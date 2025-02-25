A lifestyle content creator posted a TikTok video unboxing and tasting Checkers' R89.99 Ferrero Rocher cake, giving viewers a close look at what to expect

In her video, @cocoblvd carefully cuts into the chocolate-covered cake topped with caramel icing and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate, then shares her opinion

Social media users had mixed reactions to the cake, with some praising Checkers' affordable desserts while others complained about the dry texture and rising prices

A woman shared a clip showing her review of the Checkers R89.99 cake. Images: @cocoblvd

Source: TikTok

A South African lifestyle creator has given Mzansi a taste test of Checkers' R89.99 Ferrero Rocher cake. Content creator @cocoblvd, who regularly posts food and shopping content, shared a detailed unboxing and tasting video of the dessert that has sparked discussion about the taste of these cakes and rising food prices.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The chocolate cake experience

In her TikTok video, @cocoblvd shows the unboxing process from start to finish with the caption:

"Another Checkers Cake unboxing 🎂 POV: You tried the R89.99 Ferrero Rocher cake from Checkers."

The cake features a chocolate coating with a small swirl of caramel icing topped with a Ferrero Rocher chocolate piece.

After cutting a slice, she plates it alongside the unwrapped chocolate, combines both on her fork, and takes a bite. When asked about the taste in the comments, she responded:

"It's quite sweet compared to the others I've tried, most of the chocolaty/nutty Ferrero Rocher flavour is definitely in the icing."

The relatively small size of the cake for its price point has sparked conversations about rising food costs, particularly for sweet items. South Africa's Health Promotion Levy (HPL), commonly known as the "sugar tax," may be a contributing factor to these price increases.

According to the Minister of Finance's 2023-2024 budget speech, the government plans to extend this tax to include pure fruit juices and lower the four-gram threshold. The HPL currently charges 2.1 cents per gram of sugar content exceeding four grams per 100ml, with the first four grams being levy-free.

One woman shared a clip showing her review of Checkers' Ferrero Rocher cake. Images: @cocoblvd

Source: TikTok

Sweet comments from Mzansi

The video sparked various reactions from viewers sharing their own experiences with Checkers cakes:

@Hi;-) had a recommendation:

"Their bar one cake is goated!"

@Ngc4mane wasn't impressed:

"Checkers cakes are too dry for me and they taste the same 😭"

@Melissa Msweli had a different favourite:

"Their chocolate mousse cake though 😩❤️"

@Nkosisiphile sibisi shared disappointment:

"😂These cakes look very nice and looks tasty here when you eat them😭😭😭yhooo buy them in real life… so dry😭😭😂"

@Coco blvd offered advice:

"😂😂 It depends on where and when you buy them I find going to the store before midday helps."

@BR4D.€R7 appreciated the value:

"Yoh checkers cakes slap when you have a budget 🔥🔥🔥"

@Aphiwe Sibiya Hlengwa noted the price increase:

"Used to be R60 I bought it every after two days😩"

@𝕯𝖞𝖑𝖆𝖓 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖍𝖆𝖒 🦂 was curious:

"How does it taste?"

More Checkers stories

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who had Mzansi in stitches after abandoning her Woolworths shopping cart and exiting the store, stating she'd rather shop at Checkers.

recently reported on a woman who had Mzansi in stitches after abandoning her Woolworths shopping cart and exiting the store, stating she'd rather shop at Checkers. Three CheckersSixty60 delivery drivers showed teamwork when two bikers used their legs to push a colleague whose bike, touching many South Africans who praised the bond between the hardworking delivery employees.

A six-year-old Afrikaans boy chose an unusual theme for his birthday party with the young celebration host and his guests dressing the part and posing with an actual Sixty60 delivery driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News