spicy rice – R197.90

Barcelos flavours

The meat is freshly prepared and cooked with your choice of the following flavours:

Tangy LemonPregoMild PeriVeri PeriSupa Peri

Chicken from the Grill

Savour the signature flame-grilled chicken marinated in rich, authentic spices. Perfectly cooked to ensure every bite is juicy and packed with flavour.

Portion sizePrice (regular)Price (with regular side)
QuarterR47.90R68.80
HalfR92.90R113.80
WholeR175.90R196.80

Combos

The combos offer a perfect pairing of mains, sides, and drinks at unbeatable prices. Enjoy a complete meal tailored to suit your cravings.

Item Price Price with beverageDescription
Tasty TwinsR65.90R87.90Two chicken burgers
Chicken MealR79.90R101.90Quarter chicken, regular fries, and a garlic roll
Chicken BurgerR71.80R93.70Chicken burger with regular fries
Chicken SchwarmaR69.90R91.90Chicken schwarma with regular fries
Kebab MealR87.90R109.90Two chicken kebabs, regular fries, and garden salad

For the family

Share delicious moments with the family meal options designed to serve groups of all sizes. Enjoy a wholesome feast that everyone can enjoy together.

Item Price Summary
Half PackR138.90Half chicken, 2 regular sides, and 2 Portuguese rolls
Family PackR274.90Whole chicken, 2 medium sides, and 4 Portuguese rolls
Super Family PackR359.90Two whole chickens, 2 large sides, and 6 Portuguese rolls

Burgers, pregos & schwarmas

Treat yourself to hearty burgers, tender pregos, and tasty shawarmas, all freshly made to order. These convenient, hand-held meals are ideal for a filling bite while on the move.

Item Price Price (with regular side)Summary
Chicken BurgerR52.90R73.80Grilled chicken fillet burger
Beef PregoR68.90R89.80Beef steak with prego sauce and fried onions
Double DeliciousR79.90R101.80Two chicken strip rolls with cheese and a drink
Smash Chicken BurgerR39.90R60.80Crispy chicken patty burger

Local favourites

Savour the taste of home with a selection of beloved local dishes. Inspired by regional flavours, each meal offers a sense of comfort and familiarity in every mouthful.

Item Price Summary
Ayoba MealR41.90Quarter chicken with regular pap
Super Ayoba MealR65.90Quarter chicken, pap, tomato relish, and cabbage
Mega Ayoba MealR99.90Half chicken, pap, tomato relish, and cabbage

Bowls

The bowls offer a delightful blend of wholesome ingredients and vibrant flavours, creating one fulfilling meal. Choose from a range of options to suit various tastes and preferences.

Item Price Price (with regular side)Summary
Beef BowlR69.90R90.90Beef strips and sautéed veggies over rice
Chicken BowlR55.90R76.90Chicken strips and sautéed veggies over rice

Especially for you

Explore a range of meals carefully designed to add variety and excitement to your dining. Whether you are in the mood for something light or a bit more indulgent, there is something to satisfy every craving.

Item Price Price (with regular side)Summary
Chicken LiversR36.90R57.90Chicken livers with a Portuguese roll
Chicken Kebab in RollR38.90R59.90Chicken Kebab in Roll
6 Dippa WingsR53.90R74.90Dippa Wings
2 KebabsR53.90R74.90Kebabs
Chicken TrinchadoR56.90R77.90Chicken Trinchado with a Portuguese roll
Portuguese Galito RollR54.90R75.90Galito Roll

Fresh salads

Savour the crisp, fresh flavours of salads made daily with the finest ingredients. Whether you prefer garden-fresh greens or Mediterranean-inspired choices, there is a salad for every taste.

Name Size PriceSummary
Mediterranean SaladMediumLargeR46.90R57.90Crispy leaf lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, olives, pepper, feta and salad dressing
Garden SaladRegularMediumLargeR26.90R35.90 R42.90Crispy leaf lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumber, olives and salad dressing
Chicken SaladMediumLargeR60.90R73.90Succulent chicken strips, crispy leaf lettuce, croutons & salad dressing

Vegetarian

Delight in vegetarian options packed with wholesome ingredients and bold flavours. Each dish is crafted to satisfy.

Item Price Price (with regular side)Summary
Veggie BowlR62.90R83.80Wholesome vegetables and rice
Vegetarian BurgerR62.90R83.80Wholesome vegetarian burger
Wholesome Vegetarian SchwarmaR62.90R83.80Delicious vegetarian schwarma

Kiddies meals

Kiddies' meals are crafted with young appetites in mind, offering delicious and nutritious options they will enjoy. Each meal is perfectly sized to satisfy their growing hunger.

ItemPriceSummary
Crumbed Chicken Strips & ChipsR72.90Includes a drink and toy
Kids Burger MealR72.90Burger, fries, drink, and toy

Sides

Finish off your meal with tasty sides, from golden crispy fries to smooth, creamy coleslaw. Each side is a perfect match to complement your main dish.

ItemRegular priceMedium priceLarge priceSummary
ColeslawR25.90R33.90R39.90Creamy coleslaw in a rich mayonnaise dressing
Spicy RiceR25.90R33.90R39.90Flavored rice with mixed sautéed vegetables
Pap & Tomato RelishR25.90R33.90R39.90A classic South African staple
3 Bean SaladR25.90R33.90R39.90A healthy and hearty bean salad
Potato WedgesR25.90R33.90R39.90Crispy, home-style potato wedges
FriesR25.90R33.90R39.90Golden, home-style fries

Breakfast

Start your day with hearty breakfast options crafted to energise you for the day ahead. Choose from a variety of dishes, including classics and local favourites.

ItemPrice
Algarve BreakfastR89.90
Mini BreakfastR44.90
Drifter BreakfastR75.90
Cheesy Egg in PitaR59.90

Drinks

Quench your thirst with a wide selection of drinks, from soft beverages to refreshing juices. Pair your meal with the perfect drink to complete the experience.

ItemPrice
Soft Drinks (Assorted)R23.90
Suntropic Juice (1L)R31.00
Lipton Iced Tea (300ml)R18.90

Hot beverages

Cozy up with a selection of hot drinks, from rich coffees to calming teas. These comforting beverages are ideal for unwinding and relaxing.

ItemPrice
Hot ChocolateR25.90
Double EspressoR26.90
CappuccinoR27.90
Latte MacchiatoR27.90
5 Roses TeaR21.90
Single EspressoR24.90
Americano (black or white)R22.90
MiloR25.90

Extras

Customise your meal with a selection of extras, including sauces, toppings, and more. Add the finishing touches to make your dish truly your own.

ItemPrice
Peri Mayo DipR5.00
Marinade (10ml)R1.50
Marinade SachetR1.50
OlivesR8.90
CabbageR9.90
Feta (5 cubes)R10.90
GarlicR3.90
ButterR4.50
Cheese SliceR6.90
Pine RingR8.90
Tomato RelishR8.90
EggR10.90
Portuguese RollR9.90
Toast (slice)R3.50
Tomato (slice)R2.50
Prego SteakR49.90
Beef Prego StripsR49.90
Beef Burger PattyR29.90
Chicken StripsR29.90
Chicken FilletR29.90
Chicken LiversR29.90

Frequently asked questions

Barcelos restaurants are instantly recognisable throughout South Africa by their emblem, the red cockerel. According to their official website, they have 80 stores as of January 2025. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions to help you learn more about the restaurant.

  • What kind of food is Barcelos? Barcelos specialises in flame-grilled chicken, Portuguese-inspired cuisine, and a variety of hearty and wholesome meals.
  • Does Barcelos deliver? They offer delivery through Uber Eats and Mr D.
  • Who owns Barcelos restaurant? According to bus-ex.com, Costa Mazzis is the founder and owner of Barcelos.

Barcelos restaurants, instantly recognisable by their iconic red cockerel emblem, continue to expand globally, from southern Africa to Singapore, London, and Canada. The Barcelos menu reflects this success, offering diverse, flavourful, high-quality meals catering to worldwide tastes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

