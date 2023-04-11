Is Caitlin Clark going to the WNBA? Inside story of the basketball player

Dubbed the female Steph Curry and the next big thing in women's basketball, Caitlin Clark is taking the world of female basketball by storm. She is the star and scoring sensation of the Big Ten Conference Iowa Hawkeyes, who gave a historic performance at the 2023 Women's March Madness. With this, fans and analysts alike are buzzing about whether she will be heading to the WNBA. However, what is the story behind this rising star?

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Caitlin Clark is an American female college basketball player. She hails from a bloodline of athletes and has shown undeniable talent and impressive stats on the court. From dazzling defenders with her lightning-quick crossovers to draining three-pointers from seemingly impossible angles, she has become one of the trendy topics online.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Catlin E. Clark Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Des Moines, Iowa, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 155 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Father Brent Clark Mother Anne Nizzi-Clark Siblings 2 Marital status Single School Dowling Catholic High School University University of Iowa Profession Basketball player Net worth $5 million Social media presence Instagram

Early life

Born in 2002 in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, Caitlin Clark's age is 21 years. Her mother, Anne Nizzi-Clark, is of Italian descent, and she worked in marketing.

Her father, Brent Clark, played college basketball and baseball at Simpson College and is now an executive at Concentric International.

Does Caitlin Clark have siblings?

Yes, her older brother, Blake, is a backup quarterback and holder for Iowa State's football team. Her younger brother, Colin, is a senior at Dowling Catholic and participates in basketball.

Education

The Naismith Men's College Player of the Year awardee attended Dowling Catholic High School. After graduation, she enrolled at the University of Iowa, majoring in marketing.

Caitlin Clark celebrates after the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Career

Clark's passion for basketball began at five when she joined a boys' youth team as the only girl. She excelled at multiple sports like volleyball, soccer, softball, and tennis before dedicating herself to basketball and joining the All-Iowa Attack in sixth grade. She also played for Dowling Catholic High School, receiving attention from Division I programs before starting high school.

The female basketball player's incredible performance has earned her numerous accolades, including three gold medals for Team USA and being named MVP of the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup. She has also won several prestigious awards, such as the USBWA National Player of the Year and AP Player of the Year.

She was ranked the top high school player by ESPN in 2020. At 6 feet tall (183 cm) and weighing 155 pounds (70 kilograms), Caitlin Clark's height and weight give her an edge on the basketball court.

Is Caitlin Clark a senior?

No, she is a junior at Iowa and has played as their point guard since joining the team in 2020. Caitlin Clark's highlights over the years rank her as one of the best college female basketball players. She has averaged impressive statistics of 32.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game.

Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national championship. She also led them to their first-ever Final Four since 1993, recording the first 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.

Is Caitlin Clark going to the WNBA?

No, she is ineligible for the WNBA draft this year because the league's rules mandate that players must be at least 22 years old in the year of the draft or have graduated from a four-year college or university by three months after the draft.

Caitlin poses for a portrait during media day at the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Photo: Justin Tafoya/NCAA

Source: Getty Images

As she does not meet either requirement, Caitlin Clark's WNBA draft will have to wait until the 2024 WNBA Draft when she meets all criteria and turns 22.

What did Angel Reese say to Caitlin Clark?

Angel Reese, the LSU forward who helped lead her team to victory in the Women's March Madness tournament against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, made a "you can't see me" gesture and pointed to her ring finger during the game's closing moments, seemingly directed at Clark.

This gesture prompted criticism, with Reese explaining that Clark had disrespected her teammate by making similar signs during the game. Jill Biden invited both teams to the White House, and Reese responded with a comment stating "A joke" with three laughing emojis. Clark defended Reese, saying that LSU deserves to visit the White House alone and that Reese should not face criticism.

How much does Caitlin Clark make?

She has a monthly income of $25,000. From her epic show on March Madness, she gained $547,000 in profit for the month.

How much is Caitlin Clark worth?

Caitlin Clark's net worth is allegedly $5 million, which she earned from her career as a basketball player and endorsements.

Who sponsors Caitlin Clark? She has signed deals with Nike, Hy-vee, Bose, Topps, and H&R Block. Caitlin Clark's jersey of Iowa, number 22, is also merchandise she sells for the team.

Caitlin Clark is a talented female basketball player who gained recognition due to her impressive stats and scores. Many believe she has the potential to become one of the best female basketball players.

READ ALSO: Patrick Mahomes's net worth, age, height, parents, injury, stats, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Patrick Mahomes's net worth makes him one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, showcasing hard work and dedication. According to the Forbes list of 2022, his earnings place him as the 24th highest-paid athlete in the world.

Patrick is a top American football player who has dabbled in baseball and basketball. He is also a big-time businessman and an influential personality known for philanthropic works.

Source: Briefly News