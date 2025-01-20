A South African lady caused quite a debate online after sharing her sweet grocery experience at Woolworths

Onti was amazed that people found the store to be expensive after sharing her total spending on everyday snacks

The comments section of her viral post turned into a conversation of a thread of 212 comments

South Africans have always believed Woolworths to be the Beyoncè of all stores in the country.

Mzansi shared their opposing views on Woolworths food prices.

Source: TikTok

Some parents label their children as “Woolworths babies” to mark their eliteness among other kids.

South Africans debate whether Woolworths is expensive or not

Onti had Mzansi talking after she realised that food at Woolworths is actually affordable. The hun was amazed by how she did not break the bank after she bought a trolley filled with goodies.

She visited one of the Woolies branches in Menlyn Park, Johannesburg and bought 14 items for under R500:

6 x Packets of chips (on special)

3 x Juices (on special)

1 x Packet of marshmallows

1 x Muesli

2 x Biscuits

1 x Chocolate

Onti only paid R450 for her items, including Woolworths branded carrier bags.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s Woolworths shopping experience

SA debated on whether or not Woolies was an affordable store.

Source: TikTok

Social media users could not decide whether Woolies was affordable or not and created a thread of opposing comments:

@Olwethu. M explained:

“Exactly! Woolworths is not half as bad as they make it out to be. The real danger is Spar and Pick n Pay. They’re so expensive for no reason.”

@Banana shared:

“Inexpensive? At Makro, that 500 would get you double what you got.”

@Faith Ramabopo decided:

“Snacks should include the cake.”

@Lala Kethobile 🇧🇼 asked:

“You call this cheap?”

@comments620 commented:

“R500 for me should buy food that will last for the month, like eggs, meat, veggies, and cleaning stuff, not sweets.”

Source: Briefly News