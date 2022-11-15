WeFix contact number, contact address, locations, services, FAQs

WeFix Tech is a professional phone and laptop repair centre in Cape Town, South Africa that offers fast and affordable phone, laptop and tablet repairs. The repair centre also offers device pick-up and delivery. They are located in various areas, and you can always call them for inquiries or to book an appointment. Below are the WeFix contact numbers and everything you need to know about these experts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Their services include screen replacement, iPhone repair, camera replacement, motherboard repair, and other gadget-related issues. Photo: @WeFix Tech (modified by author)

Source: UGC

WeFix mobile workshops are a force to reckon with in their own right, kitted out with all the latest tools and equipment needed to repair your device to the highest possible standard. They are respected as the fastest and most experienced smart device repair and servicing provider in South Africa, with stores nationwide.

What makes WeFix famous?

They have fully trained and security-cleared technicians.

Have a clean, lab-tech environment

Have grounded flooring and an anti-static desk.

Manufacture-approved specification.

They are comprehensively stocked with WeFix Samsung-approved parts.

They offer same day repair service.

They also offer home-based repairs, even at workplaces, hotels, etc.

They offer a twelve-month warranty on all repairs.

They sell accessories, gadgets and devices.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

WeFix staff are also knowledgeable, patient and approachable. They take the time to listen, teach and advise the clients. They stand out from other mobile networks by encouraging clients to repair rather than replace.

WeFix is an authorised repair service provider for Samsung and all of its Samsung parts. Photo: @WeFix Tech (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Their services include but are not limited to; screen replacement, iPhone repair, iPad repair, camera replacement, headphone jacks repairs, motherboard repair, ps4 repair, Software installation, water damage and other gadget-related issues.

How the repair process works

Talk to them about your gadgets issue.

Get a quote for such a repair.

Bring or mail in your device.

Quick fix.

WeFix prices

The company offers special packages, discounted rates, and tailor-made services for your repair needs. They also offer technical support to avoid failures that could otherwise interfere with your business operations.

Their charges start with repairs under R500, but if the quote is for R500 or more, you must accept it before repairs begin.

WeFix near me

Below are some of the branches you can visit and get the service needed:

1. Head Office: Sandton

Shop 4, Building 2

11 Alice Lane

Sandton, Johannesburg

Phone: 081 713 5914

2. WeFix Ballito Junction

Shop 441, Ballito Junction

Leonora Drive

Dolphin Coast, Durban

Phone: 074 189 5303

3. WeFix Cape Gate

Kiosk LO3 Checkers Entrance

Cape Gate Mall

c/o Okavango Rd & De Bron Rd

Brackenfell

Cape Town

Phone: 021 983 9022

4. WeFix Centurion

Shop 313 A

Upper Level

Centurion Mall

Heuwel Rd & Gordon Hood Rd

Centurion

Phone: 011 663 1877

5. WeFix Baywest

Shop LG 128

Baywest Mall

Walker Drive Extension

Port Elizabeth

Phone: 041 492 0482

6. WeFix Durban

Shop F62/29

Gateway Theatre of Shopping

1 Palm Boulevard

Umhlanga Ridge

Durban

Phone: 031 584 7440

7. WeFix Brooklyn

Shop 10

Brooklyn Mall

Fehrse St

New Muckleneuk

Pretoria

Phone: 012 346 3680

They are comprehensively stocked with WeFix Samsung-approved parts. Image: Krisanapong detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

8. WeFix Canal Walk

Shop 82

Canal Walk

Century Boulevard

Century City

Cape Town

Phone: 021 551 0912

9. WeFix Cape Town

11 Buitensingel St

Gardens

Cape Town

Phone: 021 424 0900

10. WeFix Clearwater

Shop LM042

Clearwater Mall

c/o Christiaan de Wet & Hendrik Potgieter Rds

Strubens Valley

Roodepoort

Phone: 011 675 0728

11. WeFix Cresta

Shop U51

Cresta Shopping Centre

Weltevreden Rd

Randburg

Johannesburg

Phone: 011 678 1599

cresta@wefix.co.za

How long does WeFix take to fix a phone?

Common WeFix phone repairs (screens and batteries) can be repaired in-store same day. For uncommon repairs, these may take 3-5 working days as we may need to move parts around between our stores.

What manufacturers does WeFix support?

WeFix is the only Samsung-approved UK mobile smartphone and tablet repairer. Comprehensively stocked with approved and genuine Samsung parts, the WeFix fleet of mobile workshops is the best in the country.

What is not covered by the WeFix repair warranty?

Any form of physical damage

Third-party repairers

Liquid damage

WeFix Tech is a professional phone and laptop repair centre in Cape Town, South Africa that offers fast and affordable phone, laptop and tablet repairs. Image: Krisanapong detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

Is WeFix Apple certified?

WeFix is an alternative repair service provider to Apple and its subsidiary suppliers. They are not Apple Authorized. They are an express service that utilises the highest quality parts that are quality controlled and offer our repair warranties.

Is WeFix an authorised Samsung service provider?

Yes, WeFix is an authorised repair service provider for Samsung, and all of their Samsung parts are OEM (Original Manufacturer Parts). Their Samsung repairs carry the manufacturer warranty of 3 months.

How long does WeFix take to deliver?

Due to the courier backlog, overnight delivery can take 2-3 days, depending on your location. Your repair can take up to 10 days, depending on part availability.

Are screen replacements worth it?

In most cases, an affordable screen repair can extend your device's life by several months (or even years, in some cases). Repairing a device instead of replacing it means that you can enjoy your current smartphone while newer tech is being developed and released.

Are screen cracks repairable?

If you have cracked your screen, there are a handful of options for fixing it: Use a manufacturer or extended warranty to get the device screen replaced. Ask your mobile carrier to repair it.

Above are the WeFix contact numbers and locations in different parts of the country. Contact them today and get your repairs done by the experts.

READ ALSO: TFG WhatsApp number, business hours, collections numbers, locations

Briefly recently published an article about the TFG WhatsApp number, business hours, collection numbers and locations. What is TFG? It is one of the most convenient shopping brands. Besides making online shopping less taxing, the brand is determined to simplify your experience through the TFG WhatsApp number.

If you have experienced instances where you wanted to reach out to the brand but did not know how to go about it, read on for more information.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News