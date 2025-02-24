A personal shopper in Johannesburg shared that they found a Stanley cup dupe for an affordable R500, much cheaper than the original price reaching the thousands

Stanley cup was founded in 1913 by the inventor William Stanley Jr, with the brand currently focusing on sustainability

Although the cost of the product was affordable, a few members of the online community weren't too impressed with the new price tag

Some social media users weren't sold after seeing a Stanley cup dupe's price. Images: Dima Berlin / Getty Images, @stanley_southafrica / Instagram

Stanley cups have long been a popular item that people tried to get their hands on. However, the price often scares people away. Fortunately, a person in Johannesburg plugged people in the area with the cup, but social media users were not too impressed with the reduced price.

Person shows Stanley cup dupes

Using the TikTok handle @fashiontee01, a personal shopper took to their social media account in the hopes of swooning people with different colours of Stanley cup dupes only costing R500. The anonymous TikTokker noted that the cup could be found in Johannesburg's well-known market Small Street.

In South Africa, the trendy drinking mug will see people fork out between R1 300 to R3 000, depending on the store in which it is sold. Therefore, the dupe was a bargain compared to the original price.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More about the eco-friendly Stanley

The Stanley brand, founded by the inventor William Stanley Jr in 1913, is committed to sustainable practices and reducing the demand for disposable products that end up in waste and water streams.

Last year, Stanley collaborated with award-winning songstress Tyla for the limited edition Quencher. Image: @stanley_southafricas

In 2021, the company let go of using plastic bags to protect its product during shipping and delivery, doing its part to save the planet and prioritising recycled and upcycled materials. They instead opted for paper wraps.

Not a fan of the price

While there is a vast difference between the original price and the one the personal shopper showed, some social media users were still not sold. They found that R500 did not work as they knew of places selling Stanley cup dupes for a cheaper price.

@khumbula922 told the online community of their findings:

"I saw them for R130. I forgot the shop's name."

@kgaugeloc, who found the price comical, said to the TikTokker:

"It's still expensive."

Given that it was a dupe, @buciemkhathini asked the personal shopper:

"Does the Stanley logo come off?"

@lebogangmovundlel also shared an affordable price for the dupe, telling interested buyers:

"I know where to get it for R150."

A curious @normanrobertz asked app users in the comment section:

"What’s so special about this cup?"

