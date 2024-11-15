A South African woman went on TikTok to share an unboxing video of her gorgeous Christmas tree

The lady got the big tree from Checkers and is seen in the footage assembling and decorating it

TikTok users loved the holiday vibe, with many eager to bring the spirit home with their own trees

A Mzansi woman showed off her beautiful Christmas tree.

The festive season is approaching, and one woman just brought all the holiday feels to TikTok!

How to put up a Christmas tree

In her unboxing video on her account @o_fatso, she’s seen assembling a stunning 2.1m faux green Christmas tree with white-tipped branches.

It’s giving serious festive inspo, and netizens are loving it. The clip shows her setting up the tree step by step, giving viewers a peek at its fullness and easy assembly.

Decorating an artificial tree with ornaments

To make it pop, she decorated it with classic ornaments. It added a magical sparkle to the room. When asked about the price, she revealed it was R1,200 from Checkers, a solid deal for the festive glow!

Watch the video below:

The video sparked excitement among netizens, with many saying they’re inspired to deck their own homes.

See some comments below:

@malerato_chabalala said:

"Haai we are getting ama Christmas tree this year. 🥰🥰"

@kegoikantsegivenm wrote:

"Try to open it a bit wider. It’s actually fuller than this. I have the exact same, and absolutely obsessed. 🥰🥰"

@Miss P posted:

"Nice! 🥰🥰 Did those little lights and decorating round balls come with the tree or did you buy them separately?"

@Creative gifts/MomofTeens mentioned:

"Beautiful, I personalise those balls with names and surnames. The whole family would love them. Inbox me."

@m_mokoena commented:

"Hona le atlo pota are 'why the white'. I can’t wait to put mine up. 🥰🥰🥰"

@FaithN asked:

"Wow, this is really nice how much was it?"

@tashmasanabo typed:

"Where did you get your tree? It looks nice!👌"

@BridgetJones added:

"Proper!👌👌👌👌 Do you have toddlers?"

Woman shares R199 Christmas tree plug from Pep

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a Pep Home store employee famous for marketing some items sold at the giant store came through with a Christmas plug that got Mzansi excited.

The lady displayed the item in a video under her user TikTok handle which attracted 867K views. She starts by showing a box of a Christmas tree priced at R199.

