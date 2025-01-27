Barcelos menu and updated prices in 2025: quick guide (South Africa)
A wide variety of delicious items are on Barcelos' menu for 2025. It includes grilled chicken, combos, family meals, burgers, schwarmas, breakfast options, fresh salads, sides, and more.
Key takeaways
- Barcelos specialises in flame-grilled chicken and Portuguese-inspired cuisine.
- The menu includes breakfast, quick bites, family meals, and vegetarian options.
- Specials and combos offer great value without compromising quality.
- Kiddies' meals and customisable extras cater to diverse preferences.
Barcelos menu
Barcelos has a diverse menu with flavours inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine. From flame-grilled chicken to hearty meals, there is something for everyone. Here are 5 facts about the eatery before delving into their delectable menu.
Specials
Treat yourself to the exciting specials crafted to bring you the best value without compromising taste. Explore unique meal combinations that are available for a limited time.
- Thumbs Up Meal: Whole chicken, medium coleslaw, garlic loaf, and spicy rice – R197.90
Barcelos flavours
The meat is freshly prepared and cooked with your choice of the following flavours:
|Tangy Lemon
|Prego
|Mild Peri
|Veri Peri
|Supa Peri
Chicken from the Grill
Savour the signature flame-grilled chicken marinated in rich, authentic spices. Perfectly cooked to ensure every bite is juicy and packed with flavour.
|Portion size
|Price (regular)
|Price (with regular side)
|Quarter
|R47.90
|R68.80
|Half
|R92.90
|R113.80
|Whole
|R175.90
|R196.80
Combos
The combos offer a perfect pairing of mains, sides, and drinks at unbeatable prices. Enjoy a complete meal tailored to suit your cravings.
|Item
|Price
|Price with beverage
|Description
|Tasty Twins
|R65.90
|R87.90
|Two chicken burgers
|Chicken Meal
|R79.90
|R101.90
|Quarter chicken, regular fries, and a garlic roll
|Chicken Burger
|R71.80
|R93.70
|Chicken burger with regular fries
|Chicken Schwarma
|R69.90
|R91.90
|Chicken schwarma with regular fries
|Kebab Meal
|R87.90
|R109.90
|Two chicken kebabs, regular fries, and garden salad
For the family
Share delicious moments with the family meal options designed to serve groups of all sizes. Enjoy a wholesome feast that everyone can enjoy together.
|Item
|Price
|Summary
|Half Pack
|R138.90
|Half chicken, 2 regular sides, and 2 Portuguese rolls
|Family Pack
|R274.90
|Whole chicken, 2 medium sides, and 4 Portuguese rolls
|Super Family Pack
|R359.90
|Two whole chickens, 2 large sides, and 6 Portuguese rolls
Burgers, pregos & schwarmas
Treat yourself to hearty burgers, tender pregos, and tasty shawarmas, all freshly made to order. These convenient, hand-held meals are ideal for a filling bite while on the move.
|Item
|Price
|Price (with regular side)
|Summary
|Chicken Burger
|R52.90
|R73.80
|Grilled chicken fillet burger
|Beef Prego
|R68.90
|R89.80
|Beef steak with prego sauce and fried onions
|Double Delicious
|R79.90
|R101.80
|Two chicken strip rolls with cheese and a drink
|Smash Chicken Burger
|R39.90
|R60.80
|Crispy chicken patty burger
Local favourites
Savour the taste of home with a selection of beloved local dishes. Inspired by regional flavours, each meal offers a sense of comfort and familiarity in every mouthful.
|Item
|Price
|Summary
|Ayoba Meal
|R41.90
|Quarter chicken with regular pap
|Super Ayoba Meal
|R65.90
|Quarter chicken, pap, tomato relish, and cabbage
|Mega Ayoba Meal
|R99.90
|Half chicken, pap, tomato relish, and cabbage
Bowls
The bowls offer a delightful blend of wholesome ingredients and vibrant flavours, creating one fulfilling meal. Choose from a range of options to suit various tastes and preferences.
|Item
|Price
|Price (with regular side)
|Summary
|Beef Bowl
|R69.90
|R90.90
|Beef strips and sautéed veggies over rice
|Chicken Bowl
|R55.90
|R76.90
|Chicken strips and sautéed veggies over rice
Especially for you
Explore a range of meals carefully designed to add variety and excitement to your dining. Whether you are in the mood for something light or a bit more indulgent, there is something to satisfy every craving.
|Item
|Price
|Price (with regular side)
|Summary
|Chicken Livers
|R36.90
|R57.90
|Chicken livers with a Portuguese roll
|Chicken Kebab in Roll
|R38.90
|R59.90
|Chicken Kebab in Roll
|6 Dippa Wings
|R53.90
|R74.90
|Dippa Wings
|2 Kebabs
|R53.90
|R74.90
|Kebabs
|Chicken Trinchado
|R56.90
|R77.90
|Chicken Trinchado with a Portuguese roll
|Portuguese Galito Roll
|R54.90
|R75.90
|Galito Roll
Fresh salads
Savour the crisp, fresh flavours of salads made daily with the finest ingredients. Whether you prefer garden-fresh greens or Mediterranean-inspired choices, there is a salad for every taste.
|Name
|Size
|Price
|Summary
|Mediterranean Salad
|MediumLarge
|R46.90R57.90
|Crispy leaf lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, olives, pepper, feta and salad dressing
|Garden Salad
|RegularMediumLarge
|R26.90R35.90 R42.90
|Crispy leaf lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumber, olives and salad dressing
|Chicken Salad
|MediumLarge
|R60.90R73.90
|Succulent chicken strips, crispy leaf lettuce, croutons & salad dressing
Vegetarian
Delight in vegetarian options packed with wholesome ingredients and bold flavours. Each dish is crafted to satisfy.
|Item
|Price
|Price (with regular side)
|Summary
|Veggie Bowl
|R62.90
|R83.80
|Wholesome vegetables and rice
|Vegetarian Burger
|R62.90
|R83.80
|Wholesome vegetarian burger
|Wholesome Vegetarian Schwarma
|R62.90
|R83.80
|Delicious vegetarian schwarma
Kiddies meals
Kiddies' meals are crafted with young appetites in mind, offering delicious and nutritious options they will enjoy. Each meal is perfectly sized to satisfy their growing hunger.
|Item
|Price
|Summary
|Crumbed Chicken Strips & Chips
|R72.90
|Includes a drink and toy
|Kids Burger Meal
|R72.90
|Burger, fries, drink, and toy
Sides
Finish off your meal with tasty sides, from golden crispy fries to smooth, creamy coleslaw. Each side is a perfect match to complement your main dish.
|Item
|Regular price
|Medium price
|Large price
|Summary
|Coleslaw
|R25.90
|R33.90
|R39.90
|Creamy coleslaw in a rich mayonnaise dressing
|Spicy Rice
|R25.90
|R33.90
|R39.90
|Flavored rice with mixed sautéed vegetables
|Pap & Tomato Relish
|R25.90
|R33.90
|R39.90
|A classic South African staple
|3 Bean Salad
|R25.90
|R33.90
|R39.90
|A healthy and hearty bean salad
|Potato Wedges
|R25.90
|R33.90
|R39.90
|Crispy, home-style potato wedges
|Fries
|R25.90
|R33.90
|R39.90
|Golden, home-style fries
Breakfast
Start your day with hearty breakfast options crafted to energise you for the day ahead. Choose from a variety of dishes, including classics and local favourites.
|Item
|Price
|Algarve Breakfast
|R89.90
|Mini Breakfast
|R44.90
|Drifter Breakfast
|R75.90
|Cheesy Egg in Pita
|R59.90
Drinks
Quench your thirst with a wide selection of drinks, from soft beverages to refreshing juices. Pair your meal with the perfect drink to complete the experience.
|Item
|Price
|Soft Drinks (Assorted)
|R23.90
|Suntropic Juice (1L)
|R31.00
|Lipton Iced Tea (300ml)
|R18.90
Hot beverages
Cozy up with a selection of hot drinks, from rich coffees to calming teas. These comforting beverages are ideal for unwinding and relaxing.
|Item
|Price
|Hot Chocolate
|R25.90
|Double Espresso
|R26.90
|Cappuccino
|R27.90
|Latte Macchiato
|R27.90
|5 Roses Tea
|R21.90
|Single Espresso
|R24.90
|Americano (black or white)
|R22.90
|Milo
|R25.90
Extras
Customise your meal with a selection of extras, including sauces, toppings, and more. Add the finishing touches to make your dish truly your own.
|Item
|Price
|Peri Mayo Dip
|R5.00
|Marinade (10ml)
|R1.50
|Marinade Sachet
|R1.50
|Olives
|R8.90
|Cabbage
|R9.90
|Feta (5 cubes)
|R10.90
|Garlic
|R3.90
|Butter
|R4.50
|Cheese Slice
|R6.90
|Pine Ring
|R8.90
|Tomato Relish
|R8.90
|Egg
|R10.90
|Portuguese Roll
|R9.90
|Toast (slice)
|R3.50
|Tomato (slice)
|R2.50
|Prego Steak
|R49.90
|Beef Prego Strips
|R49.90
|Beef Burger Patty
|R29.90
|Chicken Strips
|R29.90
|Chicken Fillet
|R29.90
|Chicken Livers
|R29.90
Frequently asked questions
Barcelos restaurants are instantly recognisable throughout South Africa by their emblem, the red cockerel. According to their official website, they have 80 stores as of January 2025. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions to help you learn more about the restaurant.
- What kind of food is Barcelos? Barcelos specialises in flame-grilled chicken, Portuguese-inspired cuisine, and a variety of hearty and wholesome meals.
- Does Barcelos deliver? They offer delivery through Uber Eats and Mr D.
- Who owns Barcelos restaurant? According to bus-ex.com, Costa Mazzis is the founder and owner of Barcelos.
Barcelos restaurants, instantly recognisable by their iconic red cockerel emblem, continue to expand globally, from southern Africa to Singapore, London, and Canada. The Barcelos menu reflects this success, offering diverse, flavourful, high-quality meals catering to worldwide tastes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
