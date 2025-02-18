A hilarious TikTok video captured the moment a woman ducked away when the waitress brought the bill despite being the one who suggested the family dinner date

The content shows the woman's husband's surprised reaction as his wife strategically avoids eye contact, leaving him to handle the check while the waitress tries to hide her amusement

The amusing dinner date scenario resonated with many South Africans who flooded the comments section with their takes on dating and financial dynamics

One family shared a video of how the wife ducked when she was given the bill for a family dinner date she suggested. Images: @the_musekaz

A woman's playful attempt to dodge the dinner bill has left social media users in stitches. Content creators @TheMusekaz, known for their fun-loving family content and friendly competitions, shared the amusing moment when the wife, who had suggested going out for dinner, suddenly became very interested in avoiding eye contact when payment time arrived.

Modern dating dynamics

Recent research from SAGE Publications reveals interesting patterns in dating payment behaviours. According to their extensive study of 17,607 participants, while 83% of women report contributing to dating expenses after six months, traditional expectations still persist.

The study found that 44% of women feel bothered when men expect them to help pay, highlighting the complex dynamics around dating and finances in modern relationships.

A video showing a woman ducking from a restaurant bill went viral. Images: @the_musekaz

Mzansi amused by dinner date tactics

@Desmond Motlhala noted:

"These liabilities are like this, and they eat expensive food."

@Toots T Man Charles laughed:

"Those who watch it three times, let's gather here 😂😂😂"

@Tinotenda Mudzingwa joked:

"That's how the guy is going to deny the pregnancy 🫴"

@Team Chiweshe shared:

"At some point l thought pakuuya zvinopisa like hot water kaa the way Mama shosho hides his head 🙌🤣🤣"

@Monalisa Rumbie Motsi cheered:

"As women we're proud of you mama Shosho drinks on me 🥂"

@Jose Bravo quipped:

"And they expect us not to jump pregnancy 😂"

@Robert Tucker advised:

"He shouldn't reach for the bill, if he's not going to Pay it."

