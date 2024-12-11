Meet Felicia Jones: Lamar Jackson’s mom and his greatest inspiration

Lamar Jackson's mom, Felicia Jones, has been a central figure in his life and career. She has provided unwavering support and guidance since his early days in Pompano Beach, Florida, to become the formidable force he is in the NFL.

Felicia and Lamar trained together and she prepared for Jackson’s football career since he was a child. Photo: @new_era8 (modified by author)

Lamar Jackson is a renowned American professional football quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He is best known for his unique dual-threat playstyle and is the only quarterback in NFL history with four perfect passer rating games as of 2024.

Felicia Jones' profile summary

Full name Felicia Jones Gender Female Current residence Owings Mills, Maryland Place of birth Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African descent Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Husband Lamar Jackson Sr (Deceased) Children 4 Profession Former college basketball player

Who is Lamar Jackson's mom?

Lamar Jackson's parents are Lamar Jackson Sr. and Felicia Jones. Sadly, his father died from a heart attack in 2005 when Jackson was eight years old. His dad was a long-serving football coach to young athletes in the community and also served as Lamar's coach.

Felicia Jones single-handedly raised Lamar and his three younger siblings: a brother named Jamar and two unidentified sisters. She runs a free Sunday football clinic alongside Van Warren, Lamar's childhood coach.

When he won a Heisman in 2016, Lamar recalled the family's lowest moment, crediting his mother for holding the family together. He said,

Losing my father and my grandma on the same day. It hurt me. I wanted to cry real bad, but my mom was the real soldier. She told me, ‘Lamar do not cry,’ and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.

Lamar described his mom as his lifetime manager. Photo: @new_era8 (modified by author)

Lamar Jackson's mother's education

Information about Felicia Jones' education is not publicly known. However, Felicia, who also serves as Lamar Jackson's agent, was a former college basketball player. During an exclusive sitdown with ESPN, Jackson revealed that his mother was an athlete during her college days. He said,

She was an athlete. She used to play basketball. She saw what we were able to do, and she'd go back there and play football with us.

What does Lamar Jackson's mom do for a living?

Felicia Jones manages Jackson. Since he was drafted into the NFL in 2018, she has played a crucial role in guiding his career and negotiating contracts.

Rather than hiring an agent, Lamar chose to work with his mother, who has been negotiating significant contracts like his recent five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. During an interview with USA Today, Lamar described his mom as his lifetime manager. He said,

She’s my manager, I feel like she was managing me really well, me and her (were) piggybacking off of each other" to get the deal across the finish line.

Lamar Jackson with his mother, Felicia Jones, during the Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Photo by Michael Reaves

How much did Lamar Jackson's mom get paid?

Lamar Jackson's mother is usually compensated significantly for her role as his manager during his contract negotiations. For instance, after Lamar signed a historic five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, he awarded her a 3% fee for her management services, which amounted to approximately $7.8 million.

FAQs

Lamar Jackson's mom, who serves as his manager, has played a pivotal role in shaping the American athlete's professional career. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the celebrity mom;

Is Lamar Jackson's mother a lawyer?

Despite her incredible negotiation skills, including bagging a four-year, $9.5 million deal for her son when he was a rookie, Felicia Jones is not a lawyer. Instead, she has been instrumental in guiding Lamar's career as a mentor and advocate, especially since he opted not to hire a traditional sports agent.

Lamar Jackson speaking with his mother after his team's defeat to the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson

Did Lamar Jackson buy his mom a house?

After receiving his first paycheck, Lamar Jackson bought a home in Maryland for his mom. He reportedly paid $900,000 for the 7,995-square-foot celebrity mansion in a suburban Baltimore suburb, which he shares with his mother and siblings.

Jackson has called his mother a "superhero" and "best coach." He credits her for most of his wins throughout his football career. Jones and Jackson trained together and prepared for Jackson's football career since he was a child.

In an interview with The Player Tribune in 2016, Lamar revealed that his mom would typically help him practice from an early age. He said,

My Mom and I would run on it just about every day. Didn’t matter how hot it was. We’d go back and forth, and then back and forth again.

How old is Lamar Jackson?

The American NFL player (27 years old as of 2024) was born Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, USA. Jackson is a quarterback for the NFL team, Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson at the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch

What happened to Lamar Jackson's father and grandmother?

Lamar Jackson experienced profound loss at a young age when both his father, Lamar Jackson Sr., and his grandmother passed away on the same day in 2005. Lamar was only eight years old at the time.

His father passed away due to a heart attack, while his grandmother's death occurred on the same day, making it a particularly tragic moment for the family.

Trivia

Felicia Lamar advised her son to establish his training academy with eight core values - The Super 8.

The American NFL player earns an annual monthly salary of $52 million.

Besides earning his income from football, Lamar has accumulated wealth from collaborating with popular brands such as Amazon, Nike, Hulu, and Bose.

In 2019, the Pompano Beach native set the single-season record for NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards.

Lamar Jackson Sr. died from a heart attack in 2005 on the same day his grandmother died in 2005.

Lamar Jackson's mom, Felicia Jones, exemplifies the influential role a parent can play in an athlete's life. Her commitment to raising Lamar and guiding his professional career has been instrumental in his achievements, including securing a record-breaking five-year contract for her son in 2023.

