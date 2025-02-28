“My Son Will Enjoy His Lunch”: Woman Shares Simple Lunch Box Recipe for Kids That Impreesses Mzansi
A woman's creative approach to preparing her nephew's lunchbox has inspired many South African parents looking for kid-friendly meal ideas.
Content creator @samkelisiwe_momo, known for her food-focused videos, shared a practical tutorial showing how to make a delicious chicken mayo sandwich that children would enjoy. The video, walks viewers through the entire preparation process from start to finish was posted with the caption:
"Chicken and mayo for nephew's lunchbox."
Tasty lunchbox innovation
The tutorial begins with the content creator announcing her intention to prepare her nephew's lunch. She starts with shredded chicken in a bowl, then adds fresh ingredients including sliced cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and peppers to create a nutritious filling. Three tablespoons of mayonnaise are mixed in to bind everything together and create a creamy texture.
After preparing the filling, she takes four slices of white bread and cuts off the crusts. She then breaks an egg into a bowl and beats it. This beaten egg serves a clever dual purpose. First, it's used to seal the edges of the sandwich after adding the chicken mayo mixture between the bread slices. She pressed down the sides with a fork to ensure the filling stays contained, then dips the entire sandwich in the remaining beaten egg.
The final cooking stage involves melting butter in a heated pan and frying the egg-dipped sandwich until golden and crispy on both sides. Once perfectly cooked, she cuts the sandwich into portions that fit neatly in the lunchbox. As a nutritious complement to the main dish, she adds fresh grapes and strawberries, noting that her nephew prefers his fruits whole rather than cut up.
This approach to lunchbox prep offers a balance between nutrition and appeal, addressing the common challenge parents face when trying to provide healthy meals that children will actually eat.
Parents eager to try the recipe
The video clearly resonated with South African parents, who shared their enthusiasm in the comments:
@MsThing related to the struggle of getting children to eat packed lunches:
"Beautiful, my son will bring lunch box full saying other kids are also eating their lunch box.. but with bread and jam he finish it."
@NthabiWaGaNthabi was ready to implement the idea immediately:
"Monday lunch box for my boys."
@futhiabigailbusen admired the presentation:
"What is making it so colorful and looking delicious?"
@user4400721416061 offered simple appreciation:
"Wow, yummy!"
@simons090 suggested an enhancement:
"I'll make that and I'll put cheese to be more yummy!"
@Zainabsalehe shared her success with the recipe:
"Eish you are a star, my Son carried a very nice lunch today."
- Briefly News recently reported on a high school student who shocked TikTok users when he revealed his daily lunch preparation includes two full lunch boxes and more, leaving South Africans debating whether his portion size was excessive.
- One creative mother impressed viewers with her innovative pizza bread recipe made in an air fryer for her toddler's school lunch.
- A father's unconventional approach to packing his daughter's lunch went viral, showcasing the special bond between fathers and daughters, with commenters finding his effort both hilarious and heartwarming despite his lack of expertise in meal preparation.
