Roger Federer's children: All about Myla, Charlene, Leo & Lenny

Roger Federer held the top spot in the world rankings for singles for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and achieved five year-end finishes as number one. Beyond this, the Swiss international is a devoted husband and father. Who are Roger Federer's children?

Roger Federer poses for a photo with his family before the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Clive Mason (modified by author)

Miroslava "Mirka" Vavrinec is Roger Federer's wife and the mother of his children. During his tennis career, it was common to see his family and children supporting him at matches.

Roger Federer's children

The former tennis star is the father of four children: Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny. There are two sets of twins: Leo and Lenny for boys and Myla and Charlene for girls.

What are his kids' ages?

His twin girls were born on July 23, 2009 (15 years old). The twin boys were born on May 6, 2014 (10 years old).

Roger Federer's daughters

The legendary tennis player referred to the day of their birth as the most memorable of his life. Initially, Federer and his spouse decided to keep their impending twins a secret.

Roger Federer attends the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" Special Screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 13, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale (modified by author)

He admitted that keeping his excitement in check was hard when he broke the news to the media in a 2009 interview with The New York Times. He said:

"I really had to fight with myself. In a handful of interviews, I remarked, 'We're really excited to have some babies,' and I wondered, 'Is that already giving it away?'"

Does Federer have two sets of twins?

The Federer family was ecstatic to learn in 2014 that Roger had fathered twin sons, just like in 2009. Roger spoke with the Telegraph a few days after the boys were born, saying:

"This is the best time of my life. We had one of those 'Wow, I can't believe it; it's really happening again' moments when we found out we were expecting twins."

Federer's kids at tennis tournaments

The boys have also been prominent at several events, such as his remarkable seventh Wimbledon men's singles title in 2017. After winning, he told Today:

"I was just so deeply touched by my performance in the tournament from the beginning to the end. I looked up in the stands and saw my kids … then it started to sink in that I was a Wimbledon champion for real."

Roger Federer's children during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017, in London, England. Photo: Tim Clayton

Federer said in an interview, as revealed by the Telegraph that his then three-year-old boys had no idea what was happening and assumed it was just a great playground with a nice view. He continued by saying that as kids age, they will better comprehend what is going on.

Are Myla and Charlene Roger Federer's biological children?

No credible sources attest to Roger Federer's DNA or the fact that his firstborn children are not his. He previously acknowledged that, in the beginning, he used to confuse his kids because having two sets of twins made things much more difficult.

Roger Federer's family

The 20-time grand slam champion initially met fellow tennis player Miroslava "Mirka" Vavrinec while representing Switzerland in the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The two fell in love right away, and on April 11, 2009, after nearly ten years of courtship, Roger and Mirka married.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at St Mark's Church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Which language do they speak?

Roger Federer's children are homeschooled and speak English and German fluently. Roger has shown his affection for his children innumerable times over the years, demonstrating his obvious adoration for them.

In a statement he published upon retiring from tennis in September 2022, Roger praised not just his wife but also Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny.

"I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always being eager to explore new places, and creating wonderful memories. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever."

Roger Federer's twins now

Federer's children have inherited his love of tennis. "All four kids love it," he told WSJ Magazine in September 2023. "The girls did not love it initially, but as they got better, they are enjoying it and playing points now."

When asked if he ever coaches his children, the retired professional replied, "When I have time — and I try to make the time — I go on the court with them."

Roger Federer with his kids (all in green) during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final at Stade de France on October 28, 2023, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. Photo: Jean Catuffe

According to the Daily Mail, the family was seen in Paris in October cheering on the Springboks during the Ruby World Cup Final. Roger's mother, Lynette, who was originally from South Africa, was also present.

Who is richer? Federer, Nadal or Novak?

According to the Economic Times, Roger has a net worth of $550 million. Nadal stands at $220 million and Novak valued at $240 million.

Frequently asked questions

Roger Federer holds the record for most wins in tennis history with 20 major men's singles titles, six year-end championships, and 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour. This success has significantly increased his worth. Did you know that tennis is one of the highest-paid sports? Here are further facts about Federer.

How many kids does Federer have? The former tennis champion has four kids, two sets of twins.

Did Myla and Charlene Federer have DNA test results? No credible sources claim that Roger Federer's children have had DNA tests.

Are Roger Federer's twins identical or fraternal? The girls are identical while the boys are fraternal.

How much has Roger Federer earned from tennis? Federer has won $130 million in prize money in his career, as per Forbes.

Roger Federer's children have been pictured alongside their father on various occasions. Once, the celebrity talked candidly about bringing them along on his travels, saying it was an obvious choice.

