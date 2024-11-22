A lady gave viewers a glimpse into how she unboxed her Christmas tree from Checkers

The hun showed off how she set it up in her home in a video making rounds online, leaving peeps in awe

South Africans loved the woman's tree as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over it

The festive season is slowly kicking in, and people are already going wild with their Christmas decorations. One woman showed off her cute Christmas tree, which left SA amazed.

A lady showed off her R800 Christmas tree from Checkers in a TikTok video. Image: Carlos Barquero/Getty Images and @mamikay13/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Checkers Christmas tree unboxing

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @mamikay13, gave online users a glimpse into how she unboxed her Christmas tree from Checkers.

@mamikay13's tree cost her R800, but despite the hefty amount, she was glad to put a smile on her babies' faces for the holiday season and lift the Christmas spirit in her home. She went on to unbox her white tree, which was 1.8m and displaced it into her house.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Our babies' first Christmas can't wait to decorate it!"

Take a look at the lady's stunning Christmas tree in the video below:

SA loves the lady's Christmas tree

The clip sparked excitement among peeps, with many who were ready to deck their own homes.

Sisipho_Mntase said:

"I'm buying a Christmas tree this year."

Thando shared:

"Told my mom to unbox our tree and she said it's still early. I want to cry."

Samy wrote:

"I’m getting one next week."

Vanessa McQueen commented:

"Let me go dust off mine... It's time."

Curatedgifts1 expressed:

"Love it, remember to check out our Personalised Christmas baubles."

Woman Shows R1,2k Checkers Christmas tree

Source: Briefly News