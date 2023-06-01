Eileen Tate's biography: Does Andrew Tate have a relationship with his mother?

Eileen Tate is a British celebrity parent known for being the mother of her famous sons, Andrew and Tristan Tate. Andrew is a former kickboxing champion, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Herein is all you need to know about Eileen's life.

Andrew Tate has been making tabloid headlines since retiring from kickboxing. His misogynistic views have earned him fans and critics who feel his views are dangerous to young people. Andrew's ultra-masculine controversies have also led to him being banned from various social media platforms.

Eileen Tate's profiles summary and bio

Full name Eileen Ashleigh Tate Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth Britain Nationality British Ethnicity British Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband The late Emory Andrew Tate Jr (1985 to 1997) Children Three, including sons Andrew and Tristan and daughter Janine Known for Being the mother of Andrew Tate

Eileen Tate's age and nationality

Eileen Tate's nationality is British; she was born and raised in Luton, England. She has British ethnic roots. Her age and date of birth is unknown.

Eileen Tate's spouse

She was married to American expert chess player and linguist Emory Andrew Tate Jr. Emory was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1958 and previously served in the United States Air Force in Britain, where he met Eileen. He was an international chess master and 5-time US Armed Forces Chess Championship winner.

Emory and Eileen tied the knot in 1985 and relocated to the United States but divorced in 1997. Eileen moved back to Luton, Bedfordshire, England, with their children. Andrew Tate's father died in October 2015 after suffering a fatal heart attack during a chess competition in Milpitas, California, United States. He was 56.

Eileen Tate's children

She welcomed three children with her late husband, Emory. Her eldest son Andrew Tate was born on 1st December 1986 in Washington, DC, and holds American and British nationality. Eileen's second son Tristan was born on 15th July 1988.

The Tate brothers were professional kickboxers-turned entrepreneurs but gained more fame as online influencers. In December 2022, Andrew and Tristan were arrested in Romania alongside Luana Radu and Georgina Naghel on suspected human trafficking, organized criminal group, and sexual assault charges. They continue to maintain their innocence.

Eileen Tate's daughter Janine Tate is a professional attorney in Kentucky, United States. Her brothers often describe her as a feminist and previously revealed they rarely talk to her but love her.

What did Andrew Tate's mom do?

After their parents' divorce in 1997, the three Tate children relocated to Eileen Tate's birthplace, but she did not have enough money to raise them. She used to cook and wash dishes at educational facilities' cafeterias and canteens for a living. Eileen stopped working when her sons started making money and paying her bills.

Eileen Tate's net worth

Eileen's net worth is unknown, but she has financially successful children. Her eldest son Andrew has an estimated fortune of $50 million, Tristan has a net worth of over $10 million, while her daughter Janine has an estimated wealth of $250,000.

What does Andrew Tate's mother think of him?

Following Andrew's arrest in Romania in December 2022, his mother, Eileen, expressed displeasure with her son's actions and misogynistic views. According to The Sun, a family friend told MailOnline that Andrew was not raised like that.

He's always going on about fast cars and what a man should be, but Eileen didn't raise him like that.

Melvin Cox, a cousin of Andrew's late father Emory, also said he would be ashamed of his son's actions. Talking to the Mail (via The Sun), Cox said;

As far as I'm concerned, their dad would have respected their business acumen, but he wasn't into misogyny or anything like that. He was a nice guy and a hell of a chess player.

Does Andrew Tate have a relationship with his mother?

Despite not supporting Andrew's views, Eileen has kept in touch with her controversial son. The Sun reveals that she visited him at his luxurious villa in Romania before his arrest in December 2022.

The Tate brothers often appreciate Eileen for raising them as a single mother, but Andrew has credited his father, Emory, for teaching him to be a winner. The Tates usually saw Emory once a year when he visited England. Andrew's brother Tristan said in a previous podcast (via Sportskeeda);

The fact that I was taken to karate lessons every Sunday as an 8, 9, 10-year-old and then I found kickboxing and became the European kickboxing champion. That's not my father's doing. I would say that was my mother's doing.

What happened to Andrew Tate's mum?

Eileen is still living in Luton, England. It is unclear what she does after retiring from being a diner lady, but Andrew revealed that he always sends her money.

Eileen Tate lives away from the spotlight and is rarely spotted in public. Her name continues to make tabloid headlines because of her famous sons.

