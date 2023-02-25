Cheapest lodge in Pinetown: Top 10 best lodges (with images)

Pinetown is quickly becoming a popular holiday destination in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal for locals and foreigners. The area has several attractions, including a number of museums and nature reserves. Cheap accommodation in Pinetown has also made it one of the most preferred places by visitors operating on a budget. The cheapest lodge in Pinetown goes for as low as R200 per adult per night.

Cheapest lodges in Pinetown. Photo: @25jacarandalodge, @BaysideHotels on Facebook (modified by author)

Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal is strategically located several kilometres west of Durban at an elevation of 1,000 feet to 1,300 feet above sea level. The closest airports include King Shaka International Airport and Pietermaritzburg Airport. Visitors staying in Pinetown guest houses can transit via train or use access roads to get to eThekwini Metro's major freeways.

The best cheap lodges in Pinetown

The following lodges are the cheapest around Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, as listed on Bookings.com. They are arranged according to guest reviews.

10. Lytton Cresent B&B: From R440 per adult per night

You can stay at Lytton Cresent B&B from as low as R440. Photo: @Lytton Cresent B&B on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 10 Lytton Crescent, 3610 Pinetown

10 Lytton Crescent, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 6.2/10

From just about R440 per night, guests at Lytton Cresent will have access to an outdoor swimming pool, a playground, a free private parking area, a shared lounge, a private bathroom, free Wi-Fi and a shared kitchen. In the morning, visitors are served a full English/Irish breakfast. You can pay for a double room with one full bed or a double room with two twin beds and one full bed. King Shaka International Airport and Pietermaritzburg Airport are located a few miles from Lytton Cresent.

9. Bayside Hotel Pinetown: From R450 per adult per night

Bayside has spacious family rooms and free Wi-Fi. Photo: @BaysideHotels on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 2 Park Lane 2-4 Parklane, 3610 Pinetown

2 Park Lane 2-4 Parklane, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 6.4/10

Bayside Hotel Pinetown has free Wi-Fi, spacious family rooms, air conditioning and a beautiful city view. Makaranga Botanical Garden is only 5 km away, while Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve is 13 km from the hotel. The facility can arrange for a private parking space at an extra cost.

8. Ebenezer Lodge: From R200 per adult per night

Ebenezer Lodge is one of the cheapest lodges in Pinetown. Photo: @Ebezer on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: Thornwood Road, 3610 Pinetown

Thornwood Road, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 6.8/10

Ebenezer lodge is the best place to stay in Pinetown if you live on a budget. At just R200 per night, you have access to a double room with one full bed and a private bathtub. Paradise Valley Nature Reserve is only 9 km away, while Springside Nature is about 10 km from the lodge. King Shaka International Airport is 41 km from the lodge, while Pietermaritzburg Airport is 46 km from the area. Pets are allowed at Ebenezer at no extra charge.

7. Durban Luxury Accommodation: From R550 per adult per night

Durban Luxury Accommodation offers one of the best experiences at a low rate. Photo: @DurbanLuxury on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 35 Ormiston Road, 3610 Pinetown

35 Ormiston Road, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 7.5/10

Durban Luxury Accommodation offers a great family stay with a functioning flatscreen TV, bathroom with shower, barbeque, and washing machine. Guests will also enjoy free Wi-Fi and free private parking. Their rooms are double and are fully furnished with two twin beds and one full bed, making it an excellent place for families to stay during vacation.

6. 25 Jacaranda Lodge & Backpackers: From R400 per adult per night

25 Jacaranda Lodge & Backpackers is one of the cheapest lodges in South Africa. Photo: @25jacarandalodge on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 25 Jacaranda Road 25, 3610 Pinetown

25 Jacaranda Road 25, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookins.com: 8/10

25 Jacaranda Lodge & Backpackers is one of the best affordable lodges in Pinetown. The facility has free parking, free Wi-Fi, room service, family rooms, flatscreen TV, and tea/coffee makers. Guests can choose the standard twin room with a shared bathroom and one full bed, a twin room with two twin beds, or a double room with a private bathroom and one full bed. Pets are allowed on request, but charges may apply.

5. Palace Lodge Pinetown: From R320 per adult per night

You can stay at Palace Lodge Pinetown from as low as R320 per night. Photo: @PalaceLodgePinetown on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 32 Saint Johns' Avenue, 3610 Pinetown

32 Saint Johns' Avenue, 3610 Pinetown Guest rating on Bookings.com: 8.1/10

Palace Lodge has ample accommodation space with air conditioning. Guests can visit the nearby Durban Botanic Gardens and Stainbank Nature Reserve. There is a car rental service, free private parking, flat screen TV, and superb facilities for disabled visitors.

4. The Calm Corner: From R600 for two adults per night

The Clam Corner is one of the best and affordable lodges in Pinetown. Photo: @pzwezwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 22 Short Street, 3610 Pinetown

22 Short Street, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 8.7/10

The Calm Corner is one of the best and cheapest apartment lodges in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. The 13 m² 1-bedroom apartment has one full bed, a washing machine, free Wi-Fi, free private parking, a private bathroom, and daily housekeeping. Guests can also enjoy BBQ facilities and a full English/Irish or American breakfast. Top attractions nearby include the Bertheil Museum, Cato Manor Heritage Centre, Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve, and the Shongweni Dam Nature Reserve.

3. Gibaland: From R350 per adult per night

Gibaland offers luxury tents at an affordable rate. Photo: @Gibaland on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 1 Ingweni Road, 3610 Pinetown

1 Ingweni Road, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 9.0/10

Gibaland has a breathtaking mountain view with free Wi-Fi, a bar, a playground, and a restaurant. Guests are served a continental, full English/Irish or vegetarian/vegan breakfast. You can also opt for a luxury tent with two twin beds and one full bed from R850 per night.

2. The Green Shed: From R525 per adult per night

The Green Shed offers one of the best cheap accommodations in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @TheGreenShed on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 84 7th Avenue, 3610 Pinetown

84 7th Avenue, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 9.0/10

The Green Shed offers accommodation with free Wi-Fi and beautiful garden views. It has a private bathroom, a balcony, and a fully equipped kitchenette with a fridge and a working oven. The place is pet friendly, and they offer free private parking and BBQ facilities. Green Shed is located about 20.9 km away from Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve and 22.5 km from the Durban Botanic Gardens. The nearest airport is King Shaka International, and guests are offered free airport shuttle services.

1. The Long Shed: From R550 per adult per night

Best affordable lodges in South Africa. Photo: @TheLongShed on Facebook (modified by author)

Location: 84 7th Avenue, 3610 Pinetown

84 7th Avenue, 3610 Pinetown Guest reviews on Bookings.com: 10/10

The Long Shed is one of the best budget hotels in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. It is a one-bedroom apartment fully equipped with a kitchen, BBQ facilities, two twin beds, and a balcony. The kitchen has a fridge, oven, and coffee machine. The lodge is pet friendly, with free Wi-Fi and free private parking. Shongweni Dam Nature Reserve is only 12 km away, while the Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve is located 13 km away from The Long Shed.

What is Pinetown known for?

The KwaZulu-Natal town has several attractions, including the Paradise Valley Nature Reserve, Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, Paradise Valley Nature Reserve, and Pinetown Museum. The place is also a developing industrial centre with a number of factories that produce confectionery, aluminium products, leather goods, corrugated containers, concrete products, and plywood products.

How old is Pinetown?

Pinetown, named after the former governor of Natal, Sir Benjamin Chilley Pine, was founded in 1850. It was established along the main wagon route between Pietermaritzburg and Durban and used to house Boer women and children. Pinetown officially became a town in 1948.

Cheap lodges in Pinetown are ideal for visitors and travellers working on a budget. Whether you are in the area for business or holidays, Pinetown has everything you need for a comfortable stay without having to break the bank.

