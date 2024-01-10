Who are Mike McDaniel's parents? All about the Miami Dolphins coach's family

Does Mike McDaniel have a family? Mike is a renowned American football coach currently serving as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he was appointed in 2022. He was a former football player turned NFL head coach, something that does not fit the traditional model where many coaches never had playing careers. So, who are Mike McDaniel's parents?

Mike McDaniel started his coaching career with an internship with the Denver Broncos in 2005. Although the internship did not take long, it gave him a clear perspective of his career in the NFL. He has since worked with leading teams like Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. So, who is Michael McDaniel's mother?

Who are Mike McDaniel's parents?

Mike was born in Aurora, Colorado. Sources state his father passed away in a motorcar accident, and he was left under the care of his mother, Donna. McDaniel is the only child of his lovely parents. Little is known about the Miami Dolphins head coach's father, as his mother raised him.

According to sources, Donna McDaniel grew up in eastern Colorado, the daughter of a potato and onion farmer. Married in her 20s, her husband was killed in a car accident. She was 28 when Mike was born in March 1983, a single mother working as a credit representative at Monfort Beef in Greeley and later selling meat for a distribution company.

Who is Mike McDaniel's stepdad?

Reports state his mother, Donna married Gary McCune, the Broncos video assistant. Gary is Mike's stepdad.

What ethnicity are Mike McDaniel's parents?

Mike was born to a white mother and an African-American father. Mike never got to know his father well, as he was four when he passed away.

How old is Mike McDaniel?

Mike, whose real name is Michael Lee McDaniel (age 40 years as of 2024), was born in Aurora, Colorado on March 6, 1983. He stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches and weighs around 82 kg (180 pounds).

Mike McDaniel's education

Mike graduated from Smoky Hill High School in 2001. He later enrolled at Yale University, where he received a degree in history.

Who is Mike McDaniel's wife?

Mike is married to Katie Hemstalk. According to reports, they met in 2010 at a nightclub and tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Alya June, in 2020. They currently reside in Miami, where Mike is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Katie is a professional esthetician and cosmetologist.

Mike McDaniel's career

Mike McDaniel has worked in the National Football League (NFL) as a football coach, primarily in offensive coaching roles. His career path has included various coaching positions with different teams. Here is a general overview of his coaching career:

Denver Broncos (2005–2008)

Mike McDaniel began his NFL coaching career with the Denver Broncos, serving in various roles as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach. He worked under Mike Shanahan, the then-head coach.

Houston Texans (2008–2009)

McDaniel moved on to the Houston Texans as an offensive assistant under coach Gary Kubiak. Throughout his tenure at Houston, he assisted three different offensive coordinators and future head coaches.

Cleveland Browns (2014)

He worked with the Cleveland Browns as a wide receivers coach under coach Mike Pettine. However, he was only with them for a year and left for the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons (2015–2016)

McDaniel joined the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive assistant and became the wide receivers coach.

San Francisco 49ers (2017–2021)

McDaniel joined the San Francisco 49ers as the run game coordinator and running backs coach. He played a significant role in the team's offensive success, particularly in the running game.

Miami Dolphins (2022–Present)

On February 6, 2022, Mike McDaniel joined the Miami Dolphins and was named the 11th head coach in team history.

What is Mike McDaniel's net worth?

According to reports, Mike has a net worth estimated at $5 million. He derives his fortunes from his coaching career, where he currently coaches the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.

Above is everything we know about Mike McDaniel's parents, career, and personal life. His prowess has made him one of the NFL's most eccentric head coaches.

