Content creator @the_igniter_rsa shared a humorous video capturing the moment when she and her friends faced the bill after indulging in platters of food at a restaurant

The clip shows one woman questioning each person about their individual orders and contributions, while someone tosses a R100 note toward the total bill

South African social media users flooded the comments section relating to the awkward money situation, with many sharing their strategies for avoiding bill drama

One woman shared a clip of her friends debating how much their meals cost at a local restaurant when the hefty bill arrived. Images: @the_igniter_rsa

Source: Instagram

A group of friends' restaurant outing took an amusing turn when the bill arrived after their feast. Content creator @the_igniter_rsa recorded the moment her dining companions began an itemized breakdown of who ordered what, with each person defending their small portion of the massive food bill.

The video begins with the friends enjoying large platters of meat and other delicious dishes, clearly having a great time together. However, the mood shifts when payment time arrives. One woman takes charge of the financial proceedings, questioning each person about their orders while another tosses a R100 note toward the one discussing meal prices. The friends debate the cost of each item, with some dismissing the drinks they consumed while focusing on their food orders.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

A woman's post on friends discussing who ordered what and how much each item cost went viral. Images @the_igniter_rsa

Source: Instagram

The cost of dining out vs eating at home

The video highlights a common dilemma faced by many South Africans: the significant cost difference between restaurant meals and home-cooked food. Recent data shows that meals prepared outside the home have climbed 3.1% in cost over the past year, while grocery prices rose only 1%.

According to research, the average restaurant meal costs about R370, while a home-cooked serving averages just R78. This huge difference explains why splitting restaurant bills can become such an issue among friends.

A viral clip of women debating their meal prices at a local restaurant left Mzansi in stitches. Images: @the_igniter_rsa

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to the bill drama

@sindi_okuhle shared:

"Lol, give me zero mam. Hence, I love my solo dates❤️"

@nathanjele_44 quoted:

"I only ate Rips"😂😂😂"

@slim.hunk boasted:

"What I like about being a guy and having a real genuine friendship. WE DO NOT CARE ABOUT BILLS, we will cover up for the ones who do not have without complaining."

@remo_matseke suggested:

"Just split the bill equally. Done!"

@zamohmagwaza admitted:

"Reason why I just go out with my husband, I once paid alone😢"

@malikaboutiqe warned:

"The problem is that if you pay without minding, friends always take advantage of your kindness."

@theocentric_abry claimed:

"I only had fries and mimosa nna 🤣"

@tmankhanye_ questioned:

"Imagine having a grudge over R29."

More awkward dining moments

A woman's playful video of contributing a tiny bit to dating expenses has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online, with South Africans weighing in on what might happen when her partner discovers her unique approach to financial independence.

Briefly News also reported on one husband's surprised expression that went viral when his wife, who had enthusiastically suggested a family dinner date, strategically ducked away and avoided eye contact the moment the bill arrived.

also reported on one husband's surprised expression that went viral when his wife, who had enthusiastically suggested a family dinner date, strategically ducked away and avoided eye contact the moment the bill arrived. Social media users are divided over a woman's table manners after footage emerged of her behaviour while dining out with her partner, with many questioning whether her actions crossed the line of dining etiquette.

Source: Briefly News