"Lowkey Creative": Woman Turns Laundry Basket Into Christmas Tree, SA Impressed
- One young woman showed off a creative way to make a Christmas tree using a plastic laundry basket
- In the TikTok video, she unveiled the step-by-step process, and the clip captured the attention of online viewers
- Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section raving over the hun's genius idea
A young woman flexed her impressive yet creative DIY Christmas tree idea in a viral TikTok video.
Woman flexes DIY budget-friendly Christmas tree idea
The video shared by TikTok user @burnagirl1 shows the lady cleverly repurposing a plastic laundry basket to create a unique and budget-friendly holiday decoration for everyone to enjoy.
@burnagirl1 started by placing the basket upside down, using it as the base for her tree. She then filled the basket with green foliage, including artificial pine branches, and decorated it with fairy lights, ornaments, and a star on top, resembling a traditional Christmas tree. Boy, the results were giving.
The footage of the festive piece, which captured the holiday spirit in a simple yet cost-effective way, grabbed the attention of many, clocking over 1.5 million views within two days of its publication.
Watch the video below:
People love the creative DIY Christmas tree idea
The online community was amazed by the young lady's work, and many flooded the comments section, praising her while some inquired for more information.
BK said:
"After Xmas, basket resumes official house work nothing spoils."
Emesomi was gushed over the hun work, saying:
"When creativity is your first and middle name, wow so beautiful."
User wrote:
"The Christmas tree ate and left no crumbs oh."
Jessyca replied:
"Please, that decoration that you wrapped around it what is called."
saint Gerald cracked a joke, adding:
"Homemade Christmas tree."
AK420 commented:
"Lowkey creative."
Source: Briefly News
