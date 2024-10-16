Seattle Coffee menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)
Seattle Coffee Company has crafted a unique identity in South Africa's coffee scene, captivating enthusiasts with its diverse menu. The menu features various beverages, from classic espresso drinks to innovative seasonal offerings. Discover the Seattle Coffee menu and prices in South Africa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Seattle Coffee menu and prices in 2024
- Seattle Coffee Company branches
At Seattle Coffee, each item is designed to cater to various tastes, ensuring that every visit promises a delightful experience. The company also embraces creativity with speciality drinks such as the Butterscotch Latte, providing customers with exciting options beyond the ordinary.
Seattle Coffee menu and prices in 2024
Seattle Coffee Company pairs its drinks with artisanal snacks that perfectly complement its coffee and food offerings. This thoughtful combination enhances the overall experience, inviting customers to savour each moment spent in its cafes.
The top coffee restaurant has a rating of 4/0 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review that states:
Went there twice due to the great taste and the way the service was. It was faster, and the coffee was spot on both times the first time. The team was all happy to service and had ready smiles, and the vibe was good!
Seattle expresso-based beverages
Experience a journey through diverse expresso-based beverages such as Caffe Latte and Caffe Mocha. These are expertly crafted to highlight rich flavours with the freshest ingredients;
|Item
|Description
|Short
|Tall
|Grande
|Cappuccino
|Espresso with steamed milk & a thick layer of foam
|R28.50
|R33.50
|R37.50
|Caffe breve
|Half americano, half steamed milk & pouring cream
|R30
|R35
|R39
|Caffe latte
|Espresso with steamed milk & a thin layer of foam
|R28.50
|R33.50
|R37.50
|Caffe americano
|Espresso poured over hot water
|R25
|R30
|R33
|Caffe mocha
|Espresso with steamed milk & handcrafted chocolate syrup
|R35
|R41
|R46
|Single tall
|A single-shot version of a classic latte or cappuccino
|R30.50
|N/A
|N/A
|Butterscotch latte
|Espresso with steamed milk & handcrafted butterscotch
|R30.50
|R34
|R39
|Double shot latte
|Double espresso with steamed milk & a thin layer of foam.
|R30.50
|N/A
|N/A
Expresso coffee
The Seattle Coffee menu in South Africa serves expresso coffee to its coffee enthusiasts. Discover their incredible expresso coffee menu;
|Item
|Description
|Single
|Double
|Espresso
|Enjoy an espresso
|R22.00
|R25.00
|Macchiato/con panna
|Espresso topped with foam | Espresso topped with whipped cream
|R24.00
|R27.00
Coffee extras
Whether you are in the mood for steamy, tasty hot chocolate, hearty or spiced chai, Seattle Coffee's menu has something to satisfy every craving. Discover their incredible coffee extra menu;
|Item
|Description
|Short
|Tall
|Grande
|White hot chocolate
|Steamed milk with white chocolate syrup
|R33.00
|R38.00
|R42.00
|Seattle steamer
|Steamed milk with a Seattle syrup of your choice
|R27.00
|R31.00
|R33.00
|Loose leaf tea
|A range of full-leaf specialty teas
|R21.00
|R26.00
|R31.00
|Hot chocolate
|Steamed milk with handcrafted chocolate syrup
|R33.00
|R38.00
|R42.00
|Malted carob steamer
|Steamed milk with sucrose-free malted carob
|R27.00
|R32.00
|R37.00
|Red steamer
|Red espresso Rooibos with steamed milk
|R31.00
|R35.00
|R40.00
|Spiced chai steamer
|Steamed milk with authentic spiced chai
|R30.00
|R35.00
|R39.00
|Baby foamy
|A demi cup filled with foam & a splash of chocolate
|R6.00
|N/A
|N/A
Seattle Coffee Classic freezes
Upgrade your cafe coffee experience with the following Seattle Coffee classic freeze items;
|Item
|Description
|Tall
|Grande
|Classic Seattle freeze
|Vanilla Caffe Latte blended with ice
|R38.00
|R43.00
|Classic mocha freeze
|Caffe Mocha blended with ice
|R41.00
|R46.00
|Sugar-free* Seattle freeze
|Vanilla Caffe Latte blended with ice (*Refined Sugar-Free)
|R43.00
|R49.00
|Sugar-free* mocha freeze
|Caffe Mocha blended with ice (*Refined Sugar-Free)
|R46.00
|R52.00
|Classic butterscotch freeze
|Butterscotch Latte blended with ice
|R41.00
|R46.00
Seattle Coffee freeze alternatives
Want to try something different apart from the infamous Seattle Coffee classic freeze? Well, worry no more, as Seattle Coffee freeze alternatives have what you crave;
|Item
|Description
|Tall
|Grande
|Iced tea
|Red espresso Rooibos tea with pressed apple juice
|R38.00
|R43.00
|Chai freeze
|Chai Steamer blended with ice
|R41.00
|R46.00
|Vanilla | Chocolate | Strawberry | fudge freeze
|Seattle's version of a classic milkshake
|R38.00
|R43.00
|Mint fudge| choc mint freeze
|Mint fudge or chocolate mint freeze
|R41.00
|R46.00
|Lemon & ginger rooibos freeze
|Lemon, honey, grated ginger & Rooibos blended with ice
|R39.00
|R44.00
|Berry freeze
|Mixed berries blended with ice
|R39.00
|R44.00
Seattle Coffee deals
Experience a journey through diverse dining offers with the latest Seattle Coffee promotional menu, which includes the following items;
|Day
|Special offer
|Price
|Monday
|2 Snack Burgers & Regular Chips
|R44.99
|Tuesday
|Wrap & Regular ChipsParty Mix (4 Thighs, 4 Snack Burgers & Large Chips)
|R39.99R169.99
|Wednesday
|2 Classic Fillet Burgers
|R49.99
|Thursday
|3 Strips & Regular Chips
|R34.99
|Friday
|Monster Meal (1 Thigh, 1 Snack Burger, 3 Strips & Regular Chips)
|R69.99
When was Seattle Coffee Company founded in South Africa?
Seattle Coffee Company was first introduced in South Africa in November 1997 by Peter Howie and Barry Parker. Its first store was at Cavendish Square, Cape Town.
The original Seattle Coffee Company was founded by Alley and Scott Svenson in London, United Kingdom. The celebrity couple drew inspiration from Seattle's speciality in coffee culture.
Is Seattle Coffee co-owned by Starbucks?
Seattle Coffee in South Africa is not co-owned by Starbucks and runs its business independently. However, its UK-based parent company, Seattle Coffee Company, sold its 60-store business to Starbucks on April 29, 1998.
According to Peter Howie, one of the founders of the Seattle Coffee Company in South Africa, the company was forced to run by itself. He said;
We never heard from overseas again,...Suddenly we had to fend for ourselves, but we could make the business our own.
What is Seattle Coffee known for?
The company emphasises an artisanal approach to coffee, focusing on crop traceability, handpicked harvesting, and manual espresso production. It has also partnered with convenience stores like Sasol Delight and FreshStop to expand its reach while maintaining quality service.
Seattle Coffee Company branches
Seattle Coffee Company operates in multiple branches across South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 78% recommendation out of 540 reviews (as of October 2024). Some of their branches include;
1. Twenty on Vineyard
- Location: 20 Vineyard Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708
- Phone: +27 21 203 0007
2. Caledon Freshtop
- Location: Nerina St, Caledon, 7230
- Phone: +27 28 214 1164
3. Century City Convention Centre
- Location: Energy Ln, Century City, Cape Town, 7446
- Phone: +27 21 525 9080
4. Merrow Down
- Location: Troupant Avenue, Magaliesview, Johannesburg, 2191
- Email: info@seattleco.com
5. Salt River Freshtop
- Location: 261 Victoria Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925
- Email: info@seattleco.com
6. 45th Cutting Freshtop
- Location: 928 King Cetshwayo Hwy, Sherwood, Durban, 4091
- Email: info@seattleco.com
7. Airport City Astron Energy
- Location: Cnr Borcherds Quarry Rd, Montreal Dr, Airport City Precinct, Cape Town, 7525
- Email: info@seattleco.com
The Seattle Coffee menu is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. With a diverse selection of beverages and snacks, it attracts coffee lovers across South Africa. Each visit promises a drink and a memorable experience celebrating coffee's art.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa
Briefly.co.za published an article on the 11th-floor restaurant's menu and prices in South Africa. The award-winning restaurant is known for serving meals featuring a global fusion of flavours.
The Johannesburg-based rooftop restaurant takes its diners on a memorable journey of fine dining while they enjoy gorgeous views of the city. Discover more about the restaurant's menu.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.