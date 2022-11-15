Cotton On account 2022: How to apply for a store card and more

Cotton On Group is a global clothing group that owns Cotton On stores and was founded by Nigel Austin in Australia in 1991. Over the years, the brand has immensely evolved and has over 1500 stores globally that sell clothes and other items, in-store and online. They cater to women, men and kids.

The store gives consumers credit that is determined by credit checks and vouchers are available to Cotton On & Co Perks members. To qualify for a store card, there are requirements that must be met such as being employed and over the age of 18. Additionally, through the store finder feature, customers are able to find a Cotton On store nearest to them and purchase clothes on credit using their clothing account.

Cotton On credit

This option is only available to cardholders, and the necessary finance personnel is the one that determines credit and is based on a consumer's creditworthiness. In instances where a credit increase is applied for, the outcome will be based on certain credit checks, and the store can rightfully decrease a cardholder's credit if it is deemed fit.

Interest fees are also payable for every given credit. They increase as and when consumers fail to make consistent repayments of their credit, thus negatively affecting their credit score and chances of getting credit in the future.

Cotton On vouchers

Vouchers are available. To sign up online or in-store, you need a valid email address, your name and agree to the membership terms and conditions. A voucher card is received after signing up in the store or picked up at the nearest one if you sign up online.

Is Cotton On a UK brand?

No, Cotton On is not a UK brand. As mentioned above, the brand was founded in 1991 in Australia under the leadership of Nigel Austin and has many stores globally.

Cotton On store card

A store card is accessible upon successful application of it. To qualify for a store card in South Africa, an applicant must be in possession of a valid RSA identity document, be 18 years or older, be employed with an income above R1000 and may be expected to submit proof of income at a later stage of the application.

Customers can use their store card at any Cotton On store and across its eight brands. To apply for one, follow this link.

Nearest Cotton On

The clothing group has made it easier to find a store in one's location through the store finder feature on their website that enables customers to access a list of Cotton On stores in their area.

Clothing account

You can purchase clothes across the available brands with the store's clothing account. However, you will need to pay monthly for the credit used to be able to continue purchasing clothes with your account. The amount of credit given to customers is not disclosed on Cotton On's website.

Cotton On jobs in South Africa

Currently, there are 13 posts available at Cotton On stores in different South African provinces. Click on this link to view them.

How to apply for Cotton On jobs online

Follow these easy steps to apply for the store's jobs in South Africa online:

Visit the Cotton On South Africa website. Go to Contact us and General Info. Click on Recruitment. Click on Search. Scroll down to South Africa, click on South Africa, and then choose a job position you'd like to apply for.

Is there a Cotton On in South Africa?

Cotton On stores can be found in many areas of South Africa’s provinces. The brand operates 167 stores and counting, across South Africa.

When did Cotton On come to South Africa?

The brand’s first South African store was opened on April 28, 2011 in Mall of Africa, a shopping mall located in Waterval City, Midrand, Johannesburg. According to fashionnetwork, the store has been reporting positive growth since its launch, thus making South Africa the Cotton On group’s rapidly growing market globally.

Cotton On Body South Africa

Cotton On Body is a brand specifically for women. The brand is focused on inclusivity as it prides itself on having a clothing item for everybody. Items such as women's sleepwear, lingerie and sliders are just a few available on this brand.

Cotton On vouchers in South Africa

R50 payday vouchers are available to customers who spend R500 on the store's brands. A customer receives this voucher through email with expiry dates listed respectively for every awarded voucher.

Rewards can only be redeemed once, and they can only be redeemed at Cotton On stores in South Africa or online. Customers need to spend a minimum of R200 to redeem each voucher. A rewards card or identity document photo must be presented at the counter in the store, together with a perks voucher to redeem these rewards or, you can redeem rewards online by entering your perks email address at checkout.

How can I pay for my Cotton On account?

To pay for your account, you can visit the nearest store. Present your store card, identity document and the amount you'd like to pay.

How popular is Cotton On?

The brand is very popular. It operates in over 19 countries with over 1500 stores and eight brands. Salesforce reports that Cotton On group broadened it’s international shops much quicker than its presence online. However, this has changed with the rapid growth of the brand’s stores globally.

How do I check my Cotton On balance?

Send a balance enquiry message using the on the store's website, or you can "check if there is anything left on your gift card, by adding it to your bag at check out. If there is a balance left on it, then it will apply the amount to the balance owing".

Can I use my Cotton On card online?

Cotton On cards are used for in-store purchases only. However, you can use your Cotton On gift card online for your purchases, provided you have sufficient funds.

How do I contact Cotton On?

Get in touch with the Cotton On team using the red chat icon on the website or call between 9 am and 6 pm on 087 550 4384 for any customer service-related enquiries. Alternatively, you can reach out to them using their social media accounts.

