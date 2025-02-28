One woman shared every food and drink purchase during her visit to Gold Reef City theme park in Johannesburg, revealing surprisingly steep prices that had many questioning the value

The detailed food diary included everything from a R185 burger and chips combo to R51 for a simple lollipop, highlighting the significant markup that visitors face

Social media users flooded the comments section with budget-savvy advice, with many suggesting eating before visiting the park and bringing water to avoid the price gouging

One woman documented all of the food and drink items she purchased at the Gold Reef theme park and spent a total of R643. Images: @thandomakhubu

A woman's viral TikTok detailing her food and drink expenses at a popular Johannesburg theme park has left many South Africans stunned by the high prices.

Content creator @thandomakhubu_, known for her shopping vlogs and lifestyle content, shared a comprehensive breakdown of everything she ate and drank during her visit to Gold Reef City theme park. The video documents each purchase, revealing just how quickly costs add up when you're a captive audience at an entertainment venue.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Theme park treats come at a premium

The TikToker's food diary began with basic snacks like a pie and sausage roll for R38, followed by a 500ml Coca-Cola that cost R22. She continued with chips from Chip 'n Dip loaded with sauce for R36, a lollipop for a surprising R51, and cotton candy for R30.

As her day at the park progressed, the expenses continued mounting with a bottle of water for R22, a Paddle Pop ice cream for R25, an iced drink for R28, chips on a stick for R25, and Thirsti water for R26. The most substantial purchases came at meal time with a burger and chips combo setting her back R185, a glass of an exotic drink for R85, and another drink for R70.

The high price markup at theme parks like Gold Reef City is a common practice worldwide. These venues typically operate with a captive audience business model, charging premium prices because visitors have limited alternatives once inside the gates. Research suggests businesses optimize these prices to find the perfect balance between maximizing revenue while staying just below customers' maximum pain threshold.

One woman shared a clip showing what she bought to eat at the Gold Reef theme park and the numbers just kept adding up. Images: @thandomakhubu

Mzansi reacts to theme park pricing

South Africans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the steep prices:

@jaidon_alves.💗 shared some wisdom:

"Maturity is realizing you eat at home before going to Gold Reef.😭✋🏽"

@MphoMothobi expressed shock at one particular price:

"That coke price is for the 2litre 😭😭"

@YT:ThandoMakhubu🦋 responded to the comment about the Coke:

"Ja no scam straight."

@MABATHO🧬 wondered about timing:

"Where do you get the time to eat.😭😭I'm always jumping from one ride to the other.😭"

@YT:ThandoMakhubu🦋 replied:

"Me too but in between rides 😭"

@mavesta didn't think the food quality matched the price:

"Those fries 'n burgers aren't worth the money, hai scam 😂"

@YT:ThandoMakhubu🦋 revealed:

"Thank God they were part of the entrance fee, cause I don't think I would've been happy paying for that out of pocket."

@Goitsemodimo couldn't believe the water pricing:

"R22 for water? I would NEVER...... do such a thing 😭😭😭"

