The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

The 11th Floor is an Award-winning rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar in South Africa best known for its broad menu. The 11th Floor menu is a culinary symphony that elevates your dining experience. It features a delightful fusion of flavours that showcase the finest ingredients expertly crafted into mouthwatering dishes that tantalize the senses.

The 11th Floor menu celebrates the art of fine dining, taking diners on a journey through a world of flavours, where each dish is a masterpiece of culinary creativity. This rooftop restaurant in Johannesburg offers gorgeous views while enjoying the ambience.

The 11th Floor menu and prices in 2024

Diners compliment The 11th Floor’s sophisticated dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb view, and atmosphere. The restaurant has a rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:

The 11th Floor is a beautiful restaurant with gorgeous views over Johannesburg. When I saw their new breakfast menu on Instagram, I knew I had to try it out.

The 11th floor is a South African restaurant offering various meals to your satisfaction; it features a fusion of global flavours, including pasta, wood-fired pizza, meat, and salads. Below is a breakdown of The 11th Floor menu prices in South Africa;

Signature dishes

Enjoy a wide range of The 11th Floor menu specials with their popular signature dishes;

Item Description Price
Pork belly Slow roast pork belly served on a base of smoked apple compote with pulled pork ravioli, compressed apple, and fennel.R320
Camembert and King Oyster menuDeep-fried crumbed camembert served with grilled brown and king oyster mushrooms.R210
Sea bassPan-seared seabass served on a base of chorizo and white bean ratatouille.R345
Grilled baby chicken Marinated fire-roasted baby chicken, served on a bed of creamy polenta.R275
Beef ragu Taste the Italian rigatoni served with 8-hour braised oxtail.R295
Mediterranean lamb rack Flame-grilled marinated lamb rack on a the base of spinach humus and potato pave.R370
Frutti di mare Prawns and mussels fried in fresh garlic and chilli served with linguini in a white wine and cherry tomato sauce.R280
Red pepper risotto Fire-roasted red pepper risotto topped with Danish fetaR250
Kingklip Pan-seared Kingklip served on a base of red pepper pesto and crispy potato gnocchi.R345

The 11th Floor breakfast menu

The 11th Floor breakfast
The 11th Floor menu is a culinary symphony that elevates your dining experience. Photo: @LauriPatterson (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Their delicious breakfast menu, usually served until 1100 hours daily, has something for everyone. Below are The 11th Floor menu prices for their wide range of breakfast options;

Item Description Prices
Breakfast croissants French pastry stuffed with fresh tomato, fried eggs, flame-grilled bacon, and aged cheddar.R128
Classic omeletteSavour a traditional omelette filled with bacon, mushrooms, cherry tomato, and aged cheddar.R150
Creme’ Brulee pain perduThick slices of brioche French toast, smothered in crème anglaise, topped with sugar.R170
Croissants Freshly baked crispy croissant served with an assortment of preserves, butter, and aged cheddarR95
Eggs Benedict Toasted buttery English muffin topped with rocket, poached eggs, and flame-grilled streaky bacon.R175
Eggs royale Toasted buttery English muffin topped with rocket-smoked salmon.R215
Muesli bowl Plain double-thick Greek yoghurt topped with crunchy muesli, and berry coulisR115
Oat bowlSlow-cooked oats served with honey, crunchy nuts, and fresh banana.R160
Pancake stack Pancakes stacked on layers of whipped Chantilly cream and Nutella ganache.R130
Poached egg and avoHomemade rye bread smothered with herbed hummus topped with freshly sliced avocado and poached eggsR130
ShakshukaPoached eggs, roast peppers baked in slow-cooked Napoletana sauce.R130
Smoked salmon omeletOmelette filled with smoked salmon and cream cheese.R215
South African breakfast Flame-grilled beef fillet served with tomato chakalaka, poached eggs, and homemade amagwinya.R195
The 11th Floor breakfast Traditional English-style breakfast with eggs, flame-grilled bacon, beef chipolata, crispy potato hashbrown, and toast.R195

The 11th Floor wood-fired pizza

The 11th Floor pizza
Enjoy pizza crafted with the freshest ingredients. Photo: @smirart (modified by author)
Source: UGC

All their authentic wood-fired pizzas are crafted with the freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dining experience. These include;

Item DescriptionPrices
BisteccaChar-grilled rib-eye steak, onions, red peppersR190
Capricciosa Ham, black mushroom, marinated artichokes, black olivesR190
Diavola Italian salami picante, ham, crispy bacon, chilliR185
Fantasia San Daniele prosciutto, fresh basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano shavingsR210
HawaiianFresh pineapple slices, crispy baconR149
Margherita Italian Napoletana sauce, mozzarella, fresh basilR140
MediterraneanBraised beef, Danish feta, black olives, fresh rosemaryR190
Millennial Crispy bacon, Danish feta, fresh avocadoR180
MexicanaBeef mince, green peppers, onion, chilliR170
PescatorePrawns, shrimp, crab meatR175
Regina Ham, black mushroomsR160
Siciliana Anchovies, black olives, capersR165
The 11th floor Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, Danish feta, caramelized onion, peppadewR190

Pasta

The 11th Floor pasta menu is ideal for individuals who want to explore home-style Italian dishes with a modern touch;

Item Description Price
Anglio and olio peperoncinoFried fresh Garlic, chilli, extra virgin olive oil, and heirloom tomatoes.R165
AlfredoSauteed portabella mushrooms and fried crispy bacon bits.R195
AmatricianaCrispy bacon bits fried in fresh garlic and chilli in a homemade Napoletana sauce.R200
BologneseTraditional Italian homemade bolognese sauce topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings.R210
CarbonaraFried crispy bacon bits in a creamy sauce made from egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, R199
Filetto Fried fillet strips sauteed with portabella mushrooms and heirloom tomatoes.R300

The 11th Floor salad menu

The 11th Floor salad
Each salad is flavorful and made using high-quality, freshly sorted ingredients. Photo: @vaaseenaa (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The 11th Floor's fresh and vivid salads are healthy and delicious for those seeking a lighter choice.

Item Description Prices
Greco Danish Feta cheese, marinated Greek olives, heirloom tomatoes served with barrel-aged Italian balsamic vinegar.R98
Caesar Soft poached egg, homemade croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano and crispy bacon, served on a bed of romaine lettuce.R140
Caprese Fior Di Latte mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes.R300
Beetroot and prosciuttoRoasted and pickled Beetroot served with San Daniele prosciutto, topped with a hazelnut crumbR198
Poached pear and gorgonzola mousse Red wine poached pear, walnut tuille, burnt onion cream.R150
MediterraneanGrilled Mediterranean vegetables, lettuce, served on a Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings.R175

Champagne

The 11th Floor drinks
Find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic champagne or something colder, like a tasty mocktail. Photo: @The11thfloor (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Every meal is complete with a drink, and The 11th Floor drinks menu offers diverse beverages. Below is a detailed breakdown of their mocktail menu;

Item Ingredients Price
Berry citrus splash Limonata Lemonade, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry Puree and Strawberry Juice.R110
French cocktailIce TropezR138
MeloncherryCherry Syrup, Cranberry Juice, Fitch & Leeds Club Soda, Fresh Watermelon, Lemon Juice, and Watermelon Syrup.R80
Tropical tornado Strawberry Juice, Orange Juice, Vanilla, and Lemon Juice.R100
The spice of life Guava Juice, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Almond Syrup, and Jalapeño.R90
Fruit tutti Peach Puree, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Litchi Syrup, and The Bitter Truth Peach.R90

The 11th Floor dessert menu

The 11th Floor desserts
Tantalize your taste buds with these sought-after desserts. Photo: @The11thfloor (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What better way to end your dining experience than with the following delectable dessert menu variety;

Item Description Prices
Amore AmericanaSun-kissed, ripened Amarena cherries are enveloped in a velvety dessert base, creating a passionate duet of sweet and tart.R200
Gelato symphony Indulge in the exquisite double-scoop Italian Gelato that transports you to the heart of Italians.R105
Flaming meteorDevour layers of coffee-soaked brownie flavoured with a delicate chocolate crumb, coffee gel, and homemade marshmallow topped with cocoa dust.R190
Dragon’s eggs Caramelized white chocolate egg filled with velvety vanilla semifreddo intertwined with rivulets of salted caramel. R200
Lava mountain Fiery passion molten centre that oozes rich chocolate lava, accompanied by French vanilla gelato with a sprinkle of dark chocolate. R185
Mascarpone sensation Crafted from the finest mascarpone and crowned with a shimmering glaze.R160
Cake selection Embark on a delightful journey of sweet indulgence with their wide range of baked cakes. Varies
Starry night tiramisuLayers of homemade ladyfinger biscuits are dusted with vibrant beetroot.R180
Ruby dreamscape At its core, a soft creamy Panna Cotta underpinned by a delicate white chocolate soil, surrounded by peaks of raspberry meringue.R165
Enchanted apple delight It features tender layers of golden pastry spiced with apples and cinnamon, topped with an enchanting swirl of salted caramel.R150

Where is The 11th Floor restaurant located?

The 11th Floor restaurant is located in Bedfordview, in the Nicol Corner building. The restaurant’s street address is 28 Bradford Road, Bedfordview, 2007. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 92% recommendation out of 20 reviews (as of October 2024).﻿

The 11th Floor dishes
The 11th Floor menu features a delightful fusion of flavours that showcase the finest ingredients expertly crafted into mouthwatering dishes. Photo: @The11thfloor (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Are children allowed into the restaurant?

The world-class restaurant allows children to enter the premises but with certain restrictions. Children aged six and under are not permitted between 07:00 and 16:30, and children aged 12 and under are not allowed from 17:00 onwards.

Can you make a reservation at The 11th Floor restaurant?

The 11th Floor restaurant allows individuals to make reservations. To do so, email reservations@the11thfloor.co.za with your booking information.

The 11th Floor menu ensures that you take memories of a dining experience that truly stands out. With its commitment to excellence, the menu ensures that every visit celebrates exceptional flavours and impeccable service.

