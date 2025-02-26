A creative mother shared her simple yet effective school lunch idea featuring homemade pizza bread prepared in an air fryer for her toddler daughter

The clip shows her process of spreading tomato sauce on bread slices, adding bacon pieces, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, before cooking the sandwich to melted perfection

Alongside the pizza bread, the thoughtful mom included a variety of fruits plus both milk and water to keep her little one hydrated throughout the day

A woman's post went viral when she shared how she preps her daughter's lunch.

A mother has gone viral for showing her practical yet appealing lunch preparation for her young daughter.

Content creator @leshabane_kganya, who regularly posts about her toddler daughter, shared her easy lunch-making process with followers. In the video, she demonstrates how to make a delicious "bread pizza" sandwich that's perfect for a child's lunchbox. She begins by spreading tomato sauce on two slices of bread, then adds pieces of bacon, followed by a generous sprinkling of both mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

To finish the sandwich, she adds bits of vienna sausage before pressing the slices together. The assembled sandwich goes into an air fryer until golden and melty. To complete the nutritious lunch, she adds fresh fruit including kiwi, pineapple, and blueberries, along with a milk drink and a bottle of water.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Balancing nutrition and budget for school lunches

Preparing school lunches is a daily challenge for parents who need to balance nutrition, cost, and what their children will actually eat. Nutritionists recommend focusing on two main building blocks for a successful school lunch: proteins and carbohydrates.

Protein can be found in sources like chicken, lean meat, tuna, eggs, cheese, or peanut butter and helps keep children full, while high-fibre carbohydrates such as whole wheat bread, brown rice, or fruit provide sustained energy.

Sandwiches remain one of the most cost-effective balanced meals for school lunches. Many parents are turning to creative options like the pizza bread shown in this video to make familiar foods more exciting for their children.

Using kitchen appliances like air fryers can transform basic ingredients into meals that children look forward to eating.

A woman shared how she makes pizza bread for her daughter's lunch.

Parents share lunch struggles and solutions

@Khwezi_M was inspired by the simple recipe:

"Will be making this for myself."

@Bianca🧍🏾‍♀️ lamented her own child's simpler preferences:

"I will be making this for myself since my son prefers dry bread. 😭"

@Rolxe asked for more specific instructions:

"Temperature of air fryer?"

@stance_lover💋🤍! shared a personal connection:

"My mom made this for me today 🤍💋"

@mamjayboithabison confessed her lunch prep challenges:

"I'm so done with fancy lunchboxes, daughter just doesn't eat them. Peanut butter is all she wants."

@Lesedi🌸, the creator, acknowledged the reality:

"Kids will humble you😫 it's best to give her what she wants."

@LeratoAK admitted:

"Akere la bona this is why I'm not a parent, ke tlofa ngwana peanut le jam every day, while his/her friends have such yoh😭😫"

School lunch trends across South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a Grade 1 learner's elaborate lunch featuring a specific part of a chicken that went viral on TikTok, with thousands of viewers debating whether the mom's impressive culinary efforts were inspirational.

recently reported on a Grade 1 learner's elaborate lunch featuring a specific part of a chicken that went viral on TikTok, with thousands of viewers debating whether the mom's impressive culinary efforts were inspirational. A dedicated Gauteng mom shocked viewers when she revealed her 5 am wake-up time to prepare Japanese-inspired cuisine with chicken for her Grade R daughter.

A high school boy raised eyebrows with his massive lunchbox containing eight sandwiches and instant noodles, defending his substantial meal by explaining the energy demands of his seven-period school day that spans nine hours.

