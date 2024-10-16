Seattle Coffee menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Seattle Coffee Company has crafted a unique identity in South Africa's coffee scene, captivating enthusiasts with its diverse menu. The menu features various beverages, from classic espresso drinks to innovative seasonal offerings. Discover the Seattle Coffee menu and prices in South Africa.

Seattle Coffee Company was first started in London by husband and wife team – Alley and Scott Svenson. Photo: @Jacques Marais on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

At Seattle Coffee, each item is designed to cater to various tastes, ensuring that every visit promises a delightful experience. The company also embraces creativity with speciality drinks such as the Butterscotch Latte, providing customers with exciting options beyond the ordinary.

Seattle Coffee menu and prices in 2024

Seattle Coffee Company pairs its drinks with artisanal snacks that perfectly complement its coffee and food offerings. This thoughtful combination enhances the overall experience, inviting customers to savour each moment spent in its cafes.

The top coffee restaurant has a rating of 4/0 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review that states:

Went there twice due to the great taste and the way the service was. It was faster, and the coffee was spot on both times the first time. The team was all happy to service and had ready smiles, and the vibe was good!

The Seattle Coffee menu is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Seattle expresso-based beverages

Experience a journey through diverse expresso-based beverages such as Caffe Latte and Caffe Mocha. These are expertly crafted to highlight rich flavours with the freshest ingredients;

Item Description Short Tall Grande Cappuccino Espresso with steamed milk & a thick layer of foam R28.50 R33.50 R37.50 Caffe breve Half americano, half steamed milk & pouring cream R30 R35 R39 Caffe latte Espresso with steamed milk & a thin layer of foam R28.50 R33.50 R37.50 Caffe americano Espresso poured over hot water R25 R30 R33 Caffe mocha Espresso with steamed milk & handcrafted chocolate syrup R35 R41 R46 Single tall A single-shot version of a classic latte or cappuccino R30.50 N/A N/A Butterscotch latte Espresso with steamed milk & handcrafted butterscotch R30.50 R34 R39 Double shot latte Double espresso with steamed milk & a thin layer of foam. R30.50 N/A N/A

Expresso coffee

The Seattle Coffee menu in South Africa serves expresso coffee to its coffee enthusiasts. Discover their incredible expresso coffee menu;

Item Description Single Double Espresso Enjoy an espresso R22.00 R25.00 Macchiato/ con panna Espresso topped with foam | Espresso topped with whipped cream R24.00 R27.00

Coffee extras

Seattle Coffee's menu features various beverages, from classic espresso drinks to innovative seasonal offerings. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Whether you are in the mood for steamy, tasty hot chocolate, hearty or spiced chai, Seattle Coffee's menu has something to satisfy every craving. Discover their incredible coffee extra menu;

Item Description Short Tall Grande White hot chocolate Steamed milk with white chocolate syrup R33.00 R38.00 R42.00 Seattle steamer Steamed milk with a Seattle syrup of your choice R27.00 R31.00 R33.00 Loose leaf tea A range of full-leaf specialty teas R21.00 R26.00 R31.00 Hot chocolate Steamed milk with handcrafted chocolate syrup R33.00 R38.00 R42.00 Malted carob steamer Steamed milk with sucrose-free malted carob R27.00 R32.00 R37.00 Red steamer Red espresso Rooibos with steamed milk R31.00 R35.00 R40.00 Spiced chai steamer Steamed milk with authentic spiced chai R30.00 R35.00 R39.00 Baby foamy A demi cup filled with foam & a splash of chocolate R6.00 N/A N/A

Seattle Coffee Classic freezes

Upgrade your cafe coffee experience with the following Seattle Coffee classic freeze items;

Item Description Tall Grande Classic Seattle freeze Vanilla Caffe Latte blended with ice R38.00 R43.00 Classic mocha freeze Caffe Mocha blended with ice R41.00 R46.00 Sugar-free* Seattle freeze Vanilla Caffe Latte blended with ice (*Refined Sugar-Free) R43.00 R49.00 Sugar-free* mocha freeze Caffe Mocha blended with ice (*Refined Sugar-Free) R46.00 R52.00 Classic butterscotch freeze Butterscotch Latte blended with ice R41.00 R46.00

Seattle Coffee freeze alternatives

Seattle emphasises an artisanal approach to coffee, focusing on crop traceability, handpicked harvesting, and manual espresso production. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Want to try something different apart from the infamous Seattle Coffee classic freeze? Well, worry no more, as Seattle Coffee freeze alternatives have what you crave;

Item Description Tall Grande Iced tea Red espresso Rooibos tea with pressed apple juice R38.00 R43.00 Chai freeze Chai Steamer blended with ice R41.00 R46.00 Vanilla | Chocolate | Strawberry | fudge freeze Seattle's version of a classic milkshake R38.00 R43.00 Mint fudge| choc mint freeze Mint fudge or chocolate mint freeze R41.00 R46.00 Lemon & ginger rooibos freeze Lemon, honey, grated ginger & Rooibos blended with ice R39.00 R44.00 Berry freeze Mixed berries blended with ice R39.00 R44.00

Seattle Coffee deals

At Seattle Coffee, each item is designed to cater to various tastes, ensuring that every visit promises a delightful experience. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Experience a journey through diverse dining offers with the latest Seattle Coffee promotional menu, which includes the following items;

Day Special offer Price Monday 2 Snack Burgers & Regular Chips R44.99 Tuesday Wrap & Regular Chips Party Mix (4 Thighs, 4 Snack Burgers & Large Chips) R39.99 R169.99 Wednesday 2 Classic Fillet Burgers R49.99 Thursday 3 Strips & Regular Chips R34.99 Friday Monster Meal (1 Thigh, 1 Snack Burger, 3 Strips & Regular Chips) R69.99

When was Seattle Coffee Company founded in South Africa?

Seattle Coffee Company was first introduced in South Africa in November 1997 by Peter Howie and Barry Parker. Its first store was at Cavendish Square, Cape Town.

The original Seattle Coffee Company was founded by Alley and Scott Svenson in London, United Kingdom. The celebrity couple drew inspiration from Seattle's speciality in coffee culture.

Is Seattle Coffee co-owned by Starbucks?

Seattle Coffee in South Africa is not co-owned by Starbucks and runs its business independently. However, its UK-based parent company, Seattle Coffee Company, sold its 60-store business to Starbucks on April 29, 1998.

According to Peter Howie, one of the founders of the Seattle Coffee Company in South Africa, the company was forced to run by itself. He said;

We never heard from overseas again,...Suddenly we had to fend for ourselves, but we could make the business our own.

What is Seattle Coffee known for?

The company emphasises an artisanal approach to coffee, focusing on crop traceability, handpicked harvesting, and manual espresso production. It has also partnered with convenience stores like Sasol Delight and FreshStop to expand its reach while maintaining quality service.

Seattle Coffee Company sources their beans from the Aceh mountain range in Sumatra. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Seattle Coffee Company branches

Seattle Coffee Company operates in multiple branches across South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 78% recommendation out of 540 reviews (as of October 2024). Some of their branches include;

1. Twenty on Vineyard

Location : 20 Vineyard Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708

: 20 Vineyard Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708 Phone: +27 21 203 0007

2. Caledon Freshtop

Location : Nerina St, Caledon, 7230

: Nerina St, Caledon, 7230 Phone: +27 28 214 1164

3. Century City Convention Centre

Location : Energy Ln, Century City, Cape Town, 7446

: Energy Ln, Century City, Cape Town, 7446 Phone: +27 21 525 9080

4. Merrow Down

Location : Troupant Avenue, Magaliesview, Johannesburg, 2191

: Troupant Avenue, Magaliesview, Johannesburg, 2191 Email: info@seattleco.com

5. Salt River Freshtop

Location : 261 Victoria Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925

: 261 Victoria Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925 Email: info@seattleco.com

6. 45th Cutting Freshtop

Location: 928 King Cetshwayo Hwy, Sherwood, Durban, 4091

928 King Cetshwayo Hwy, Sherwood, Durban, 4091 Email: info@seattleco.com

7. Airport City Astron Energy

Location : Cnr Borcherds Quarry Rd, Montreal Dr, Airport City Precinct, Cape Town, 7525

: Cnr Borcherds Quarry Rd, Montreal Dr, Airport City Precinct, Cape Town, 7525 Email: info@seattleco.com

The Seattle Coffee menu is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. With a diverse selection of beverages and snacks, it attracts coffee lovers across South Africa. Each visit promises a drink and a memorable experience celebrating coffee's art.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published an article on the 11th-floor restaurant's menu and prices in South Africa. The award-winning restaurant is known for serving meals featuring a global fusion of flavours.

The Johannesburg-based rooftop restaurant takes its diners on a memorable journey of fine dining while they enjoy gorgeous views of the city. Discover more about the restaurant's menu.

Source: Briefly News