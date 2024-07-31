Meet Gabbie Marshall's parents: Ernest and Marne Marshall

Gabbie Marshall's parents have been her greatest fans and supporters. They have been crucial to her basketball journey, from their early coaching to their constant presence at games. Gabbie has always been aware of the effort, time, and energy they have invested in her career, hence the praise she has lavished on them.

The American basketball player played collegiate basketball for the Big Ten Conference's Iowa Hawkeyes. Her family's encouragement and support played a significant role in her accomplishment. So, who are Gabbie Marshall's parents?

Profile summary

Name Gabbie Marshall Date of birth August 22, 2000 Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Age 23 years (as of July 2024) College basketball career Iowa (2019–2024) Position Guard Number 24 Height 1.75 m Father Ernest Marshall Mother Marne Marshall Siblings 3 Marital status In relationship Boyfriend Spencer Touro Social media Instagram

Gabbie Marshall's parents

Ernest and Marne Marshall are the parents of Gabbie Marshall, who was born on August 22, 2000, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Both parents played basketball for their respective colleges and were accomplished players.

Their experiences with the sport influenced the former Hawkeye guard, who once stated she had "dreamed" of competing in championships and "making it to the Final Four."

When speaking with Hawk Central after they knocked Colorado out of the 2024 NCAA tournament in March, she spoke about her parents' support. She said:

"I think they're both two of my biggest fans." When I was at the gym, I was with my dad every single time. He told me what to do and put me through different drills, and I think that's how I got so good. He was always there by my side."

Gabbie Marshall's dad

Ernest attended Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his four years of college, where he played basketball. The father has made no secret of how his basketball experiences have improved his daughter as a player.

Ernest obtained a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University Bloomington after graduating from Bellarmine with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business administration. He also holds a law degree from Indiana University Bloomington School.

According to Eaton's website, he is currently executive vice president and chief human resources officer of the global intelligent power management company.

Ernest has over 22 years of international HR experience. At General Electric, he most recently held executive HR leadership positions with growing responsibilities. As GE's vice president of human resources for aviation, he oversaw more than 45,000 workers worldwide before joining Eaton in 2018.

He currently serves as a trustee on the boards of the Kindway Organization, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, LSI Industries, and Republic Bank and Trust.

Who is the mother of Gabby Marshall?

Her mother, Marne Marshall, was a one-year college basketball player at Grand Rapids, Michigan's Aquinas College. Even though not much is known about Marne's current work, she has significantly impacted Gabbie's development.

Gabbie Marshall's ethnicity and family background

Her ancestry is a mixture of Caucasian and African-American. Marne, is Caucasian, and her father, Ernest, is African-American. Her broad heritage has developed Gabbie's identity and enhanced her cultural background.

Gabbie has three siblings: brothers Noah and Luke and sister Lily. The star basketball player from Iowa is close with all of them; she frequently shares pictures of them on social media with heartfelt remarks.

In September 2021, she posted a photo with her siblings on Instagram. The basketball player included a caption that quoted her father.

"It was always instilled in me since I was a little girl how important keeping your family close is in life."

In July 2024, the family came together to visit their grandmother, who is battling cancer for the second time. Gabbie shared this heartfelt moment on Instagram with a powerful message:

My family and I came together to surprise my Grammy, who is battling cancer for the second time. While doctors may not prescribe it, I truly believe that love and laughter are powerful medicines.

Gabbie Marshall's biography and career

She was a standout basketball player for Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she was selected to the all-state team three times and won state championships in 2017 and 2019.

When did she join the Iowa Hawkeyes?

In 2019, Gabbie enrolled in the University of Iowa in the Pre-Medical Studies program. As a freshman in basketball in 2019–20, she played in every game but had one start for Iowa.

She was in the starting lineup the following season. As a senior, she led the team to the 2023 NCAA championship match alongside standout point guard Caitlin Clark.

Throughout the 2023 postseason, she made 25 of 50 three-pointers. In 2023–2024, she was chosen as the squad captain for her fifth season. Known for her defensive prowess, she also helped the 2024 Big Ten tournament team win the championship by making a crucial block against Nebraska.

After her fifth season, Marshall declared her retirement from basketball, choosing to attend graduate school rather than play professionally. As Essentially Sports states, she was almost completing her occupational therapy degree program.

Who is Gabbie Marshall's husband?

The basketball star is in a relationship with Spencer Touro, but they are not married. A graduate of Iowa University, Spencer is the head sophomore baseball trainer at Benton Community Secondary School and aspires to be a health coach.

The couple has been dating since December 2022, and Gabbie regularly makes emotional updates about their relationship on social media. In December 2023, she posted a gushy caption on Instagram:

"One year with the most selfless, loving, and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world and pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you!"

Frequently asked questions

Understanding the crucial role Gabbie Marshall's parents performed, serves as a potent reminder of the influence that support and family can have on realizing one's potential. More details about them are as follows:

What is Gabbie Marshall's parent's nationality? Their nationality is American.

Does Gabbie Marshall have a family? She is the daughter of Ernest and Marne, and a sister to Lily, Noah, and Luke.

Is Gabbie Marshall married? Gabbie Marshall is not married. She is in a relationship with Spencer Touro, an Iowa University alumnus.

Gabbie Marshall's parents, who are former basketball players, positively influenced their daughter's life and career. Their encouragement and background in the game gave her a strong base and aided in her development into a fantastic basketball player.

