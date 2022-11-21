Global site navigation

Contact Aramex South Africa: address, trading hours, deliveries, tracking
Services

by  Ruth Gitonga

Aramex is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation services. The company offers its clients holistic, flexible, and smooth logistics services. Aramex is geared toward integrity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity. Here is how to contact Aramex South Africa today.

Aramex was established in 1992 and has evolved over the years to become one of the most competitive logistics companies in the country. The company has expanded its network to meet and fulfil its client's needs. Aramex is also at the forefront of enlarging its territories globally and, at the same time, meeting each need.

Does Aramex operate in South Africa?

Yes, the company has about 38 offices across the country to meet its client's needs and preferences. Aramex trading hours are quite impressive. They operate 24 hours across the country. Aramex's main website is www.aramex.co.za.

How do I contact Aramex South Africa?

The company believes that people are its most crucial asset, so they encourage innovation and creativity. Aramex boasts of employing about 13,900 employees in about 354 locations in 60 countries. Here are the contacts to use when contacting Aramex.

BranchAddress TelephoneFax
Bloemfontein Cnr Alpha and Kraal Streets, Old East End, Bloemfontein 051 411 4999 051 447 3986
Cape Town 3 Platinum Crescent, Milnerton, Cape Town 021 526 8600 021 551 8259
Cape Town logistics centreUnit 2, Western Province Park, 17 Agric Street, Goodwood, Cape Town 087 353 0252086 203 2693
Durban28 Island Circle, River Horse Valley Business Park, Effingham, Durban031 581 5800031 569 6206
East London 10B Electron Road, Woodbrook, East London 043 736 1083 086 219 8050
George2 Glaze Street, George 044 874 0660 044 874 0650
Johannesburg 1 Quark Crescent, Linbro Business Park, Sandton, Johannesburg 011 457 3000086 237 8915
Johannesburg logistics centre (warehousing & freight)c/o Avalon & Glastonbury Roads, Longmeadow Business Park, Westlake View 011 974 1717 011 974 2240
Kimberley5 Hornby Road, Turner Road Area, Kimberley053 841 0382 053 841 0369
Nelspruit Unit No 2, 9 Stinkhout Crescent, Nelspruit 013 752 3993 013 752 5929
Pietermaritzburg 48 Victoria Road, Pietermaritzburg033 342 6756 033 345 6458
Polokwane 26 Platinum Street, Ladine, Polokwane 015 297 7798 015 297 7880
Port ElizabethUnit 1, Aero Industrial Park, Boeing Road, Port Elizabeth041 581 4612041 581 0448
Aramex Pretoria212 Propshaft Street, Samcor Park, Silverton, Pretoria012 742 0300012 742 0332
Richards BayUnit 1, 73 Dollar Drive, Richards Bay087 350 0657086 542 9241
RustenburgUnit 1, Memorial Park, Ruby Sands Road, Rustenburg014 596 7775014 596 7707
Stellenbosch4 Bell Street, Stellenbosch021 887 8160021 887 2591
Vaal Triangle9 Rabie Street, CE 6, Vanderbijlpark016 933 4297016 931 3550

Does Aramex deliver on weekends?

Despite Aramex being in operation for 24 hours, delivering parcels during weekends and public days comes at an extra fee.

Contact Aramex South Africa
Aramex is customer-eccentric and committed to ensuring its customers' needs are always catered to. Photo: @tobegiftboxes on Instagram, @nicitanicolefourie on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Aramex tracking South Africa contact number

Tracking a parcel has never been made this easier. You can monitor and track your shipment by visiting the website and imputing the shipment number.

How can I talk to Aramex Customer service?

Aramex upholds a clear customer charter. This also means allowing the clients to express their feelings and views regarding the services received.

To talk to the customer care department, one can submit a support request through their website. You can also submit a complaint, share feedback or suggestions, or even submit a claim request for lost or damaged shipments received.

How can I make payments for the Aramex services?

There are three available payment modes for their customers.

  • You can pay by cash for scheduled online pickups.
  • You can visit any of our outlets and pay by credit card (Visa or MasterCard)
  • Through the company's monthly invoices system for its corporate customers with an Aramex account

Here are the various ways how to contact Aramex South Africa. The company also discourages the shipments of restricted, prohibited, and dangerous packages to any destination. This is a way of ensuring both their customers and staff are safe.

