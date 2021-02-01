Biography of John Connelly - the husband of Sandra Smith from Fox News

John Connelly is a business analyst who has also worked in finance and marketing. He is best known as the spouse of Sandra Smith, a business and news reporter who currently co-anchors America Reports on Fox News Channel.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith interviews Joe Germanotta during "America Reports" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 13, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Unlike his wife, John Connelly is a very reclusive individual who likes a secluded existence away from the spotlight. Here is everything you need to know, including Sandra Smith's husband's pictures.

Profile summary

Full name John Connelly Gender Male Date of birth 1970 Age 53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Chicago, United States Current residence New York Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Sandra Smith Children 2 College Chicago Arts Institute Profession TV commentator and businessman

Who is Sandra Smith's husband, John Connelly?

Sandra Smith's husband was born in 1970 in Chicago, United States. He currently lives in New York. Concerning his educational background, he attended a Chicago-based School of Art Institute, from where he acquired a painting degree.

How old is Sandra Smith's husband?

As of 2023, John Connelly's age is 53 years.

What does John Connelly do for a living?

Connelly worked as a chief marketing officer and was a managing partner until 2017, when he resigned from Azul Partners.

His career profile includes CME Group, where he served as a product marketing director. He left this position for Azul. Earlier in his career, John worked with Terra Nova Trading, LLC.

What is John Connelly's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, John Connelly's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million. Sandra's annual salary is about $3 million.

John Connelly and Sandra Smith's relationship

They first met in 2004 while working at Terra Nova Trading, LLC. Sandra, who was 23 years old, worked as a sales trader.

Sandra joined the company when John planned to leave and start his own business. They became close friends and eventually started dating.

For their first date, they went to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and on their second date, they were joined by Connelly's mother, stepdad, and Smith's cousins as they visited the Museum of Contemporary Art.

After a year and a half, Sandra worked at Bloomberg TV in New York City. Later, she was offered a position as an on-air reporter at Fox Business.

Moving to New York was challenging for the couple, but Sandra regularly went to Chicago to be with John. Throughout this time, John was supportive of Sandra's career aspirations.

When did Sandra Smith and John Connelly get married?

John Connelly and Sandra during their wedding. Photo: @sandrasmithfox (modified by author)

They got engaged on December 28, 2009, and married on May 1, 2010, at the Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.

Do Sandra Smith and John Connelly have children?

Yes. John and Smith are happily raising their two children. The couple became parents in 2013 with the birth of Cora Belle Connelly. They later welcomed their second child in 2015. The two prefer keeping their young ones away from public scrutiny.

Who is John Connelly's wife, Sandra Smith?

She is a television news anchor and journalist best known for her work as a co-host on the Fox News program.

Early in her career, Sandra worked as a trader at Hermitage Capital Corporation and later Terra Nova Institutional before becoming a reporter for Bloomberg Television. She is now co-anchor of America Reports.

John Connelly is the husband of Sandra Smith, an American TV host. He has been very supportive of his wife's career, and the couple currently resides in New York City, raising their two kids.

