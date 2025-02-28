A woman shared her journey of searching multiple stores before finally finding okra at Food Lovers Market, showing her determination to try this increasingly popular health remedy

A woman shared a video showing why she decided to make okra water to have for its medicinal properties.

A woman's quest to make okra water has sparked interest among South Africans looking for natural health remedies.

Content creator @charlindenada, who typically shares lifestyle and informational content, posted a video detailing her journey to find okra and prepare the increasingly popular health drink. In her caption, she highlighted several proposed benefits:

"It promotes regular bowel movements, supports a healthy gut, lowers cholesterol, reduces the risk of heart disease, prevents plaque buildup, helps manage blood sugar, helps you feel full for longer periods, improves skin texture."

Simple but powerful remedy

The video follows her determined search for the key ingredient, with the creator explaining how she went to multiple retailers including Checkers and Pick 'n Pay before finally discovering okra at Food Lovers Market for just R9 per packet. She then shows her preparation process, starting with a glass jar purchased from Checkers for R40.

Taking viewers through each step, she begins by thoroughly washing both the jar and the okra. After cutting off the edges, she slices the middle portions of six okra pods, noting their characteristically slimy and sticky texture. The sliced okra is placed in the jar, filled with water, and given a good shake before being stored in the refrigerator overnight.

Throughout the video, she emphasizes the multiple health benefits associated with okra water, mentioning its potential to reduce appetite, lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and improve skin appearance. She also highlights its reputation for supporting gut health, liver function, and relieving constipation, describing it as essential and encouraging viewers to research the benefits further online.

A woman shared a video showing how to make okra water and why she suggested people take it.

Mzansi impressed with healthy solution

The informational post generated significant interest, with many South Africans sharing their experiences and questions in the comments:

@shaamim_27 was curious:

"What's the benefits of okra water?"

@FatimaRocker😊 asked humorously:

"Why are we drinking Okra water, asking for a friend lol."

@♦️GUSTAVO♦️ offered a convincing testimonial:

"My friends wife is using this and let me tell you that stuff is working well."

@Sheila shared her long-term success:

"Been using Okra for 2 years now it helps alot with joint pains❤️"

@LingenathanNaldoo offered shopping advice:

"Go to any Indian shop. now every one knows who you are .🥰🥰🥰 I love your Tiktok shows."

@VasanthiePillay was grateful:

"Thank you dear, I really appreciate you telling us about it. I had so much in my garden I put in the freezer🙏"

@MikaylaM made an interesting claim:

"This concoction makes you extremely fertile 🤰🏼"

@JohnCraigHarvey warned about texture:

"I drink that but it is very slimy🙈🙈🙈"

