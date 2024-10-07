The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
The 11th Floor is an Award-winning rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar in South Africa best known for its broad menu. The 11th Floor menu is a culinary symphony that elevates your dining experience. It features a delightful fusion of flavours that showcase the finest ingredients expertly crafted into mouthwatering dishes that tantalize the senses.
The 11th Floor menu celebrates the art of fine dining, taking diners on a journey through a world of flavours, where each dish is a masterpiece of culinary creativity. This rooftop restaurant in Johannesburg offers gorgeous views while enjoying the ambience.
The 11th Floor menu and prices in 2024
Diners compliment The 11th Floor’s sophisticated dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb view, and atmosphere. The restaurant has a rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:
The 11th Floor is a beautiful restaurant with gorgeous views over Johannesburg. When I saw their new breakfast menu on Instagram, I knew I had to try it out.
The 11th floor is a South African restaurant offering various meals to your satisfaction; it features a fusion of global flavours, including pasta, wood-fired pizza, meat, and salads. Below is a breakdown of The 11th Floor menu prices in South Africa;
Signature dishes
Enjoy a wide range of The 11th Floor menu specials with their popular signature dishes;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Pork belly
|Slow roast pork belly served on a base of smoked apple compote with pulled pork ravioli, compressed apple, and fennel.
|R320
|Camembert and King Oyster menu
|Deep-fried crumbed camembert served with grilled brown and king oyster mushrooms.
|R210
|Sea bass
|Pan-seared seabass served on a base of chorizo and white bean ratatouille.
|R345
|Grilled baby chicken
|Marinated fire-roasted baby chicken, served on a bed of creamy polenta.
|R275
|Beef ragu
|Taste the Italian rigatoni served with 8-hour braised oxtail.
|R295
|Mediterranean lamb rack
|Flame-grilled marinated lamb rack on a the base of spinach humus and potato pave.
|R370
|Frutti di mare
|Prawns and mussels fried in fresh garlic and chilli served with linguini in a white wine and cherry tomato sauce.
|R280
|Red pepper risotto
|Fire-roasted red pepper risotto topped with Danish feta
|R250
|Kingklip
|Pan-seared Kingklip served on a base of red pepper pesto and crispy potato gnocchi.
|R345
The 11th Floor breakfast menu
Their delicious breakfast menu, usually served until 1100 hours daily, has something for everyone. Below are The 11th Floor menu prices for their wide range of breakfast options;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Breakfast croissants
|French pastry stuffed with fresh tomato, fried eggs, flame-grilled bacon, and aged cheddar.
|R128
|Classic omelette
|Savour a traditional omelette filled with bacon, mushrooms, cherry tomato, and aged cheddar.
|R150
|Creme’ Brulee pain perdu
|Thick slices of brioche French toast, smothered in crème anglaise, topped with sugar.
|R170
|Croissants
|Freshly baked crispy croissant served with an assortment of preserves, butter, and aged cheddar
|R95
|Eggs Benedict
|Toasted buttery English muffin topped with rocket, poached eggs, and flame-grilled streaky bacon.
|R175
|Eggs royale
|Toasted buttery English muffin topped with rocket-smoked salmon.
|R215
|Muesli bowl
|Plain double-thick Greek yoghurt topped with crunchy muesli, and berry coulis
|R115
|Oat bowl
|Slow-cooked oats served with honey, crunchy nuts, and fresh banana.
|R160
|Pancake stack
|Pancakes stacked on layers of whipped Chantilly cream and Nutella ganache.
|R130
|Poached egg and avo
|Homemade rye bread smothered with herbed hummus topped with freshly sliced avocado and poached eggs
|R130
|Shakshuka
|Poached eggs, roast peppers baked in slow-cooked Napoletana sauce.
|R130
|Smoked salmon omelet
|Omelette filled with smoked salmon and cream cheese.
|R215
|South African breakfast
|Flame-grilled beef fillet served with tomato chakalaka, poached eggs, and homemade amagwinya.
|R195
|The 11th Floor breakfast
|Traditional English-style breakfast with eggs, flame-grilled bacon, beef chipolata, crispy potato hashbrown, and toast.
|R195
The 11th Floor wood-fired pizza
All their authentic wood-fired pizzas are crafted with the freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dining experience. These include;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Bistecca
|Char-grilled rib-eye steak, onions, red peppers
|R190
|Capricciosa
|Ham, black mushroom, marinated artichokes, black olives
|R190
|Diavola
|Italian salami picante, ham, crispy bacon, chilli
|R185
|Fantasia
|San Daniele prosciutto, fresh basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings
|R210
|Hawaiian
|Fresh pineapple slices, crispy bacon
|R149
|Margherita
|Italian Napoletana sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
|R140
|Mediterranean
|Braised beef, Danish feta, black olives, fresh rosemary
|R190
|Millennial
|Crispy bacon, Danish feta, fresh avocado
|R180
|Mexicana
|Beef mince, green peppers, onion, chilli
|R170
|Pescatore
|Prawns, shrimp, crab meat
|R175
|Regina
|Ham, black mushrooms
|R160
|Siciliana
|Anchovies, black olives, capers
|R165
|The 11th floor
|Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, Danish feta, caramelized onion, peppadew
|R190
Pasta
The 11th Floor pasta menu is ideal for individuals who want to explore home-style Italian dishes with a modern touch;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Anglio and olio peperoncino
|Fried fresh Garlic, chilli, extra virgin olive oil, and heirloom tomatoes.
|R165
|Alfredo
|Sauteed portabella mushrooms and fried crispy bacon bits.
|R195
|Amatriciana
|Crispy bacon bits fried in fresh garlic and chilli in a homemade Napoletana sauce.
|R200
|Bolognese
|Traditional Italian homemade bolognese sauce topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings.
|R210
|Carbonara
|Fried crispy bacon bits in a creamy sauce made from egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano,
|R199
|Filetto
|Fried fillet strips sauteed with portabella mushrooms and heirloom tomatoes.
|R300
The 11th Floor salad menu
The 11th Floor's fresh and vivid salads are healthy and delicious for those seeking a lighter choice.
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Greco
|Danish Feta cheese, marinated Greek olives, heirloom tomatoes served with barrel-aged Italian balsamic vinegar.
|R98
|Caesar
|Soft poached egg, homemade croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano and crispy bacon, served on a bed of romaine lettuce.
|R140
|Caprese
|Fior Di Latte mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes.
|R300
|Beetroot and prosciutto
|Roasted and pickled Beetroot served with San Daniele prosciutto, topped with a hazelnut crumb
|R198
|Poached pear and gorgonzola mousse
|Red wine poached pear, walnut tuille, burnt onion cream.
|R150
|Mediterranean
|Grilled Mediterranean vegetables, lettuce, served on a Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings.
|R175
Champagne
Every meal is complete with a drink, and The 11th Floor drinks menu offers diverse beverages. Below is a detailed breakdown of their mocktail menu;
|Item
|Ingredients
|Price
|Berry citrus splash
|Limonata Lemonade, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry Puree and Strawberry Juice.
|R110
|French cocktail
|Ice Tropez
|R138
|Meloncherry
|Cherry Syrup, Cranberry Juice, Fitch & Leeds Club Soda, Fresh Watermelon, Lemon Juice, and Watermelon Syrup.
|R80
|Tropical tornado
|Strawberry Juice, Orange Juice, Vanilla, and Lemon Juice.
|R100
|The spice of life
|Guava Juice, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Almond Syrup, and Jalapeño.
|R90
|Fruit tutti
|Peach Puree, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Litchi Syrup, and The Bitter Truth Peach.
|R90
The 11th Floor dessert menu
What better way to end your dining experience than with the following delectable dessert menu variety;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Amore Americana
|Sun-kissed, ripened Amarena cherries are enveloped in a velvety dessert base, creating a passionate duet of sweet and tart.
|R200
|Gelato symphony
|Indulge in the exquisite double-scoop Italian Gelato that transports you to the heart of Italians.
|R105
|Flaming meteor
|Devour layers of coffee-soaked brownie flavoured with a delicate chocolate crumb, coffee gel, and homemade marshmallow topped with cocoa dust.
|R190
|Dragon’s eggs
|Caramelized white chocolate egg filled with velvety vanilla semifreddo intertwined with rivulets of salted caramel.
|R200
|Lava mountain
|Fiery passion molten centre that oozes rich chocolate lava, accompanied by French vanilla gelato with a sprinkle of dark chocolate.
|R185
|Mascarpone sensation
|Crafted from the finest mascarpone and crowned with a shimmering glaze.
|R160
|Cake selection
|Embark on a delightful journey of sweet indulgence with their wide range of baked cakes.
|Varies
|Starry night tiramisu
|Layers of homemade ladyfinger biscuits are dusted with vibrant beetroot.
|R180
|Ruby dreamscape
|At its core, a soft creamy Panna Cotta underpinned by a delicate white chocolate soil, surrounded by peaks of raspberry meringue.
|R165
|Enchanted apple delight
|It features tender layers of golden pastry spiced with apples and cinnamon, topped with an enchanting swirl of salted caramel.
|R150
Where is The 11th Floor restaurant located?
The 11th Floor restaurant is located in Bedfordview, in the Nicol Corner building. The restaurant’s street address is 28 Bradford Road, Bedfordview, 2007. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 92% recommendation out of 20 reviews (as of October 2024).
Are children allowed into the restaurant?
The world-class restaurant allows children to enter the premises but with certain restrictions. Children aged six and under are not permitted between 07:00 and 16:30, and children aged 12 and under are not allowed from 17:00 onwards.
Can you make a reservation at The 11th Floor restaurant?
The 11th Floor restaurant allows individuals to make reservations. To do so, email reservations@the11thfloor.co.za with your booking information.
The 11th Floor menu ensures that you take memories of a dining experience that truly stands out. With its commitment to excellence, the menu ensures that every visit celebrates exceptional flavours and impeccable service.
