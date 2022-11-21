Contact Aramex South Africa: address, trading hours, deliveries, tracking

Aramex is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation services. The company offers its clients holistic, flexible, and smooth logistics services. Aramex is geared toward integrity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity. Here is how to contact Aramex South Africa today.

Aramex is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation services. Photo: @Aramex on Facebook, @aramexsouthafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aramex was established in 1992 and has evolved over the years to become one of the most competitive logistics companies in the country. The company has expanded its network to meet and fulfil its client's needs. Aramex is also at the forefront of enlarging its territories globally and, at the same time, meeting each need.

Does Aramex operate in South Africa?

Yes, the company has about 38 offices across the country to meet its client's needs and preferences. Aramex trading hours are quite impressive. They operate 24 hours across the country. Aramex's main website is www.aramex.co.za.

Aramex has about 38 offices across the country to meet its client's needs and preferences. Photo: @Aramex on Facebook, @nicitanicolefourie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I contact Aramex South Africa?

The company believes that people are its most crucial asset, so they encourage innovation and creativity. Aramex boasts of employing about 13,900 employees in about 354 locations in 60 countries. Here are the contacts to use when contacting Aramex.

Branch Address Telephone Fax Bloemfontein Cnr Alpha and Kraal Streets, Old East End, Bloemfontein 051 411 4999 051 447 3986 Cape Town 3 Platinum Crescent, Milnerton, Cape Town 021 526 8600 021 551 8259 Cape Town logistics centre Unit 2, Western Province Park, 17 Agric Street, Goodwood, Cape Town 087 353 0252 086 203 2693 Durban 28 Island Circle, River Horse Valley Business Park, Effingham, Durban 031 581 5800 031 569 6206 East London 10B Electron Road, Woodbrook, East London 043 736 1083 086 219 8050 George 2 Glaze Street, George 044 874 0660 044 874 0650 Johannesburg 1 Quark Crescent, Linbro Business Park, Sandton, Johannesburg 011 457 3000 086 237 8915 Johannesburg logistics centre (warehousing & freight) c/o Avalon & Glastonbury Roads, Longmeadow Business Park, Westlake View 011 974 1717 011 974 2240 Kimberley 5 Hornby Road, Turner Road Area, Kimberley 053 841 0382 053 841 0369 Nelspruit Unit No 2, 9 Stinkhout Crescent, Nelspruit 013 752 3993 013 752 5929 Pietermaritzburg 48 Victoria Road, Pietermaritzburg 033 342 6756 033 345 6458 Polokwane 26 Platinum Street, Ladine, Polokwane 015 297 7798 015 297 7880 Port Elizabeth Unit 1, Aero Industrial Park, Boeing Road, Port Elizabeth 041 581 4612 041 581 0448 Aramex Pretoria 212 Propshaft Street, Samcor Park, Silverton, Pretoria 012 742 0300 012 742 0332 Richards Bay Unit 1, 73 Dollar Drive, Richards Bay 087 350 0657 086 542 9241 Rustenburg Unit 1, Memorial Park, Ruby Sands Road, Rustenburg 014 596 7775 014 596 7707 Stellenbosch 4 Bell Street, Stellenbosch 021 887 8160 021 887 2591 Vaal Triangle 9 Rabie Street, CE 6, Vanderbijlpark 016 933 4297 016 931 3550

Does Aramex deliver on weekends?

Despite Aramex being in operation for 24 hours, delivering parcels during weekends and public days comes at an extra fee.

Aramex is customer-eccentric and committed to ensuring its customers' needs are always catered to. Photo: @tobegiftboxes on Instagram, @nicitanicolefourie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aramex tracking South Africa contact number

Tracking a parcel has never been made this easier. You can monitor and track your shipment by visiting the website and imputing the shipment number.

How can I talk to Aramex Customer service?

Aramex upholds a clear customer charter. This also means allowing the clients to express their feelings and views regarding the services received.

To talk to the customer care department, one can submit a support request through their website. You can also submit a complaint, share feedback or suggestions, or even submit a claim request for lost or damaged shipments received.

How can I make payments for the Aramex services?

There are three available payment modes for their customers.

You can pay by cash for scheduled online pickups.

You can visit any of our outlets and pay by credit card (Visa or MasterCard)

Through the company's monthly invoices system for its corporate customers with an Aramex account

Here are the various ways how to contact Aramex South Africa. The company also discourages the shipments of restricted, prohibited, and dangerous packages to any destination. This is a way of ensuring both their customers and staff are safe.

READ ALSO: Cotton On account 2022: How to apply for a store card and more

Briefly.co.za highlighted Cotton On Group, a global clothing group that owns Cotton On stores and was founded by Nigel Austin in Australia in 1991. Over the years, the brand has immensely evolved. Now it

has over 1500 stores globally that sell clothes and other items, in-store and online. They cater to women, men and kids.

Source: Briefly News