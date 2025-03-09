Best things to do in Centurion: Parks, markets & hidden gems

If you are looking for outdoor adventures, culinary delights or cultural insights, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to fun things to do in Centurion. From the famous Irene Village Mall to the Jan Smuts House Museum, explore some of the city's best sites.

Centurion is located in the Gauteng Province of South Africa , between Midrand and Pretoria.

, between Midrand and Pretoria. It was previously known as Verwoerdburg .

. The area has been part of the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality since 2000.

since 2000. Cricket is the most popular sport in Centurion.

Fun things to do in Centurion

Although Centurion is smaller than other cities in Mzansi, it is becoming a popular tourist destination thanks to its vibrant atmosphere and historical landmarks.

1. Centurion Society of Model Engineers

Address: 999 Kwikkie Cres, Zwartkop, Centurion, 0051,South Africa

999 Kwikkie Cres, Zwartkop, Centurion, 0051,South Africa Opening hours: Every Sunday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Every Sunday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm Phone number: 064 520 8572

064 520 8572 Email: info@centuriontrains.com

info@centuriontrains.com Google review : 4.7

: 4.7 Charges: R30.00 per person older than 2 years. Additional train rides are R15.00 per person per ride.

Opened in 1985, the Centurion Society of Model Engineers is an ideal venue for a family fun day. With trains that chug along the 2 km track, this location will thrill any locomotive enthusiast.

In addition, the area has a kiosk where food and drinks are sold and ample space to set up a picnic. According to a Google review:

The place was nice to visit. My grandson had a fantastic time because the train was fascinating and the drivers were friendly.

2. SuperSport Park

Address: 283 West Ave Die Hoewes, Centurion, 0046, South Africa

283 West Ave Die Hoewes, Centurion, 0046, South Africa Opening hours: Mon to Fri (8:00 am-4:30 pm)

Mon to Fri (8:00 am-4:30 pm) Phone number: 012 663 1005

012 663 1005 Email: ssp@livpadel.co.za

ssp@livpadel.co.za Google review: 4.5

4.5 Charges: Between R50 and R400 pet ticket

Originally known as the Centurion Park, this cricket ground can accommodate approximately 22,000 individuals.

Its grass embankment provides a large area where guests witness the games. Conveniently located 1.3 kilometres from the Centurion Mall, the large park offers a family-friendly environment.

3. Acrobranch Centurion

Address: The Big Red Barn C/O Nelson & Glen Road Sunlawns Estate, Olifantsfontein, Centurion, Pretoria, 1666, South Africa

The Big Red Barn C/O Nelson & Glen Road Sunlawns Estate, Olifantsfontein, Centurion, Pretoria, 1666, South Africa Opening hours: September to April (Wen-Sun, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm) May to August (Wen-Sun, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm)

September to April (Wen-Sun, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm) May to August (Wen-Sun, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm) Phone number: 021 201 1121 or 086 999 0369

021 201 1121 or 086 999 0369 Email: bookings@acrobranch.co.za.

bookings@acrobranch.co.za. Google review: 4.5

4.5 Charges: Between R160 to R300 per person

This is one of the best locations to visit if you are looking for outdoor activities in Centurion. From zip lines to bridges and Tarzan swings, the venue is ideal for all adrenaline lovers.

Nonetheless, the activities are grouped into different courses depending on age and skill levels. Therefore, not even your child will be left out.

4. Irene Farm

Address: 35 Nellmapius Dr (M31), Irene, Centurion Central, 0062, South Africa

35 Nellmapius Dr (M31), Irene, Centurion Central, 0062, South Africa Opening hours: Sun to Wed (7:00 am-6:00 pm), Thur to Sat (7:00 am- 10:00 pm)

Sun to Wed (7:00 am-6:00 pm), Thur to Sat (7:00 am- 10:00 pm) Phone number: 012 667 4822

012 667 4822 Email address: barn@ireneestate.co.za

barn@ireneestate.co.za Google review: 4.4

4.4 Charges: R25 for adults, free for kids under 12

Established in 1895, the Irene Farm is an ideal destination for a family weekend. Enjoy the lunch buffet at the Barn restaurant while watching your kids play with the animals on the premises. Visit the bakery for takeout options. Richard G’s five-star rating of the place on Tripadvisor reads:

A neat experience! Good food and ambience. Highly recommend.

5. South African Mint Company

Address: Old Johannesburg Rd, Gateway, Centurion, 0154 South Africa

Old Johannesburg Rd, Gateway, Centurion, 0154 South Africa Opening hours: Mon (1:00-4:00 pm), Tue to Fri (9:00 am-4:00 pm), Sat (10:00 am- 2:00 pm)

Mon (1:00-4:00 pm), Tue to Fri (9:00 am-4:00 pm), Sat (10:00 am- 2:00 pm) Phone number: 012 677 2460

012 677 2460 Email: coinworld@samint.co.za

coinworld@samint.co.za Google review: 4.3

4.3 Charges: Free entrance

This is where all South African rand coins are minted on behalf of the South African Reserve Bank. In addition, the firm manufactures planchets for both local and international markets.

6. Irene Village Market

Address: 7 Nelson Rd, Sunlawns AH, Olifantsfontein, 1666, South Africa

7 Nelson Rd, Sunlawns AH, Olifantsfontein, 1666, South Africa Opening hours: Every first and last Saturday of the month (9:00 am-2:00 pm)

Every first and last Saturday of the month (9:00 am-2:00 pm) Phone number: 060 965 4894

060 965 4894 Email: info@irenemarket.co.za

info@irenemarket.co.za Google review: 4.3

4.3 Charges: No entry fee

This market is widely recognised for its South African handmade items, ranging from clothes to pots and mats. Located in the Sunlawns Estate, it boasts over 90 shops.

The area also has dining areas where you and your family or friends can enjoy banter while enjoying your favourite meal. The best part is that the Irene Village Market is pet-friendly.

7. Jan Smuts House Museum

Address: Jan Smuts Avenue, Centurion, 0062, South Africa

Jan Smuts Avenue, Centurion, 0062, South Africa Opening hours: Tue to Sat (9:00 am-3:30 pm), Sun (9:00 am-4:00 pm)

Tue to Sat (9:00 am-3:30 pm), Sun (9:00 am-4:00 pm) Phone number: 012 670 9016

012 670 9016 Email: info@smutshouse.co.za

info@smutshouse.co.za Google review: 4.3

4.3 Charges: R60 for adults and R40 for kids

The museum was named after the military leader and philosopher Jan Christiaan Smuts. He served as a prime minister from 1919 to 1924 and 1939 to 1948.

Jan Smuts House Museum's Oubaas Trail provides ground for hiking and walks. The place boasts a perfect balance between leisurely enjoyment and educational enrichment.

8. Centurion Mall

Address: 1269 Gordon Hood Rd, Centurion Central, Pretoria, 0046, South Africa

1269 Gordon Hood Rd, Centurion Central, Pretoria, 0046, South Africa Opening hours: Mon to Thur (9:00 am-7:00 pm), Fri (9:00 am-8:00 pm), Sat (8:00 am-6:00 pm), Sun (9:00 am-5:00 pm)

Mon to Thur (9:00 am-7:00 pm), Fri (9:00 am-8:00 pm), Sat (8:00 am-6:00 pm), Sun (9:00 am-5:00 pm) Phone number: 012 663 1702

012 663 1702 Email: marketing@centurionmall.co.za

marketing@centurionmall.co.za Google review: 4.1

4.1 Charges: Free entrance

The Centurion Mall was first opened in 1984 with 100 shops. Today, it has over 230 local and international stores, including Starbucks, Shoprite, H&M, McDonald's, Game, and Woolworths, among others.

Enjoy ticketless parking, Muslim prayer facilities and free Wi-Fi during your next visit. According to a Google review:

Best shopping experience under one roof.

9. Hennopspride Lifestyle Resort

Address: Farm 48, R511 Hartebeespoort Road, Hennopspriver, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

Farm 48, R511 Hartebeespoort Road, Hennopspriver, Centurion, 0157, South Africa Opening hours: Mon to Fri (Appointment only), Sat and Sun (9:00 am-5:00 pm)

Mon to Fri (Appointment only), Sat and Sun (9:00 am-5:00 pm) Phone number: 083 288 9915

083 288 9915 Email: admin@hennopspride.co.za

admin@hennopspride.co.za Google review: 4.0

4.0 Charges: R150 for adults and R130 for children aged 2–12

This hidden gem is one of the fun places to go in Centurion if you are looking for an out-of-the-country feeling. With nine swimming pools and 202 slides, the water park is ideal for a family vacation. Utilise their braai facilities for an unforgettable experience.

10. Luton Valley Bird Sanctuary

Address: Highveld, Centurion, 0157, South Africa

Highveld, Centurion, 0157, South Africa Opening hours: Mon to Sun (8:30 am-2:30 pm)

Mon to Sun (8:30 am-2:30 pm) Phone number: 012 358 1793

012 358 1793 Email: irenedepot@tshwane.gov.za

irenedepot@tshwane.gov.za Google review: 4.0

If you are looking for cheap things to do in Centurion, then visit the Luton Valley Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary features walking trails and hiking spots ideal for your fitness goals.

FAQs

Is Centurion a city or town?

Centurion is a city in the Tshwane district of Mzansi. It had 237,000 residents during the 2011 census.

What is Centurion known for?

The city is renowned for its mall, which is one of the largest shopping centres in South Africa.

What language is spoken in Centurion?

Afrikaans is the most common language spoken in the area, followed by English, Tshwane, and Sotho.

Is Centurion a good place to live?

Centurion has low crime rates compared to some other cities in South Africa. Its western side is known for its safe gated residential areas.

Some fun things to do in Centurion will not have you break the bank. Therefore, if you are planning a trip to South Africa, ensure you include this city in your itinerary.

