“I Got the Limited Edition”: SA Amazed by Lady Buying R1200 Stanley Cup for R200
"I Got the Limited Edition": SA Amazed by Lady Buying R1200 Stanley Cup for R200

by  Chuma Nontsele
  • One thing about South Africans is that they will search and find an outlet that sells a trendy product for way less
  • A Mzansi lady managed to secure a R1200 Stanley Cup for R200 and plugged her internet besties 
  • Social media users were amazed by the woman’s purchase and engaged with her now-viral video 

The Stanley Cup created quite a buzz on social media as the IT girls all bought and flaunted one on the internet.

SA amazed by lady's R200 Stanley Cup
A Mzansi lady showed off her R200 Stanly Cup on TikTok. Image: @samkengqinambi
Source: TikTok

Most people with an online presence were instantly influenced to get one, too, but the ridiculous price let some down.

A Mzansi woman buys R1200 Stanley Cup for R200

One of the most expensive cups made quite the buzz last year, with every major influencer flaunting one on TikTok. Corporate huns to digital nomads made sure to get the trendy product, too.

Numerous stores created dupes that sold like hotcakes, including the popular Chinese stores Temu and Shein. A South African lady, Samnke Ngqinambi, amazed her followers when she showed off her R200 Stanley Cup.

The cup looked identical to the original; the difference was the price and the fact that it was bought at a local Chinese shop.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s R200 Stanley Cup in viral TikTok

Hun shows off R200 Stanley Cup
Mzansi was amazed by a woman's R200 Stanley Cup. Image: @samkengqinambi
Source: TikTok

 Social media users lost it after a Mzansi lady showed off her Stanley Cup and trended:

@geebaybe1045 shared:

“I bought mine for R150; the exchange rate was good at the time. I got the limited edition of the Stanley and Starbucks one.”

@Noxolo Jeku explained:

“If there’s one thing I love about the market, is that it has targets. A product will cost R1200, but a different outlet will notice that there’s a market of people willing to pay R200 for it. And here we are.”

@𝑻.𝑺 commented:

“I got mine for R87.”

@P wrote:

“Imagine R1000 for a bottle; sister, please plug me.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

