A young lady showcased what her dad packed in for her lunch which amused the online community

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet generating loads of views, likes and comments

Briefly News takes a look at why it is important for women to have a father figure in their lives

One hun showcased her dad's shenanigans which left online users cracking up in laughter and the video went viral.

Woman shows off what her dad packed for her lunch

The clip, which was shared under the handle @sinxod quickly gained traction online, and sparked a wave of admiration from social media users, with many applauding the dad's efforts and the strong bond between father and daughter.

In the video, the woman showcased what her dad had packed in for her lunch which was yoghurt, onion, noodles and water which left South Africans in a fit of laughter.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by dad's pack

The heartwarming video quickly garnered thousands of views, with Mzansi netizens flocking to the comments to express their admiration for the dad’s thoughtful gesture. Many people shared their own experiences, remembering how their parents would take the time to pack their lunches or do small things to show love.

Palesar8 said:

"At least you have a dad who tries."

Your academic girl shared:

"Grade 3 my dad put polony and jam."

Lerato.M wrote:

"So is the onion a substitute for an apple or dintshang? or are you meant to dip it into the yoghurt."

T.s expressed:

"Maybe the onion is there to make it look like a proper meal."

Priska Mokwena commented:

"When I see an onion I remember one day my mother once packed a tomato for my father. He phoned from work apparently my mum thought she packed an apple."

Sinothando wrote:

"Uyopheka wena straight I won't be shocked if there is oil in a water bottle."

Deli shared:

"My dad packed me nik naks and a tomato."

Swimtiktok commented:

"My friend's dad once scooped out butter and he just put it on the bread without spreading it then packed it."

User wrote:

"Ncaww shem true love and a true degination of "uyagula hamba wena uyawa pheka."

Why having a father figure is important for women

According to Family Talks The keys to a daughter's future relationships, feeling of self-worth, and feminine identity are in her father. Every element of her life will be impacted by her father's approval—or lack thereof—including the person she chooses to marry.

SA women share heartwarming dance moments with their dads

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady and her father are breaking societal barriers within the African community with their special bond as they broke it down on the dance floor.

One babe in South Africa shared a sweet moment with her daddy dearest at the club, channelling the vibrant energy of the groove.

