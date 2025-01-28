South Africans realised Woolworths’ affordability in a now-viral TikTok post showing off their low prices

Some Mzansi people were gagged to see just how affordable most essential products cost compared to other stores

Social media users were amazed by the low prices and shared their thoughts in a thread of 434 comments

Woolworths sells organic and non genetically modified foods which generally cost more than their competitors’ goods.

For years South Africans had the idea that Woolies was a luxurious store because of the products they sold.

A TikTok page that plugs South Africans with affordable places to buy food wowed Mzansi with Woolworths’ low prices. Shoppers were excited to grab their trolleys and get their essentials after viewing the store’s latest prices.

Three packets of pasta only cost R55. Two litres of Sunflower oil is R65 and four cans of beans make up s total of R55. Uncooked butter chicken is R70 while two packets of 18 two-ply toilet paper is R230.

Two packets of baby spinach are R25 and get the cheapest packet of vegetables after buying four. One kitchen essential, roller towels are R60 for three packets.

See the viral TikTok post below:

Mzansi amazed by Woolworths low prices on TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 434 comments:

@Tendai Chesiwe said:

“Maturing is realising the Woolworth is not as expensive as Spar.”

@Chanelle Miller was boggled:

“Why are woolies prices looking better than PnP and Checkers? Don't get me started on Spar.”

@Miss K🤑 commented:

“Maturing is realising Woolworths has never been expensive!”

@ayesha said:

“Woolies pasta is another level. It’s just different, lol.”

@Tondie08 added:

“Two full grilled chickens are R140 every Sunday, on a normal day it’s R110 each.”

@Refiloe Fifi Mokoena commented:

“And milk is R89.00.”

@Makhala❤️‍🔥 decided:

“Woolies is more affordable than PnP and Shoprite.”

@Mhlee shared:

“People will see me shopping at Woolies this Saturday for the very first time. I'm a PnP girly.”

@Tesha Touch pointed out:

“And when I say I prefer Woolworths groceries as it's cheaper, people don't take seriously. For me, only meat and cake are expensive, everything else reasonable.”

