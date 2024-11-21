“Bluetooth Mode”: SA Busts at 'Singing' Stanley Cup Dupe Girl’s Mom Bought Her

A Mzansi girl shared on her TikTok account that she asked her mother to buy her a Stanley cup

Instead of getting the original, she received a dupe that had a Bluetooth speaker attached to it

Some social media users laughed at the purchase and also thought it was better than the original

Stanley cups have become a must-have item on many people's wishlists, celebrated for their sleek design and practicality. Recently, a young girl asked her mother for a Stanley cup, but what she received instead took a hilariously unexpected turn.

Singing for the Stanley cup

TikTok user Mbali took to her account (@mbal.i_ngeban.i) to share that she wanted a Stanley cup instead of a regular water bottle. She noted that she asked her mother to buy the expensive item. However, what she wanted wasn't what she received.

While the container mimicked the shape of a Stanley cup, the bottom had a removable Bluetooth speaker, which she noted in a separate video came with a charger.

Mbali, who could only smile through the pain in her video, wrote in her post's caption:

"I'm honestly holding back the tears."

Watch the video below:

Stanley cup dupe has Mzansi laughing

The comical video received over 1.4 million views and had thousands of curious social media users wondering about the Stanley cup dupe the girl received from her mother.

A humoured @lily_ella, who was confused at first, commented before watching the video for a second time:

"When 'Bluetooth mode' came up, I honestly thought it was from the cup."

@letjhabile_01 laughed and shared:

"It's 100 times better than a Stanley cup. Let's be honest."

@stopitlulama jokingly told app users:

"Playing gqom to make my flat Coke fizzy again. I see the vision."

@poloko..mabina said to Mbali:

"At least the cup can comfort you, sisi. Not just with coffee but with soothing music. Plus, it's a gift."

@rebeccabecca63 mentioned to the girl:

"Your mom definitely had December in mind when she bought this."

@mrstarzen wrote in the comment section:

"That's the coolest cup I've ever seen in my whole life."

