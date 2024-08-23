A woman took to TikTok to rant about Woolworths’ tiny R100 chocolate cake that was the size of her palm

The lady, Bonene Phala, was underwhelmed by the palm-sized cake and shared her concerns with her TikTok followers

Social media users had mixed reactions to the cake’s size and prize as they shared their thoughts in the comments section

A Mzansi lady was perplexed when she bought a palm-sized Woolworths chocolate cake. The sweet treat, which retails for R100, became a trending topic on her TikTok account.

Some Mzansi TikTokkers found the price of the cake reasonable, while others thought it was a rip-off.

Mzansi reacts to Woolworths R100 palm-size cake

Woolworths sells some of the freshest food. From their wide range of fruits and vegetables to their fluffy baked goods, the store is highly favoured by Mzansi.

The shop’s cakes have been one of their bestsellers since they were discovered. The sponge is fluffy, and the filling is tasty and creamy enough to make your toes curl up excitedly.

Because their cakes differ in price and design, Woolworths introduced a tinier version of their signature baked treat to accommodate different people with different interests in cakes. They’ve started using a smaller pan to bake their cakes and priced them at R100 each.

Consumers were excited about the new addition until they checked it out in-store. Many were disappointed, including Bonele Phala, a woman who had high hopes for her purchase.

Phala shared her disappointment on TikTok and captioned her post:

“Woolworths played us here, the size of this cake in person? Its sooo small.”

Mzansi reacts to Woolworths tiny R100 cake

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments about Woolworths new cake addiction:

@Vati reminded the lady:

"But you saw the size before you paid for that muffin."

@hulisani_HulZ was confused as to why the lady complained about a cake she bought:

"So it looked bigger in store?"

@Miss_T explained that:

"Nothing wrong with the size, that’s the size of bento cakes. The problem is the price. R100 considering that their normal size chocolate cake is R130 is a rip off."

@MrsVatnSit backed away from the cake:

"I went to Woolies planning to buy it but as soon I saw the size, I reversed out of the store."

Woman puts back Woolworths R100 cake on shelf

Briefly News also reported that South Africans are currently experiencing a very crippled economic season. A woman took to her TikTok to share how she can no longer afford her cravings as she took back a cake that she craved from Woolworths.

The lady dusted many Mzansi netizens as they, too, understand the struggle of having to put back some goodies that you promised yourself you would enjoy at home.

