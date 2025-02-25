A food content creator shared a video unboxing a new Pedros chicken platter that costs R499.90, revealing an impressive amount of food including 2 chickens

The video by @evematlhaola has sparked debate among South Africans about the value of restaurant meals in the current economic climate

Social media users are divided on whether the platter represents good value, with some highlighting that a single full chicken at Nando's costs R267 without sides

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A food content creator shared the latest on Pedro's meals, a platter worth R499. Images: @evematlhaola

Source: TikTok

A South African foodie has sparked online debate after sharing a video showing a new chicken platter from Pedros. Content creator @evematlhaola, who regularly posts food content including recipes and restaurant reviews, shared footage of herself unboxing the hearty meal.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

What's in the box

In the video, @evematlhaola lifts the lid of a large takeaway box to reveal a substantial amount of food.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Pedros chicken platter for R499.90," she captioned the post, detailing that the platter includes "2 full chickens, 10 wings, 2 slaw wraps, 8 cheesy jalapeño rissoles, 2 large wedges, and 2 dips."

The content seems to represent good value when compared to the current cost of dining out in South Africa. According to recent data on living expenses, a meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant with a three-course meal typically costs around R700, while a single inexpensive restaurant meal averages R150.

With chicken prices rising, many South Africans are carefully weighing their options when it comes to takeaway meals versus home cooking. The platter appears particularly economical when considering that a full chicken alone with a few sides at many popular chains now costs over R150.

As food prices continue to rise across the country, with the average cost of living index at 34.5 as of January 2025, South Africans are increasingly comparing prices and seeking out the best value for their money.

One woman shared a clip of the latest Pedros platter with 2 full chickens and more. Images: @evematlhaola

Source: TikTok

Mzansi weighs in on the cost

The comment section quickly filled with South Africans debating whether the platter represents good value in the current economy:

@kaygee considered alternative uses for the money:

"R499.90 in this economy e reka bupi.sukiri.flour le cooking oil..."

@Delightful_ZAR thought the price was reasonable:

"Very cheap. Full chicken ya Nando's is R267 without any side plate."

@Evelyn Nnana, the creator, responded to critics:

"Exactly and people are busy saying it's expensive🙈😅"

@Metsing.Kay tagged another chain hoping for similar offers:

"@HungryLionSA please can you do something similar? We love you more 😂😭we just need a platter."

@charmainesta shared a price comparison:

"Nandos is very expensive, bought a full chicken with 3 sides for R319."

@WAZZUP had confidence in their appetite:

"I would finish this in an hour, I would even add a loaf of bread. This should be R350 and btw it looks delicious🤤"

@Dimpho Dee Nkuna shared how they use the platter:

"Me my colleagues buy this when we want to reward ourselves. We buy 2, basically a R1000 and there's 12 of us. And let me tell you I don't eat for the rest of that day and there's always leftovers 🥰"

More food stories

Briefly News recently reported on a woman's table manners that sparked a heated debate after she was filmed digging into her partner's plate during a meal, with some defending her actions.

recently reported on a woman's table manners that sparked a heated debate after she was filmed digging into her partner's plate during a meal, with some defending her actions. A woman captured the awkward moment when friends faced a restaurant bill after a feast, showing one woman questioning each person about their orders while someone tossed a R100 note toward the total.

A South African family was surprised when their young daughter prepared Barbie rice during load-shedding, highlighting how Eskom's power cuts have disrupted healthy eating habits and forced people to find creative cooking alternatives.

Source: Briefly News