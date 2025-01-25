One woman shared that she bought herself an Apple device without the huge price tag that usually comes with the tech brand

The lady explained how she was able to avoid paying thousands of rands for an iPad she showed in the video

South Africans were invested in the woman’s shopping advice, and the video garnered more than half a million views

A TikTok video shows a woman who is proud of her new iPad. The lady is chuffed after getting the Apple item at a huge bargain.

A TikTok video shows a woman explaining how she bought an iPad for less than R500. Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja

There were over 49,000 likes from netizens who found the video helpful. Many were in disbelief over the deal she got online.

Woman shares cheap iPad plug

In a TikTok video, @aphiwerh_mjaja told people how she bought an iPad for R434. In the clip, she said the bargain was on Bob Shop, formerly BidorBuy. She detailed that it is the 2011 iPad 2 that cannot update past IOS 9, and she would use it for her daughter.

A woman bought an iPad for less than R500 for her child. Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja

The TikToker warned that one must be careful when buying the actual iPad and not a cover or other accessories by thoroughly reading product descriptions. Watch the video she shared below:

SA appreciates iPad plug

Many commented that the woman’s video was helpful. Online users joked about other expensive items, such as luxury cars, they hoped would be on the shopping app. Read people's takes below:

Patii jokingly asked:

"Do they have a Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs for R300? 🥺"

cptbeautybar added:

"Abanayo Mercedes yeR2k?🥺"

Ms.nthaby.m🇿🇦 commented:

"I used to think Bob Shop was a scam."

Melon wrote:

"I’ve been waiting for a Bob Shop review because I thought they were a scam, thank you."

Alex wasn't impressed:

"An iPad 2 in 2025 😭 that thing is a giant clock."

Fatima Andiswa Gumede was pleased:

"Oh, I know Bob Shop. I used to, but from it, isabizwa ngoBidorBuy. I bought a baby walker for R300😂"

ntando remarked:

"Into emnandi nge, Bob shop is that kunama walk ins e shop yakhona e Fordsburg bayaku attenda nje kahle. (The best thing is that Bob Shop has a shop for walking in Fordsburg and they will help you.) It's not only online."

