All about Tyna Robertson: Biography, custody battles, lawsuits

Several people have gained media attention for various reasons. For Tyna Robertson, it has been due to her custody battles and persistent lawsuits with former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher. But who is she, and what led to her tumultuous legal struggles?

Brian Urlacher and Tyna Robertson, the mother of his son. Photo: Cindy Ord, John Smierciak (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tyna Robertson is the mother of NFL legend Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy. Several legal battles and intense media scrutiny have marred her life. Her complex personal history, which includes a high-profile custody dispute and tragic events, has drawn significant public attention. Read on to learn more about her story.

Profile summary

Full name Tyna Marie Karageorge (née Robertson) Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Unconfirmed Ex-partner Brian Urlacher Children 2

Tyna Robertson's background information

Tyna Marie Robertson, born in the United States, is of African American descent. Her age and background remain largely unknown. She first gained attention in 2003 after filing a $33 million lawsuit against Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley, alleging sexual assault.

However, the case was dismissed, and in 2007, she was ordered to pay $11 million for extortion. Her legal troubles continued in 2008 when she was arrested for contempt of court. At that time, Flatley commented, as quoted by Irish Independent:

It's a terrific weight lifted off my shoulders, but I have to say that it's a terrible shame in today's world that somebody can accuse you of something like this without any proof. They can drag your name all over the papers and get away with it. It's absolutely terrible, and it's wrong.

Facts about Tyna Robertson. Photo: Kennedy Urlacher. by James Black/Icon Sportswire on Getty Images

Source: Original

Who is the mother of Kennedy Urlacher?

Tyna Robertson is the mother of Kennedy Urlacher. Kennedy was born on 20 May 2005 to former NFL player Brian Urlacher, though the couple was never married. In June 2005, Urlacher filed a lawsuit to establish paternity.

According to ESPN, in 2007, a legal battle arose over visitation rights for their two-year-old son, resulting in a judge ordering the parents to complete a three-hour parenting class. As quoted in the post, Robertson said:

I'm glad she ordered parenting classes because Brian needs it. Based on his actions, he's not a good role model, and I pray that he changes.

What happened between Ryan and Tyna Karageorge?

Following her relationship with Urlacher, Tyna Robertson married Ryan Karageorge, who became the stepfather to her son, Kennedy. Tragically, on 29 December 2016, Ryan died in an incident where Robertson reported, as per TMZ Sports, that he shot himself during an argument after accessing a gun from her purse.

In response, Urlacher swiftly filed an emergency motion in Cook County court and received temporary custody of Kennedy in January 2017.

Former NFL player Brian Urlacher during the final round of the ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club on 24 April 2022 in Irving, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan

Source: Getty Images

Defamation lawsuit against Brian Urlacher

In January 2018, Robertson filed a $125 million defamation lawsuit against Brian Urlacher. According to Illinois court documents, she seeks $100 million in punitive damages and $25 million in compensatory damages.

She accused the former Bears star of conspiring with his attorneys and a Chicago Tribune reporter to portray her as "a bad mother, unfit and a killer." Her allegations claim this scheme misrepresented her husband Ryan Karageorge's death as being killed instead of taking his life.

According to the Chicago Tribune, she remarked:

The atrocities that the Defendants (sic) have done equate to a modern-day lynching and witchhunt. My life has been ruined by what transpired... People perceive me as a murderer even to this date.

Who did Brian Urlacher marry?

The former NFL linebacker married Laurie Urlacher, whom he met at a football game in 1999. The celebrity couple tied the knot in June 2000 but divorced in 2004. Together, they share two daughters, Pamela and Riley.

As published on Yahoo Entertainment, Urlacher married Jennipher Frost, a former contestant on America's Next Top Model, whom he wed on 13 March 2016.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish S Kennedy Urlacher at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN, on 12 October 2024. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Where is Tyna Robertson now?

Following her legal disputes and the tragic death of her husband, Brian Urlacher's ex-girlfriend has chosen to maintain a low profile. She has distanced herself from the media and focused on a quieter lifestyle, prioritising her privacy.

Frequently asked questions

Tyna Robertson has faced media scrutiny due to various legal issues and custody battles, garnering significant public attention. Here are some critical questions about her relationships, along with their best answers:

Is Kennedy Urlacher related to Brian? Kennedy is the biological son of the former NFL player.

Kennedy is the biological son of the former NFL player. Who is Kennedy Urlacher's mother? His mother is Tyna Robertson, known for her relationship with Brian Urlacher.

His mother is Tyna Robertson, known for her relationship with Brian Urlacher. Who is Brian Urlacher's son? Kennedy Urlacher is the son of the NFL legend.

Kennedy Urlacher is the son of the NFL legend. Who are Kennedy Urlacher's parents? His parents are former NFL players Brian Urlacher and Tyna Robertson.

His parents are former NFL players Brian Urlacher and Tyna Robertson. Who are Brian Urlacher's kids? The former NFL player has two daughters, Pamela and Riley, and one son, Kennedy.

The former NFL player has two daughters, Pamela and Riley, and one son, Kennedy. Who is Brian Urlacher's wife? Jennifer Frost is the former NFL player's wife, who he married in 2016.

Jennifer Frost is the former NFL player's wife, who he married in 2016. What happened between Michael Flatley and Tyna Robertson? She accused the dancer of sexual assault in 2003, but the case was dismissed, and he won an $11 million countersuit.

Tyna Robertson, Brian Urlacher's former partner, has navigated a tumultuous public life marked by legal battles and personal tragedies. She has prioritised her privacy, committing to a quieter existence away from the spotlight.

