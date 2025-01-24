Global site navigation

“It’ll Help Me Pass”: Lady Begs for Trendy Stanley Cup in Viral TikTok Video
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A South African lady hopped on TikTok to beg for the trendy and expensive Stanley Cup in a video 
  • The popular clip by the hun went viral, attracting almost half a million views in a couple of days 
  • Social media users understood her chat and interacted with her in a thread of 423 comments 

South African youngsters love to follow social media trends planted by their favourite influencers.

SA interacts with lady begging for Stanley Cup
A hun begged for a Stanley Cup on TikTok. Image: @kay.mpoki
Source: TikTok

Most popular content creators carry around their expensive Stanley Cups while running errands, making the item more desirable.

A young South African lady begged for a Stanley Cup in a now-viral TikTok video. The hun was lip-syncing a trendy song and captioned her clip:

“I was wondering, can you buy me a Stanley Cup? Trust me, baby, it will help me pass.”

The video reached almost half a million views and was well-received by the woman’s internet friends, who flexed some of their luxurious items. When the Stanley Cup was released, people thought the price was ridiculous and turned the other cheek.

Today, more and more people purchase trendy items after seeing them from their favourite influencers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s begging for Stanley Cup

Social media users interacted with the lady’s in a thread of 423 comments:

@Maya flexed:

“Watching with my Tyla Stanley. May you get one soon.”

@Rashida bragged:

“Watching this with my pink Stanley.”

@Palesa Maseko commented:

“He bought me a pink Bible, journal and pen.”

@AA🌸 shared:

“My mom said I should use my own money; how unfair.”

@Lowkeyy_Masindie explained:

“The Tyla one specifically.”

@Gail🌹asked:

“I was wondering if you could buy me a pink iPad 10th generation?”

@BAS said:

“If I had a bf, I’d send this to him.”

@lulama_jama shared:

“He got me a dupe, but I was giggling for a week.”

