Where is Zachary Latham today? Everything to know about him

The rise of TikTok has undoubtedly catapulted numerous individuals to fame and stardom globally. Consequently, there is an intense desire among many to attain this fame, sometimes resorting to extreme measures, as seen in the case of Zachary Latham. He is a young American who allegedly aimed to get TikTok fame but found himself involved in a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a correctional officer.

Zachary Latham's court proceedings were dubbed The Nasty Neighbour Stabbing Trial. He was charged with killing his neighbour in New Jersey. Shockingly, after a three-week trial, the young man was acquitted. Hence, the details surrounding this incident, the verdict, and the current whereabouts of this young man remain a topic of interest.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary Latham Gender Male Date of birth 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth New Jersey, United States of America Current residence Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 160 Marital status Married Wife Sarah Latham Profession TikToker

Who is Zachary Latham?

He is a famous TikToker. But what shot him more into the limelight was an incident that involved him and his neighbour, which eventually took the man's life.

Zachary Latham's age

He turned 18 in 2020. Hence, he was born in 2002 and is 21 as of 2023. He was born in New Jersey and grew up with his grandparents.

Zachary Latham's wife

Zachary married early to Sarahi "Sarah" Latham. Much information about her is unknown. But during an unfortunate incident that her husband was caught in, she reportedly recorded the incident on 4 May 2020.

Zachary Latham's story

The story revolves around an escalating feud between Zachary, a social media influencer, and his neighbours, the Durhams, resulting in a tragic event. The incident began in April 2020 when 18-year-old Zachary clashed with his neighbour Catherine Durham over speeding in their Vineland, N.J. neighbourhood.

Known for his social media presence, he recorded and uploaded the altercation to TikTok, referring to Durham as a "Karen." This confrontation video was his most famous, and Zachary Latham's TikTok account @c6_zaach had more than three million views in days.

The situation escalated as Latham continued posting videos of reckless behaviour, an altercation with Durham's sons, by revving his car engine and speeding in the area.

Zachary Latham's TikTok video

The viral video on TikTok led to further tension with Catherine's husband, William Durham Sr, and sons Billy and Gage. He disturbed them for six weeks before the situation worsened. The conflict turned violent when, on 4 May 2020, Latham allegedly attempted to run over Gage Durham with his car. This was when the Durhams confronted Latham at his home.

The encounter became violent, leading to a fatal brawl where Latham, armed with knives and a stun gun, clashed with the unarmed Durhams. He also had two friends and his wife present with him. Amidst the chaos, William Durham Sr., a correctional officer, was fatally stabbed during the altercation.

He suffered three stab wounds to his right forearm, right armpit, and back centre. William was later declared dead at 7:48 p.m. after being rushed to the hospital.

Latham claimed self-defence, stating he feared for his safety, family, and friends. He was later charged with second-degree reckless killing, aggravated assault, and weapons offences. He was to spend five to 10 years imprisonment and pay $150,000 if found guilty. Also, he was asked to leave New Jersey, and he moved to Florida to await trial.

What happened in Zachary Latham's case?

In 2021, due to his conduct, a request was made to cancel his release. He was posting more videos on the event and also referred to himself as a "cop killer." The prosecutors stated that he engineered the whole scenario to get Tiktok fame.

However, before this request could be addressed, Latham got arrested in Fort Myers, Florida. The arrest was related to an incident where Latham allegedly threatened a 17-year-old driver with a pellet gun resembling an AK-47 assault rifle.

This happened following a confrontation during which Latham purportedly attempted to collide with the victim's vehicle, as detailed in a report filed with the Florida Highway Patrol by an officer. He also faced charges in another jurisdiction for a sexual assault allegation.

Zachary Latham's verdict

Zachary's trial commenced in March 2023. During the trial, members of the Durham family testified, but Latham did not. Catherine Durham and her family were also charged with trespassing and assault.

William Durham Jr. entered a pre-trial intervention program, and Gage Durham's case outcome was not disclosed due to his status as a juvenile at the time. However, their charges were later dismissed by Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Where is Zachary Latham now?

On 13 April 2023, the jury ruled that Zachary was not guilty. The jury refused to see any evidence against the offender. However, he is now in Lee County jail in Florida, awaiting trial for his other cases of violating restraining orders, stalking, and sexual assault.

Zachary Latham's net worth

He has no exact net worth. Nevertheless, he lives a lavish lifestyle. Zachary loves cars and usually posts videos of his expensive life on TikTok.

Zachary Latham is a young man with great potential whose name has been spoilt because of his murder crime and other criminal cases. He has gathered many fans and haters for his actions and hopes to improve.

