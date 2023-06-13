Laura Deibel: Tim Allen's ex-wife's age, bio, movies, net worth

Laura Deibel is a former American celebrity spouse. She is best known for being the first wife of actor and comedian Tim Allen, who is famous for his roles in Home Improvement, Toy Story and The Santa Clause franchise. What is Laura Deibel doing today?

Laura Deibel was Tim Allen's college sweetheart. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Tim Allen's first wife, Laura, was his college sweetheart. She supported him before they were married and was by his side when he served two years in prison on illegal drug-related charges. However, things started falling apart as Tim's Hollywood career took off.

Laura Deibel's profiles summary and bio

Full name Laura Deibel Date of birth 12th November 1956 Age 66 years in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Omena, Michigan, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Actor Tim Allen (1984 to 2003) Children Katherine Allen Profession Former business executive, philanthropist Known for Being the wife of actor Tim Allen

Laura Deibel's biography

Laura is famous for being Tim Allen's ex-wife, but she had a career before marrying the comedian. She used to work as a sales manager for an interior landscape company.

As Tim's acting career took off, Laura decided to leave her job and dedicate her time to being a homemaker. She later became the CEO of Tim Allen Signature Tools, a company known for producing handy tools like hammers, drills, and saws.

Laura Deibel's age

Laura Deibel was born on 12th November 1956 in Omena, Michigan, United States. She is 66 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She attended Western Michigan University, where she met her first husband, comedian Tim Allen.

Former couple Laura Deibel and Tim Allen in 1993. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Laura Deibel's spouse

In April 1984, comedian and actor Tim Allen tied the knot with his college sweetheart, Laura Deibel. The two had dated for close to five years. Deibel showed tireless support to her spouse during his arrest, career challenges, and drug addiction.

As Tim Allen's Hollywood career grew, their family life suffered, leading to their legal separation in 1999. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2003.

Laura Deibel's net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million in 2023. The majority of her wealth came from the divorce settlement with her ex-husband.

Where is Laura Deibel today?

Laura chose a private life after her divorce from the Toy Story actor. She left her job as the CEO of Tim Allen Signature Tools to return to her previous work as a sales manager. According to DoveClove, she now resides in Sherman Oaks, California.

Timothy's growing career and addiction led to the end of his 15-year marriage with Laura. Photo: Bob Riha Jr

Source: Getty Images

Who are Tim Allen's siblings?

The comedian has five siblings: two older brothers, a younger sister, and two younger brothers. His mother, Martha Katherine, was a community-service worker, while his father, Gerald M, was a real estate agent.

Gerald passed away in a car accident when the Home Improvement star was 11. The actor gained three stepsiblings when his mother married her second husband in 1966.

Who is Tim Allen's wife?

After Tim Allen's divorce, he married actress Jane Hajduk again on 7th October 2006, following five years of dating. The couple exchanged vows in a private outdoor ceremony in Grand Lake, Colorado. As of 2023, they have been married for almost 17 years.

Does Tim Allen have a daughter?

Did Tim Allen have children? The American actor and comedian has two kids. His first daughter, Katherine Allen, was born to his first wife, Laura Deibel, on 6th October 1989. She occasionally accompanies her father to red-carpet events though she likes to keep her life private.

The comedian's second daughter, Elizabeth Allen, is from his second marriage to Jane Hajduk, whom he married in 2006. She was born on 28th March 2009. In 2022, Elizabeth appeared in The Santa Clauses Disney+ limited series alongside her father.

Actor Tim Allen with his daughter Elizabeth (centre) and wife Jane Hajduk. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: UGC

Laura Deibel's life in the public eye revolves around her ex-husband Tim Allen's fame. After their divorce, she vanished from the limelight and is rarely seen in public.

READ ALSO: Eileen Tate's biography: What relationship does Andrew Tate have with his mother?

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Andrew Tate's mother, Eileen Tate. She is British and was married to Andrew's late father, Emory Tate, an African American expert chess player and army veteran.

Eileen was responsible for Andrew's upbringing alongside his brother Tristan and sister Janine. What was her reaction to the Tate brothers' arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges?

Source: Briefly News