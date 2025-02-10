A TikTok content creator had Mzansi in stitches after sharing her hilarious reaction to Woolworths prices, showing her quick exit from the store after seeing the cost of items

The video sparked a heated debate about Woolworths' pricing, with recent data showing the store's prices only increased by 3.1% between May 2023 and May 2024

Netizens flooded the comments section with many defending Woolworths' prices and pointing out that certain items are cheaper than at other stores

One woman's hilarious reaction to Woolies' prices went viral.

A woman's comedic take on Woolworths shopping prices has sparked laughter and debate across social media platforms. Content creator @the.yellow.bones shared a TikTok video capturing the moment she decided to abandon her shopping mission at Woolworths after checking the prices, leaving her trolley behind as she opted to shop at a more affordable store instead.

In the viral clip, the content creator can be seen walking through Woolworths with a shopping cart before dramatically turning to her friend and declaring:

"Ay these things are too expensive. Can we just buy at Checkers, ahh nna I'm tired." The video was captioned: "POV: You're trying to be a woolies girl but it's too expensive. I think I just have to let it go."

Woolworths pricing debate

A recent analysis by BusinessTech revealed interesting insights about Woolworths Food prices, showing a 3.1% increase between May 2023 and May 2024. This increase is significantly lower than South Africa's latest food inflation rate, with only 20 out of 30 tracked products showing price increases.

The study tracked 30 different Woolworths Food products across various categories, revealing that while some items like green peppers and smoked ham saw notable price increases, others such as cream cheese and bananas decreased in price. Many everyday items, including brown bread and plain bagels, maintained stable prices throughout the year.

Social media reactions stir debate

@Faith gushed:

"I can testify and say Woolies is not expensive, go to Spar you'll feel it."

@Rozwas noted:

"Woolies, it's expensive only for fruits and vegetables. The rest of the groceries it's actually cheaper than bo Checkers and Spar."

@Moments with Tshepi🎀 shared:

"Woolies is not expensive. The only expensive thing I know is probably the meat."

@6894356804325 wondered:

"I shop at Checkers and y'all are saying it's expensive. Wait, does it mean I can afford to be a Woolies girl 🥺"

@Boipelo Mocoancoeng pointed out:

"Y'all left the milk, the pasta, baked beans and the juices combo???😩😩 I almost forgot the Woolies branded rice and sugar. Those are cheap."

@coolkidfloss explained:

"Apparently store prices depend on the location not only woolies but others too 😭"

A South African lady sparked an intense online debate about Woolworths' affordability after sharing her snack shopping total, leaving many surprised at how much she managed to get with her budget.

A Gauteng mom wowed Mzansi with her dedication to preparing premium school lunches, showing her 5 am routine using Woolworth's ingredients.

Briefly News also reported on social media users who couldn't believe their eyes when a viral TikTok revealed surprisingly low prices at Woolworths, with the comment section turning into a heated discussion about store comparisons.

