Global site navigation

Seattle Coffee menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)
Services

Seattle Coffee menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

by  Bennett Yates 6 min read

Seattle Coffee Company has crafted a unique identity in South Africa's coffee scene, captivating enthusiasts with its diverse menu. The menu features various beverages, from classic espresso drinks to innovative seasonal offerings. Discover the Seattle Coffee menu and prices in South Africa.

One of Seattle Coffee branches
Seattle Coffee Company was first started in London by husband and wife team – Alley and Scott Svenson. Photo: @Jacques Marais on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

At Seattle Coffee, each item is designed to cater to various tastes, ensuring that every visit promises a delightful experience. The company also embraces creativity with speciality drinks such as the Butterscotch Latte, providing customers with exciting options beyond the ordinary.

Seattle Coffee menu and prices in 2024

Seattle Coffee Company pairs its drinks with artisanal snacks that perfectly complement its coffee and food offerings. This thoughtful combination enhances the overall experience, inviting customers to savour each moment spent in its cafes.

The top coffee restaurant has a rating of 4/0 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review that states:

Read also

Kauai menu and latest prices in South Africa: updated for 2024

Went there twice due to the great taste and the way the service was. It was faster, and the coffee was spot on both times the first time. The team was all happy to service and had ready smiles, and the vibe was good!
Seattle Coffee menu
The Seattle Coffee menu is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Seattle expresso-based beverages

Experience a journey through diverse expresso-based beverages such as Caffe Latte and Caffe Mocha. These are expertly crafted to highlight rich flavours with the freshest ingredients;

ItemDescriptionShort Tall Grande
CappuccinoEspresso with steamed milk & a thick layer of foamR28.50R33.50R37.50
Caffe breveHalf americano, half steamed milk & pouring creamR30R35R39
Caffe latteEspresso with steamed milk & a thin layer of foam R28.50R33.50R37.50
Caffe americanoEspresso poured over hot waterR25R30R33
Caffe mochaEspresso with steamed milk & handcrafted chocolate syrupR35R41R46
Single tallA single-shot version of a classic latte or cappuccinoR30.50N/AN/A
Butterscotch latte Espresso with steamed milk & handcrafted butterscotchR30.50R34R39
Double shot latte Double espresso with steamed milk & a thin layer of foam.R30.50N/AN/A

Read also

The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Expresso coffee

The Seattle Coffee menu in South Africa serves expresso coffee to its coffee enthusiasts. Discover their incredible expresso coffee menu;

Item DescriptionSingle Double
EspressoEnjoy an espressoR22.00R25.00
Macchiato/con panna Espresso topped with foam | Espresso topped with whipped creamR24.00R27.00

Coffee extras

Seattle Coffee Company
Seattle Coffee's menu features various beverages, from classic espresso drinks to innovative seasonal offerings. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Whether you are in the mood for steamy, tasty hot chocolate, hearty or spiced chai, Seattle Coffee's menu has something to satisfy every craving. Discover their incredible coffee extra menu;

Item Description Short Tall Grande
White hot chocolateSteamed milk with white chocolate syrupR33.00R38.00R42.00
Seattle steamer Steamed milk with a Seattle syrup of your choiceR27.00R31.00R33.00
Loose leaf tea A range of full-leaf specialty teasR21.00R26.00R31.00
Hot chocolateSteamed milk with handcrafted chocolate syrupR33.00R38.00R42.00
Malted carob steamerSteamed milk with sucrose-free malted carobR27.00R32.00R37.00
Red steamer Red espresso Rooibos with steamed milkR31.00R35.00R40.00
Spiced chai steamerSteamed milk with authentic spiced chaiR30.00R35.00R39.00
Baby foamy A demi cup filled with foam & a splash of chocolateR6.00N/AN/A

Read also

Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa for 2024

Seattle Coffee Classic freezes

Upgrade your cafe coffee experience with the following Seattle Coffee classic freeze items;

Item DescriptionTallGrande
Classic Seattle freezeVanilla Caffe Latte blended with iceR38.00R43.00
Classic mocha freezeCaffe Mocha blended with iceR41.00R46.00
Sugar-free* Seattle freeze Vanilla Caffe Latte blended with ice (*Refined Sugar-Free)R43.00R49.00
Sugar-free* mocha freeze Caffe Mocha blended with ice (*Refined Sugar-Free)R46.00R52.00
Classic butterscotch freeze Butterscotch Latte blended with iceR41.00R46.00

Seattle Coffee freeze alternatives

Seattle Coffee
Seattle emphasises an artisanal approach to coffee, focusing on crop traceability, handpicked harvesting, and manual espresso production. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Want to try something different apart from the infamous Seattle Coffee classic freeze? Well, worry no more, as Seattle Coffee freeze alternatives have what you crave;

Item DescriptionTallGrande
Iced teaRed espresso Rooibos tea with pressed apple juiceR38.00R43.00
Chai freezeChai Steamer blended with iceR41.00R46.00
Vanilla | Chocolate | Strawberry | fudge freezeSeattle's version of a classic milkshakeR38.00R43.00
Mint fudge| choc mint freezeMint fudge or chocolate mint freezeR41.00R46.00
Lemon & ginger rooibos freezeLemon, honey, grated ginger & Rooibos blended with iceR39.00R44.00
Berry freezeMixed berries blended with iceR39.00R44.00

Read also

Spur milkshake price and menu in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Seattle Coffee deals

Seattle Coffee takeaway coffee
At Seattle Coffee, each item is designed to cater to various tastes, ensuring that every visit promises a delightful experience. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Experience a journey through diverse dining offers with the latest Seattle Coffee promotional menu, which includes the following items;

DaySpecial offerPrice
Monday2 Snack Burgers & Regular ChipsR44.99
TuesdayWrap & Regular ChipsParty Mix (4 Thighs, 4 Snack Burgers & Large Chips)R39.99R169.99
Wednesday 2 Classic Fillet BurgersR49.99
Thursday 3 Strips & Regular ChipsR34.99
Friday Monster Meal (1 Thigh, 1 Snack Burger, 3 Strips & Regular Chips)R69.99

When was Seattle Coffee Company founded in South Africa?

Seattle Coffee Company was first introduced in South Africa in November 1997 by Peter Howie and Barry Parker. Its first store was at Cavendish Square, Cape Town.

The original Seattle Coffee Company was founded by Alley and Scott Svenson in London, United Kingdom. The celebrity couple drew inspiration from Seattle's speciality in coffee culture.

Read also

Fireroom menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Is Seattle Coffee co-owned by Starbucks?

Seattle Coffee in South Africa is not co-owned by Starbucks and runs its business independently. However, its UK-based parent company, Seattle Coffee Company, sold its 60-store business to Starbucks on April 29, 1998.

According to Peter Howie, one of the founders of the Seattle Coffee Company in South Africa, the company was forced to run by itself. He said;

We never heard from overseas again,...Suddenly we had to fend for ourselves, but we could make the business our own.

What is Seattle Coffee known for?

The company emphasises an artisanal approach to coffee, focusing on crop traceability, handpicked harvesting, and manual espresso production. It has also partnered with convenience stores like Sasol Delight and FreshStop to expand its reach while maintaining quality service.

A worker at Seattle Coffee processing coffee
Seattle Coffee Company sources their beans from the Aceh mountain range in Sumatra. Photo: @Seattle Coffee Co on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Seattle Coffee Company branches

Seattle Coffee Company operates in multiple branches across South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 78% recommendation out of 540 reviews (as of October 2024). Some of their branches include;

Read also

Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

1. Twenty on Vineyard

  • Location: 20 Vineyard Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708
  • Phone: +27 21 203 0007

2. Caledon Freshtop

  • Location: Nerina St, Caledon, 7230
  • Phone: +27 28 214 1164

3. Century City Convention Centre

  • Location: Energy Ln, Century City, Cape Town, 7446
  • Phone: +27 21 525 9080

4. Merrow Down

  • Location: Troupant Avenue, Magaliesview, Johannesburg, 2191
  • Email: info@seattleco.com

5. Salt River Freshtop

  • Location: 261 Victoria Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925
  • Email: info@seattleco.com

6. 45th Cutting Freshtop

  • Location: 928 King Cetshwayo Hwy, Sherwood, Durban, 4091
  • Email: info@seattleco.com

7. Airport City Astron Energy

  • Location: Cnr Borcherds Quarry Rd, Montreal Dr, Airport City Precinct, Cape Town, 7525
  • Email: info@seattleco.com

The Seattle Coffee menu is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. With a diverse selection of beverages and snacks, it attracts coffee lovers across South Africa. Each visit promises a drink and a memorable experience celebrating coffee's art.

Read also

Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published an article on the 11th-floor restaurant's menu and prices in South Africa. The award-winning restaurant is known for serving meals featuring a global fusion of flavours.

The Johannesburg-based rooftop restaurant takes its diners on a memorable journey of fine dining while they enjoy gorgeous views of the city. Discover more about the restaurant's menu.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bennett Yates avatar

Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: