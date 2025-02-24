One woman went viral on social media over her behaviour which she displayed in a video making rounds on social media

People in South Africa have been left unsettled after a clip surfaced online showing a woman repeatedly digging into her boyfriend’s plate at a restaurant.

A lady's table manners at a restaurant left South Africans divided.

SA disturbed by woman digging into bf's plate at restaurant

The video quickly went viral on social media and sparked debate about dining etiquette, relationships, and personal boundaries.

In the footage, the couple is seen enjoying a meal together when the woman continuously reaches over to take food from her bae’s plate despite having her own plate of food. The man appears visibly unbothered as he continues eating his food. Social media users, however, had plenty to say about the situation.

The online community flooded the post with mixed reactions, with many expressing frustration over the hun's behaviour. Some argued that sharing food is a sign of love, while others insisted that it is disrespectful to eat off someone else’s plate especially since the lady could also be seen leaking her finger which angered netizens.

As the debate continued among online users, many South Africans were left questioning whether it was harmless affection or a breach of boundaries. Regardless of where one stands, the viral video has undoubtedly sparked an important conversation about respect and communication in relationships.

Take a look at the clip.

Mzansi reacts to the woman's table manners

The online community headed to the comments to express their thoughts on the lady's table manners saying:

Ms.bibby said:

"I don't care about the greed... just stop licking your fingers whilst touching other people's food! Damnit!"

Yayamwanda wrote:

"Why are people so touched.. He obviously doesn't mind."

Therealcbills55 was not quite impressed:

"This pissed me off."

Michael_nco expressed:

"Sign of food scarcity at home."

Olerato_oracle cracked a joke saying:

"ANC eating tax payers' money on top of their huge salaries."

Evodia_21 commented:

"The guy is annoyed…the way he says take all of it."

Kutlwano.potelo poked fun adding:

"Pov: she grew up in the village."

Zazamny shared:

"@ms.bibby_ sies, the licking Hhay no, but the greed too is boring or she’s not use to good."

A woman's table manners at a restaurant left South Africans divided.

