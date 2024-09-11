How to write a winning salary negotiation email: Tips & templates

A salary negotiation email is a letter you send to a potential or current employer to discuss the offered or existing salary for a role. It is mainly written after receiving a job offer or during performance reviews where salary adjustments might be considered. This article has a simple step-by-step guide on how to write a winning salary negotiation email.

A salary negotiation email is a letter you send to a potential employer or existing manager requesting an increase in compensation. Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Salary discussions with a recruiter, hiring manager, or boss can be uncomfortable. However, it is essential to advocate your worth, secure the best salary offer for your skills and lay the foundation for career success. Writing a professional salary negotiation email can help you raise the subject with your employer clearly and thoughtfully.

How to write a salary negotiation email

Jeff Su, a Product Marketer at Google and a famous YouTuber, said 61% of people fail at negotiating a higher salary after receiving a job offer. He explained why:

It's not because of the economy or because the employer is being unreasonable. And its not because they have no other offers to leverage. Most people lost right then and there when they decided not to even try to negotiate for a higher salary.

Writing a salary negotiation email requires clarity, professionalism, and a positive tone. Below is a guide to help structure your email:

1. Keep it professional

When writing your salary negotiation email, remember to include the full name of the person you are addressing. This can be your current manager if you seek a salary negotiation in your current role, recruiter or the hiring manager.

2. Create a clear subject title

Create a relevant subject line that does not mention compensation. For example, the response to your offer of a sales manager position clarifies the purpose of the email without specifically mentioning salary.

3. Select an appropriate greeting

An appropriate greeting for a salary negotiation email should be formal and respectful. Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto

Source: UGC

The greeting is your first impression in your salary negotiation email, so it should be formal and respectful. The salary negotiation letter must be more formal than a friendly letter. An appropriate greeting sets the tone for the entire conversation and reflects your level of professionalism.

4. Thank the employer for their offer

When thanking the employer for their offer, express genuine appreciation for the opportunity. Acknowledge their time and effort in the recruitment process and show excitement about the role.

5. Be specific about salary

Before starting salary negotiations, consider a specific number or salary range based on the market average for similar positions. Ensure your request is reasonable and justified by your skills, experience, or industry standards. This clarity helps guide the negotiation process effectively.

6. Reinforce your experience and qualifications

To reinforce your experience and qualifications, highlight specific skills, achievements, or certifications that make you a valuable asset to the company. Emphasise how your background aligns with the role’s requirements and how your contributions can positively impact the organisation.

7. Include other negotiable items

Check your offer to determine any other items you are willing to negotiate, such as bonuses, equity, vacation days, and flexible work hours. Mentioning these alternatives shows flexibility and can lead to a more well-rounded compensation package if the salary is non-negotiable.

Mentioning other negotiable items can lead to a more well-rounded compensation package if the salary is non-negotiable. Photo: pexels.com, @alexander-suhorucov

Source: UGC

8. Finish with positive language

Ending your salary negotiation letter on a positive note helps show that you are excited about the job and grateful for the opportunity. It also keeps the conversation friendly and productive, making it easier to work out a deal that works for both sides. This positive closing helps you leave a good impression and makes the negotiation more successful.

Tips to negotiate your salary by email

As per Magical, writing a negotiation via email lets you list qualifications, outline accomplishments, and express your desire for more pay. Here are some of the best tips to consider when composing your salary negotiation email.

Take your time

After receiving the offer, please do not rush into accepting or rejecting it. Companies usually allow time to consider it. This time will enable you to consider all aspects, including salary and benefits, and reflect on your priorities.

Keep it simple

To keep it simple in a salary negotiation email, be concise and direct while remaining polite. Start with gratitude, clearly state your salary request with supporting reasons, and express openness to discuss further. Keep the message focused and professional.

Consider tone

Considering tone means ensuring your communication is respectful, positive, and professional. Photo: pexels.com, @diva-plavalaguna

Source: UGC

How do you respectfully negotiate salary? Considering tone means ensuring your communication is respectful, positive, and professional. Your tone should convey appreciation for the offer while presenting your request.

Know your value

Knowing your value is crucial in salary negotiations. It involves understanding your market worth, highlighting your skills and achievements, and confidently presenting this information to justify your salary request. This approach ensures you advocate effectively for fair compensation based on your value to the role.

Do your research

Before negotiating, research information about typical salaries and benefits for similar roles in your industry and location. If your offer is within the market range, there may be a chance for negotiation.

Keep communication open

Ongoing communication is critical to successful salary negotiations. Express your willingness to discuss alternative options, demonstrating your flexibility and desire to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Consider alternative forms of compensation

Find out about other negotiable benefits besides salary. These could include bonuses, pension plans, stock options, expanded benefits plans, and parental leave. These alternatives can add value to your overall compensation package if the salary cannot be increased.

Be firm

Stay firm on your request and be clear about your needs without wavering. This involves confidently presenting your case and sticking to your points while being open to discussion and compromise.

Aim high

Set your salary expectations slightly above what you realistically want, allowing room for negotiation. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa

Source: UGC

Set your salary expectations slightly above what you realistically want, allowing room for negotiation. This approach gives you a better chance of reaching a favourable outcome while being open to adjustments.

Review your letter

Before sending your salary negotiation email, look for errors or unclear statements and ensure the tone is professional and error-free. This will help ensure your message is clear, respectful, and effective.

Be prepared for further negotiations

Salary negotiations may involve numerous discussions that take some time, depending on the role and industry. Being patient, professional, and polite throughout the process is crucial.

Salary negotiation email template

How do you negotiate a higher salary after a job offer, for example? If you have received a job offer or would like to negotiate your starting salary, here is a salary negotiation email template to help you get started:

Subject: Discussion regarding offer – (job title)

Greetings: Hi (first name),

Expression of gratitude: I truly appreciate the opportunity to join (company name) as a [job title]. I am excited about the potential to contribute to your team.

Introduction to negotiation: Before finalising my decision, I would like to revisit the salary component of the offer. After reviewing industry standards and considering my background, I believe a compensation range of [desired salary range] more accurately aligns with the value I can bring compared to the initial offer of (offered salary).

Supporting achievements: In my previous role, I was responsible for (briefly mention key accomplishment one), which resulted in (quantified result one). Additionally, I (briefly mention key accomplishment two), contributing to (quantified result two). I am confident I can deliver similar, if not greater, results in this position.

Alternatives: If adjusting the salary is challenging, I am open to discussing other elements of the package, such as (alternative compensation one), (alternative compensation two), or [alternative compensation three].

Conclusion: I am eager to start contributing to the success of (company name), and I look forward to finding a solution that works for both of us. Thank you for considering my request, and I look forward to your response.

Warm regards,

(Your full name)

Salary negotiation email sample

The main purpose of sending a salary negotiation email is to express your interest in the role while requesting a review of the compensation package. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Source: UGC

The primary purpose of sending a salary negotiation email is to express your interest in the role while requesting a review of the compensation package based on your qualifications and market standards. Below are two salary negotiation email samples.

1. Counteroffer email for new job applicant

Subject: Marketing Specialist Offer – Response

Dear (Hiring manager's name),

I hope you are well.

Thank you for extending the offer for the Marketing Specialist position at (company name). I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to your team’s success.

After reviewing the offer, I would like to discuss the proposed salary before moving forward. With over four years of experience in digital marketing and a proven track record of increasing engagement and lead generation by 25% at my previous company, I believe a salary in the range of $58,000–$62,000 would be a fair reflection of my expertise.

I appreciate that your offer of $55,000 is competitive. If a salary adjustment is not feasible, I am open to discussing other forms of compensation, such as additional vacation time or performance-based bonuses.

I am eager to contribute to (company name) and look forward to discussing the next steps with you.

Thank you again for your time and consideration.

Best regards,

(Your name)

(Phone number)

2. Pay increase email

A salary increase letter is a formal communication from an employee to their employer requesting a raise in their current salary. Photo: @mikhail-nilov

Source: UGC

A salary increase letter is a formal communication from an employee to their employer requesting a raise in their current salary. Have a look at this sample.

Subject: Request for Salary Review Following Performance Review

Hello (Manager's name),

I hope you are doing well.

Thank you for your valuable feedback during my recent performance review. I truly appreciate your recognition of my progress in leading key initiatives at (company name), particularly the successful launch of the product redesign project, which contributed to a 15% increase in customer retention.

Given my contributions over the past year, including spearheading three significant campaigns that led to a 10% increase in revenue and mentoring new hires, I would like to request a review of my current salary. Based on my responsibilities and the market value for my role, I believe a salary of $78,000–$82,000 would better reflect my impact on the team’s success.

My current salary is $74,000, and this proposed range aligns with industry standards and my expanded duties. If a salary increase is not possible now, I would be open to discussing additional benefits such as flexible working hours or professional development support. I’m excited to continue growing with (company name) and look forward to hearing from you regarding this request.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Best regards,

(Your name)

(Phone number)

The best time to send a salary negotiation email is after you have been offered a new role or accepted an internal promotion. Photo: @olly

Source: UGC

When should you initiate salary negotiations?

The best time to send a salary negotiation email is after you have been offered a new role or accepted an internal promotion.

How do you politely negotiate salary via email?

To politely negotiate salary via email, express gratitude for the offer, clearly state your request with supporting evidence of your value and market research and remain open to discussion. Maintain a positive and professional tone throughout.

What are some common mistakes to avoid in a salary negotiation email?

Some of the common mistakes to avoid in a salary negotiation email include:

Being vague

Being overly aggressive

Using a demanding tone or giving an ultimatum

Is it good to ask for a raise over email or phone?

It depends on which communication method your employer prefers. Asking for a raise, over email is an excellent way to provide a detailed, documented request and allows your manager time to consider it. The same applies to business proposal letters. Keeping a paper trail is always good.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

A salary negotiation email is a letter you send to a potential employer or existing manager requesting an increase in compensation. Learning how to write a winning salary negotiation email is crucial. It helps you understand what to include in the email to ensure you earn a salary that reflects your skills and experience.

READ ALSO: How to check if a company is registered in South Africa

Briefly, co.za explained how to confirm if a company is registered in South Africa. The business landscape in SA is vibrant, with thousands of firms in different economic sectors.

Most firms are registered and operate legally according to the country's laws. Others, however, are not registered. Therefore, background checks should be conducted on companies before doing business with them.

Source: Briefly News