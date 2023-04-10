Gcina Nkosi's biography: Age, family, TV roles, place of birth, education

Gcina Nkosi is a South African actress from Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal and is best known for her role as Zinzile Ngema on Scandal! She began her acting career in Durban through a series of theatre plays and today has become a household name across the country. Let us find out more about her.

South African actress Gcina Nkosi. Photo: @EB_Smith01 and @PhilMphela (modified by author)

The 53-year-old actress is not on Instagram or any other social media platforms. Gcina has starred on some famous television shows, including Umkhokha: The Curse, eHostela, Generations: The Legacy, Side Dish, and The Executives. Notably, and her roles in these shows have shown her versatility as an actress.

Gcina’s profile summary and bio

Full name Gcina Nkosi Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 1970 Age 53 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Sexuality Straight Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Education Zwelibanzi High School Occupation Actress

Who is Gcina Nkosi?

Gcina Nkosi is a South African actress who has won the hearts of many through her impeccable acting skills. She has starred in television productions in which characters often highlight certain situations faced by women in South Africa.

Gcina Nkosi’s age

She was born on the 10th of July in 1970. As per her date of birth, she is 53 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Is Gcina Nkosi on Instagram?

It is commonly expected for public figures to be available on social media, but Gcina is one of those who do not have an Instagram account. She is also not available on any other social media platforms.

Gcina Nkosi’s biography

The renowned South African actress grew up in KwaZulu Natal with her siblings, and her mother and grandmother played a huge role in her life. However, her father did not spend much time around her because of his political career. After high school, she went to Durban University of Technology to study drama but could not complete her studies due to financial constraints.

Gcina Nkosi’s place of birth

She was born in KwaZulu Natal’s Umlazi, one of the largest townships in South Africa. Gcina moved to Johannesburg later on to pursue her acting career.

Gcina Nkosi’s TV shows and roles

Her role of Zinzile Ngema on eTV’s Scandal! has primarily contributed to her career taking off such that she started getting more roles after her talent was showcased on the drama. Below are her other TV shows and roles:

2022: Side Dish as Vero

as Vero 2022: e Hostela as KaMabizela

as KaMabizela 2022: The Executives as Thandiwe Khumalo

as Thandiwe Khumalo 2023: Generations: The Legacy as MaKhumalo

as MaKhumalo 2023: Umkhokha: The Curse as MaNzimande

What happened to Gcina Nkosi’s family?

Gcina has been in television acting for 14 years now. Photo: @SSiTVSA and @10ThingsZA (modified by author)

From reports, it is understood that Gcina and her family were stuck in Durban while on holiday during the riots of July 2021, where people’s livelihoods were destroyed by looting. The unavailability of transport also meant she could not return to Johannesburg for work, which was frustrating, as sources explain.

How old is Zinzile?

While Gcina is 53 years old as of 2023, information about the age of her character of Zinzile is unknown. Judging from previous episodes of the show, it appears that Zinzile’s character was in the late 40s.

Despite not having funds to further her tertiary studies, Gcina Nkosi did not give up on her dream of being an actress. Moreover, the way her career has turned out proves that one can reap incredible results from talent and hard work.

