A woman ran to the socials to share how she was wrongfully charged regarding a R30,000 water bill

The lady detailed how it had been a mission to get rid of the invoice due to a problematic tenant of another apartment

South Africans were quick to give the distressed renter some advice on how to navigate the tricky situation

A lady shared her R30,000 water bill problem, and Mzansi was quick to offer help. Images: seh.hawthorn

A woman went online to share a story of how she was charged R30,000 for a water bill after not receiving one for two years. South Africans hurried to help her out with some meaningful advice and some kind words.

A confusing mess

TikToker seh.hawthorn shared a clip detailing the strange and confusing situation she found herself in. She says that she is being sued by her former landlady's lawyer on behalf of another person. She mentions that when the people of the apartment next door moved out, she suddenly stopped getting a water bill.

See the story below:

Twisted tales

The lady says that her landlady insisted that she doesn't pay the water bill for a while and did so. She then got a shock of surprise when the same lady went against her.

South Africans have been facing many issues regarding water over the months. Image: Nico De Pasquale Photography

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi had a lot to say about the matter, with many people giving the lady some helpful advice. Read the comments below:

@KimvanderMerwe said:

"Pay them R50 a month, as long as you paying something, they cannot do anything."

@Minda mentioned:

"Water is the cheapest commodity on the municipal bill. Ask for the 2 years statement so you can see the usage."

@user1220426747269 posted:

"Ask for water meter readings from the municipality on a daily basis. If you didn't get a water bill it's not yours."

@Nushie_Monster stated:

"Some people are just so wicked. I hope you fight this cause it's really not fair!!"

@keituntshole🇿🇦 commented:

"Once got a bill of 17k, went to the municipality fought them for over a week everyday, I went to work with those ppl, in the end they owed us instead of us owing them 17k."

@LindsayMarysia said:

"The land lady won’t be able to pin point who used that water if there was another family living on the same property? The water bill and letter from the lawyer is just to scare you into attempting."

@usergem mentioned:

"There is no way water over 2 years is 30k. Everything about this situation sounds suspicious."

